Triple M's Call of Travis Head's Hobart Century
On Triple M Cricket
"One of the great counter punching innings from the South Australian!"
Travis Head rescued Australia from a precarious 3-12 on Day 1 in Hobart for the fifth Ashes Test, crashing a quick-fire century and the Triple M Cricket call team of Mark Howard, Mark Taylor and Cal Ferguson loved his work.
LISTEN HERE:
Unfortunately, the very next ball Head was dismissed, but Tub was full of praise for the South Australian.
"That's a real career defining innings from Travis Head."