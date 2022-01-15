Triple M's Call of Australia's Quick Triple Strike on Day Two

"We have been saying it now for 20 minutes, that front pad has been blown to the shiezen!"

England were seemingly cruising at 2-78 on day two in Hobart, but not for the first time in the series the Aussies proved too good with the ball- enjoying a three over spell which netted them three wickets!

LISTEN HERE:

The Triple M Cricket call team- including James Brayshaw and Gus Worland, were loving the Aussies work, especially the big wicket of England captain Joe Root LBW to Pat Cummins!

"There's magnets in his pads, Bray!"

