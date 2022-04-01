Triple M's Call Of Jordan Dawson's After The Siren Goal

The Triple M Adelaide crew called a breathtaking finish in Showdown 51, as Crows recruit Jordan Dawson slotted the match-winning goal after the siren had sounded!

It was a finish full of drama...

After Lachie Murphy was unable to take his kick when being awarded a free for high contact, Dawson stepped up for a set shot with time expired.

Listen in to the final two minutes, as it was called by Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Brad Ebert, Bernie Vince and Rhett Biglands!

"It's the stuff you dream about as a kid. The sirens gone, you've got the footy. Can you win the game for your team?"

LISTEN TO THE FINAL TWO MINUTES AND POST-GAME CHAT: