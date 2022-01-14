Triple M's Call of Travis Head's Hobart Century

"One of the great counter punching innings from the South Australian!"

Travis Head rescued Australia from a precarious 3-12 on Day 1 in Hobart for the fifth Ashes Test, crashing a quick-fire century and the Triple M Cricket call team of Mark Howard, Mark Taylor and Cal Ferguson loved his work.

Unfortunately, the very next ball Head was dismissed, but Tub was full of praise for the South Australian.

"That's a real career defining innings from Travis Head."

