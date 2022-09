We are Newcastle’s home of live music in the Hunter and in 2023 the Red Hot Summer Tour is back!

Triple M is proud to Present Red Hot Summer Tour at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley on March 25th!

On the line-up ....

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins

Mark Seymour, Vika & Lina, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley

Tune into 102.9 Triple M to score your tickets on-air or head to Ticketmaster to buy yours now!