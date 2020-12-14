Triple M’s Definitive List Of The Top 25 Simpsons Episodes Of All Time — 25-21

Forget Trump v Biden, nothing in society has been quite as divisive as the age old question ‘what is the best Simpsons episode?’.

We figured it was time to end the debate, so we reached out to the country’s best minds to decide on a top 25 once and for all.

When they weren’t available, we settled for a few Simpsons nuffies in the office.

Join Rudi, Will and Ethan as they countdown episodes 25-21 today, including the Steamed Hams sequence which gave birth to a million memes, a visit to the Big Apple and one of the best musical numbers in the series.

LISTEN HERE:

25. 22 Short Films About Springfield (The Pulp Fiction parody with the steamed hams scene)

24. Treehouse of Horror V (The Shinning, Time and Punishment, Nightmare Cafeteria)

23. City of New York v Homer Simpson (Homer has to go to New York, which he hates, to get his car back)

22. Summer of 4 Ft. 2 (The Simpsons go to the Flanders' holiday home and Lisa changes her style to appeal to the cool kids)

21. Homer the Great (Homer becomes leader of the Stonecutters)

Make sure you listen in tomorrow as the boys run through episodes 20-16!

