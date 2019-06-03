Triple M’s Give Me Five For Kids Auctions are back.
This year we have some incredible packages and experiences that you will want to own.
Check out what’s on offer throughout June!
A Year's Supply of Fruit and Veg, bread & Toilet paper
All thanks to Bakers Delight, KCA and Shes Apples
Beef & Red
Who doesn’t love a great steak and a glass of Red.
I’ve got a beef and red pack …..
A Cryovac of Scotch Fillet (3kg) thanks to the team at Collins Court Butchers
Plus 2 x dozen bottles & 2 x Magnums DiGiorgio's Family wines
The VIP Footy Trip
How about A Footy Trip where you feel like a VIP.….
The Crows taking on St Kilda in the Triple M Bunker , plus a Night for 2 @ the Arkaba
Coonawarra Luxury Wine Tour
Our Coonawarra Luxury Wine Tour will be exactly that! Luxury
Tour the Coonawarra in style with the help of a Mercedes Car thanks to the Team at Carlin & Gazzard. Tastings at Patrick's of Coonawarra, Koonara wines, Raidis Estate and take home a dozen wines from each of these winerys. Tastings and a cheese platter at Balnaves with 6 bottles of wine to take home and a delicious lunch for 5 at Fodder.
The Feast
Finally Ive got “the Feast”!..... All you can eat for 10 @ Belgiornos for what will be a great lunch or dinner dining experience
