Triple M’s Definitive List Of The Top 25 Simpsons Episodes Of All Time — 20-16

Forget Trump v Biden, nothing in society has been quite as divisive as the age old question ‘what is the best Simpsons episode?’.

We figured it was time to end the debate, so we reached out to the country’s best minds to decide on a top 25 once and for all.

When they weren’t available, we settled for a few Simpsons nuffies in the office.

Join Rudi, Will and Ethan as they countdown episodes 20-16 today, including Homer going back to school, Marge taking well to legalised gambling in Springfield, and an episode that taught us more about Baseball than any other source.

25. 22 Short Films About Springfield (The Pulp Fiction parody with the steamed hams scene)

24. Treehouse of Horror V (The Shinning, Time and Punishment, Nightmare Cafeteria)

23. City of New York v Homer Simpson (Homer has to go to New York, which he hates, to get his car back)

22. Summer of 4 Ft. 2 (The Simpsons go to the Flanders' holiday home and Lisa changes her style to appeal to the cool kids)

21. Homer the Great (Homer becomes leader of the Stonecutters)

20. Homer Goes To College (Nuclear inspectors find Homer hasn't finished college, so he has to go back and get a degree)

19. $pringfield (Or, How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Legalised Gambling) (Burns opens a casino, and Marge gets addicted to gambling)

18. Selma’s Choice (After being encouraged to have children, Selma takes Bart and Lisa to Duff Gardens with disastrous outcomes)

17. Boy Scoutz ’n tha Hood (Bart joins the Junior Campers after a Squishee bender, afterwards Homer takes the piss out of him before ending up on a father/son boat trip)

16. Homer At The Bat (Mr. Burns puts together a team of elite ring ins for a company softball game)

