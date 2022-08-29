Triple M Recalls The 1997 Grand Final | The Full Game Podcast

As we enter footy finals, we turned the clock back to 1997 and one of the all-time great AFL Grand Finals between St Kilda and Adelaide.

Not content with replaying the game, we brought back some of the stars that day, namely Tyson Edwards, Brenton Yates and Darren Jarman, to call the game themselves alongside Mark Ricciuto and Chris Dittmar.

As well as the hectic action from an epic game of football, there's also some great stories of the day as Roo remembers watching from the stands, Tyson thinking this would happen every year, and DJ getting abused in the motorcade.

