Triple M Presents Kings Of Leon 2022 Australian Tour

Triple M Presents: Kings Of Leon ‘When You See Yourself’ 2022 Australian Tour - the band’s first full Australian tour in over 10 years. The 2022 tour will include songs from all 8 of their albums.

These 4x Grammy Award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified Tennessee rockers have sold over 20 million albums, and nearly 40 million singles, worldwide to date and their coming to Oz for Triple M.



The band's frontman Caleb Followill called Triple M's Becko to announce the tour this morning, saying "We're nervous, we haven't played shows in a while, but our fans are pretty cool and they just wanna have a good time".

Following the release of their recent Australian Number One album ‘When You See Yourself’, Kings of Leon are delighted to announce their first full Australian tour in over 10 years. The set will include songs from all 8 of their albums.

The Australian tour kicks off in Sydney on Saturday 26th March 2022 before visiting Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

This is the first time Aussie audiences get to hear the tracks from the new album ‘When You See Yourself' by Kings Of Leon live.

Talking to Triple M earlier this year, the band's frontman Caleb Followill said about the new album; "the process of making the record had an atmosphere to it".



Since Kings of Leon first captivated a global audience with the release of their debut EP Holy Roller Novocaine, back in 2003, Australia has been obsessed with this band of brothers (and one cousin). In 2008, Kings of Leon’s Only By The Night record – which contains the band’s three most-streamed songs in this country (the chart-topping Sex On Fire, Use Somebody (which peaked at #2) and Closer – was Australia’s best-selling album of the year.

After honing their craft for 20 years, Kings of Leon have cemented their position as one of the world’s top rock acts, headlining international bucket-list festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza’s in Chicago, Berlin, Sao Paulo and Santiago, to name but a few, along with a record breaking 4 nights at London’s Hyde Park.

KINGS OF LEON AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR DATES

➢ Saturday 26 March Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

➢ Tuesday 29 March, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

➢ Friday 1 April, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

➢ Monday 4 April, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

➢ Thursday 7 April, Perth, RAC Arena





TICKETING INFORMATION

General Public On-Sale for all Shows from Friday 30 April 2021 at 12Noon (Local Time),

Visit https://www.tegdainty.com/

TELSTRA PLUS TICKETING INFORMATION

Pre-Sale for all shows commences Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 11am (local time) Closes Friday 30 April 2021 at 11am (Local Time)

Go to Telstra.com/music

IMPORTANT MESSAGE

DO NOT BUY FROM UNAUTHORISED RESALE SCALPER WEBSITES. YOU RISK BUYING INVALID OR FRAUDULENT TICKETS

For more information visit https://www.tegdainty.com/ OR Kings Of Leon (whenyouseeyourself.com)

