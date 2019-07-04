Triple M's 500 Greatest Countdown: Every Song So Far

501: Working For The Weekend - Loverboy
500: Won't Get Fooled Again [Album Version] - The Who
499: The right time - Hoodoo Gurus
498: Promised You A Miracle - Simple Minds
497: The Zephyr Song - Red Hot Chili Peppers
496: Shout [Short] - Tears For Fears
495: Interstate Love Song - Stone Temple Pilots
494: Rosanna [Album Version] - Toto
493: Like A Stone - Audioslave
492: Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
491: Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz
490: Girl U Want - Devo
489: 1979 - Smashing Pumpkins
488: Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
487: Soul Revival - Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
486: Sunsets - Powderfinger
485: One Word - Baby Animals
484: It's In The Way That You Use It - Eric Clapton
483: Mr Brightside - The Killers
482: Blue Monday ['88] - New Order
481: Who Are You [Radio Edit] - The Who
480: What I Like About You - The Romantics
479: Californication [Album] - Red Hot Chili Peppers
478: A Matter Of Trust - Billy Joel
477: The Greatest View - Silverchair
476: Before Too Long - Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
475: I ALONE - Live
474: Jet Airliner [Single Version] - The Steve Miller Band
473: Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet
472: Let's Dance - David Bowie
471: Remedy - Black Crowes
470: In Between Days - The Cure
469: Sharp Dressed Man - ZZ Top
468: Let It Be - The Beatles
467: Why Can't This Be Love - Van Halen
466: The Sweetest Thing [Single Mix] - U2
465: Dancing On The Jetty - INXS
464: Wind Of Change - Scorpions
463: What's My Age Again? - Blink-182
462: Glittering Prize - Simple Minds
461: I Need A Lover [Album Verson] - John Mellencamp
460: It's The End Of The World As We Know It - R.E.M.
459: Janie's Got A Gun [Album Version] - Aerosmith
458: Call me - Blondie
457: Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
456: Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) - Garbage
455: In These Arms - Bon Jovi
454: Now We're Getting Somewhere - Crowded House
453: Numb - Linkin Park
452: White Wedding [Single Mix] - Billy Idol
451: (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
450: All Over You - Live
449: Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel
448: Runaway Train - Soul Asylum
447: Oh Sherrie - Steve Perry
446: Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers
445: Rocket [Video Edit] - Def Leppard
444: Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
443: Alone With You - The Sunnyboys
442: The Best Thing - Boom Crash Opera
441: Come Out and Play [Keep 'Em Separated] - The Offspring
440: All Fired Up [Single Version] - Pat Benatar
439: Private Idaho - The B-52's
438: Disappear - INXS
437: Purple Rain [Album Version] - Prince
436: This Is A Call - Foo Fighters
435: Centerfold - J. Geils Band
434: Bittersweet - Hoodoo Gurus
433: Beautiful Day - U2
432: Blister In The Sun - Violent Femmes
431: Hey Jude - The Beatles
430: Use Somebody - Kings Of Leon
429: Orange Crush - R.E.M.
428: Shivers - Screaming Jets
427: Whip It - Devo
426: Pour Some Sugar On Me - Def Leppard
425: The World I Know - Collective Soul
424: Just Like Fire Would - The Saints
423: Can't Stop - Red Hot Chili Peppers
422: Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
421: Love Her Madly - The Doors
420: Check It Out - John Mellencamp
419: Easy - Faith No More
418: I Remember You - Skid Row
417: Short Skirt/Long Jacket - CAKE
416: Don't Speak - No Doubt
415: King of the mountain - Midnight Oil
414: Burning Down The House (Live) - Talking Heads
413: Saturday Night - Cold Chisel
412: Only Happy When It Rains - Garbage
411: So Far Away - Dire Straits
410: All Torn Down - The Living End
409: Roxanne - The Police
408: Angel of Harlem - U2
407: Sex On Fire - Kings Of Leon
406: Kashmir - Led Zeppelin
405: Disarm - Smashing Pumpkins
404: In A Big Country - Big Country
403: Cry In Shame - Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
402: My Best Friend's Girl - The Cars
401: Every You, Every Me - Placebo
400: London Calling - The Clash
399: When Doves Cry - Prince
398: Do You See What I See - Hunters & Collectors
397: Bring Me To Life - Evanescence
396: China Girl - David Bowie
395: American Idiot - Green Day
394: I won't back down - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
393: Bad To The Bone - George Thorogood
392: Hold the Line - Toto
391: Song 2 - Blur
390: The Flame [Single Mix] - Cheap Trick
389: Tusk - Fleetwood Mac
388: Desire - U2
387: What About Me - Moving Pictures
386: Self Esteem - The Offspring
385: You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi
384: Psycho Killer (Live) - Talking Heads
383: Chemical Heart - Grinspoon
382: Kosciusko - Midnight Oil
381: Ana's Song (Open Fire) - Silverchair
380: Something So Strong - Crowded House
379: Under The Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers
378: Dude (Looks Like A Lady) - Aerosmith
377: Blinded By The Light [Album Version] - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
376: Rock The Casbah - The Clash
375: Lightning Crashes [Album Version] - Live
374: Glory Days [Edit] - Bruce Springsteen
373: Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
372: All I Want Is You [Single Edit] - U2
371: What I've Done - Linkin Park
370: Money - Pink Floyd
369: Turn A Blind Eye - Hunters & Collectors
368: JACK AND DIANE - John Mellencamp
367: Shine - Collective Soul
366: I Want To Break Free - Queen
365: Generator - Foo Fighters
364: Roadhouse Blues - The Doors
363: Safety Dance - Men without hats
362: Dammit (Growning Up) - Blink-182
361: To Her Door - Paul Kelly
360: Rush You - Baby Animals
359: Handle with care - Traveling Wilburys
358: Barbados - Models
357: Losing My Religion - R.E.M.
356: I will follow - U2
355: Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
354: Walls - Flowers
353: My Friends - Red Hot Chili Peppers
352: Paranoid - Black Sabbath
351: Bitter Sweet Symphony [Radio Edit] - The Verve
350: Bad Medicine [Edit] - Bon Jovi
349: Straight Lines - Silverchair
348: I See Red - Split Enz
347: Edge Of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks
346: Already Gone - Powderfinger
345: Just Keep Walking - INXS
344: Ironic - Alanis Morissette
343: Legs [Album Version] - ZZ Top
342: Simply Irresistable - Robert Palmer
341: Immigrant Song - Led Zeppelin
340: I'm On Fire - Bruce Springsteen
339: Painless - Baby Animals
338: Mean To Me - Crowded House
337: Every Rose Has Its Thorn [Album] - Poison
336: Master Blaster (Jammin') - Stevie Wonder
335: Like, Wow - Wipeout - Hoodoo Gurus
334: Drive - The Cars
333: Zombie - The Cranberries
332: Sounds Of Then - GANGgajang
331: Boys In Town - Divinyls
330: Heroes - David Bowie
329: St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) - John Parr
328: Seven Wonders - Fleetwood Mac
327: Ride The Night Away - Jimmy Barnes
326: Hotel California [Remastered] - Eagles
325: Dreamworld - Midnight Oil
324: Gravity - The Superjesus
323: Every Breath You Take - The Police
322: Bullet With Butterfly Wings - Smashing Pumpkins
321: Underneath The Radar [Single Version] - Underworld
320: Things Don't Seem - Australian Crawl
319: Sure Know Something - Kiss
318: Better Get A Lawyer - The Cruel Sea
317: Solid Rock - Goanna
316: Jump - Van Halen
315: Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival
314: From The Sea - Eskimo Joe
313: Copperhead Road [Single Version] - Steve Earle
312: Hitchin' A Ride - Green Day
311: Addicted to love [7" Version] - Robert Palmer
310: D.A.F. - Powderfinger
309: And She Was - Talking Heads
308: Blaze Of Glory [Album Version] - Bon Jovi
307: I'd Die To Be With You Tonight - Jimmy Barnes
306: The Streets Of Your Town - The Go Betweens
305: Hard To Handle - Black Crowes
304: Taylor - Jack Johnson
303: Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3) - Stevie Wright
302: Black - Pearl Jam
301: I Want Your Love - Transvision Vamp
300: 3 A.M. - Matchbox 20
299: What's My Scene - Hoodoo Gurus
298: Let's Go - The Cars
297: On My Mind - Powderfinger
296: Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
295: Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version] - The Offspring
294: Six Months In A Leaky Boat - Split Enz
293: The Impression That I Get - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
292: Start me up - The Rolling Stones
291: Heaven - Bryan Adams
290: SPACE ODDITY - David Bowie
289: And We Danced - The Hooters
288: Devil Inside [Album] - INXS
287: (Absolutely) Story Of A Girl - Ninedays
286: With A Little Help From My Friends - Joe Cocker
285: Don't Cry - Guns N' Roses
284: More Than This - Roxy Music
283: Atomic - Blondie
282: No Woman No Cry - Bob Marley And The Wailers
281: Champagne supernova [Radio Edit] - Oasis
280: Best of both worlds - Midnight Oil
279: Why Can't I Be You - The Cure
278: Dumb Things - Paul Kelly and The Messengers
277: Early Warning - Baby Animals
276: Be Good Johnny - Men At Work
275: Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
274: Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
273: You May Be Right - Billy Joel
272: Touch Peel And Stand - Days Of The New
271: Better Be Home Soon - Crowded House
270: The Middle - Jimmy Eat World
269: Good Times - INXS & Jimmy Barnes
268: Mrs. Robinson - The Lemonheads
267: I Heard It Through The Grapevine [Single Edit] - Creedence Clearwater Revival
266: Ship Of Fools - World Party
265: By The Way - Red Hot Chili Peppers
264: Out Of Mind Out Of Sight - Models
263: Ego (is not a dirty word) - Skyhooks