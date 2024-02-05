Triple M Presents A Day On The Green 2024

Triple M is Newcastle’s home of live music!

In 2024 we're welcoming platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor CHRIS ISAAK back to Australia for the first time since 2016 on his In Concert tour. He will be joined by BOY & BEAR, MARK SEYMOUR & THE UNDERTOW, VIKA & LINDA at A Day On The Green, Bimbadgen Hunter Valley, Saturday April 13, 2024.

Tune into 102.9 Triple M to score your tickets on-air or head to Ticketmaster to buy yours now.