Triple M's Give Me 5 For Kids Trivia Night

We're back at the Aussie Hotel for another year, with heaps of fun for a great cause, raising more funds for the GV Health Kids Ward.

In 2018 we raised over $2,800 at the Aussie Hotel, and this year, with your help, we hope to push past $3k!

With big prizes up for grabs, heaps of raffle prizes AND the chance to prove yourself the smartest, make sure you book your table now!

Entry: $15 per head, tables of 10 (Remember to bring extra cash for our fundraising raffle PLUS the "Stupid Bucket").



Contact: Table Bookings being taken at Goulburn Valley’s 95.3 Triple M, goulburnvalley@triplem.com.au or 03 5821 1260.



Time: Thursday, 27 June 2019 from 6:30pm, Trivia commences at 7:00pm to 10:30pm



Location: Aussie Hotel, Cnr Fryers and Maude Street, Shepparton

----------



Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, we continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.



Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events. To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.



Can’t get along to an event? No worries. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth



#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.



Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.