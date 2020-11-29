Christmas on the Coast is all about giving!

Triple M has partnered with Operation Christmas Hamper in giving toys to Central Coasts less fortunate kids this Christmas, with 107.7 Triple M’s Christmas Toy Drive!

We need listeners help! They can drop off any new, unwrapped toys to Toymate Erina, Ettalong Bowling Club or Wyong Rugby Leagues Club and they’ll be donated to over fifty charities across the Coast!

A listener has a sleigh full of toys to give? The Street Patrol can pick them up!

Toymate Erina are also giving 10% off any toy purchased instore for the Toy Drive.

Head to Toymate Erina, Ettalong Bowling Club or Wyong Rugby Leagues Club and donate to 107.7 Triple M’s Christmas Toy Drive - brighten Christmas for kids across the Central Coast!