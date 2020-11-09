Triple M Remembers Bones Hillman Of Midnight Oil

Sad news came in over the weekend that Midnight Oil bass player, Bones Hillman passed away.

The New Zealand born musician died in America, after battling cancer.

Triple M's Rosie remembers the late musician, looking back at him almost not calling Midnight Oil back for the job.

Listen:



Becko's tribute:



Announcing the news on their official facebook page, Midnight Oil said: "He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade".



See the full post:

Our thoughts are with his friends, family and community at this time.