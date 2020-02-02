Triple M Presents Sound Station

Get ready for the biggest ever celebration of live & local music in Newcastle - Sound Station Music & Arts Festival!

It's a huge line up of local and live music including The Gooch Palms, Grace Turner, Glovers Lane, Jets Play Jets, DV8, The Porkers and more!

The event will also feature art exhibitions, food vans and pop up bars - but the best part of all is that it's FREE!

Don't just love live music, become part of the Newcastle live music legacy and join Triple M as we present Sound Station Music & Arts Festival!

It's on at The Station, Saturday April 4. To secure your free tickets head to soundstationfestival.com!