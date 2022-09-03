Triple M's Call Of The Final Two Minutes Of Geelong's Epic Win Over Collingwood

Footy fans packed out the MCG to witness one of the greatest matches of the modern era - as the Cats leaped into a Prelim Final with a six point win over the Magpies.

A clash filled with lead changes and epic moments - Triple M's team of Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna and Ash Chua detailed all the action.

Listen in to our call of the final few minutes, as Geelong hit the lead with seconds remaining.

"The Cats are going to claw their way to a famous victory, and go to a Preliminary Final!"

LISTEN HERE:

CATCH THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE: