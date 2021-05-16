Triple M Presents Hope Rocks, returning to Hope Estate on Saturday 16th October 2021. With seven of the best Aussie Rock legends all on the one stage and ready to rock the Hunter Valley.

One of our finest singers and songwriters Jame Reyne, will headline this incredible line-up of Oz rock stalwarts, alongside Baby Animals, Rose tattoo, Choirboys, Models, Boom Crash Opera and Nick Barker and the Reptiles. Soak up the atmosphere of live music in the heart of Hunter Valley wine country at the home of Australia's largest [purpose-built outdoor winery concert amphitheater.

Hope Estate food and beverage packages now on sale also.

What: Triple M Presents Hope Rocks

When: Saturday 16th October 2021

Where: Hope Estate, 2213 Broke Rd, Pokolbin, NSW 2320