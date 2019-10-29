Triple M Presents GM5FK Charity Golf Day

Supporting Perth Children's Hospital

On Friday 8th November, help raise money for Perth Children's Hospital by participating in Triple M's Give Me 5 For Kids Golf Day.

From 11am - 7pm, enjoy a day on the green at Busselton Golf Club followed by a live auction, with stacks of prizes to be won.

RSVP by Friday 1st November to [email protected] or 08 9754 2200.

If you aren't able to attend the GM5FK Golf Day, you can still donate online at giveme5forkids.com.au.

 

Ebony Reeves

29 October 2019

