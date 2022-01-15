Triple M's Call of Australia's Quick Triple Strike on Day Two
On Triple M Cricket
Getty
"We have been saying it now for 20 minutes, that front pad has been blown to the shiezen!"
England were seemingly cruising at 2-78 on day two in Hobart, but not for the first time in the series the Aussies proved too good with the ball- enjoying a three over spell which netted them three wickets!
LISTEN HERE:
The Triple M Cricket call team- including James Brayshaw and Gus Worland, were loving the Aussies work, especially the big wicket of England captain Joe Root LBW to Pat Cummins!
"There's magnets in his pads, Bray!"