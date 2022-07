Essendon has caused a major upset at the MCG, defeating the Swans by 9 points to claim their fourth season win!

In a seesawing contest, the Bombers piled on the pressure in the final term, booting five of the last six goals including the sealer from defender Nick Hind.

"Hind ... high ball, big ball, long ball - the Bombers are home!"

