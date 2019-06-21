Triple M Reveal Second Elton John Show in Coffs Harbour

More massive Elton John news with Triple M Coffs Coast revealing this afternoon that a second show has been locked in for Coffs Harbour.

The Rocketman now plays two nights at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26

February 2020, the first concerts ever to be staged at the newly renovated venue.

Chugg Entertainment and Triple M made the announcement at 2pm on Friday, due to the demand for tickets.

Promoter Michael Chugg said, “The response from Coffs Harbour has absolutely blown us away. We worked the phones day and night with Elton’s team to find a way to add more shows and we’re over the moon we got it sorted".

“Elton is a true artist for his fans,” Chugg continued. “He has played towns in Australia that artists of his ilk never

have, and the likes of which they might not see again for a long time".

Coffs Harbour now get twice as many chances to see the man Billboard crowned the most successful performing male solo artist of all time; and awarded this tour the Top Rock Tour of 2019.

The city has been buzzing with excitement since the initial announcement on Triple M last week that Sir Elton John would be bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to Coffs Harbour.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 9am on Tuesday 25 June from Ticketek.

Sir Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Tuesday 25 February & Wednesday 26 February 2020.