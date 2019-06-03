Triple M’s Give Me Five For Kids Auctions are back.

Listen out to Triple M for details

Ewan Grant

21 hours ago

Ewan Grant

Article heading image for Triple M’s Give Me Five For Kids Auctions are back.

Triple M’s Give Me Five For Kids Auctions are back.

 

This year we have some incredible packages and experiences that you will want to own.

 

Check out what’s on offer throughout June!

 

A Year's Supply of Fruit and Veg, bread & Toilet paper

All thanks to Bakers Delight, KCA and Shes Apples

 

 

Beef & Red   

Who doesn’t love a great steak and a glass of Red.

I’ve got a beef and red pack …..

A Cryovac of Scotch Fillet (3kg) thanks to the team at Collins Court Butchers

Plus 2 x dozen bottles & 2 x Magnums DiGiorgio's Family wines  

 

               

The VIP Footy Trip 

How about A Footy Trip where you feel like a VIP.….

The Crows taking on St Kilda in the Triple M Bunker , plus a Night for 2 @ the Arkaba

               

Coonawarra Luxury Wine Tour

Our Coonawarra Luxury Wine Tour will be exactly that! Luxury

Tour the Coonawarra in style with the help of a Mercedes Car thanks to the Team at Carlin & Gazzard. Tastings at Patrick's of Coonawarra, Koonara wines, Raidis Estate and take home a dozen wines from each of these winerys. Tastings and a cheese platter at Balnaves with 6 bottles of wine to take home and a delicious lunch for 5 at Fodder.              

 

The Feast 

Finally Ive got “the Feast”!..... All you can eat for 10 @ Belgiornos for what will be a great lunch or dinner dining experience

 

Listen out for details and keep it locked to Triple M

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs