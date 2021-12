Cameron Green is finally on the board! The young gun now has his first Test wicket.

He bounced out Ollie Pope for 35, with Josh Hazlewood taking a very good catch in the deep.

Finchy must have had the crystal ball out.

"Here's a great opportunity for him to try and get his first Test wicket..."

LISTEN HERE:

Catch all the action from the Gabba live on Triple M or the LiSTNR app!