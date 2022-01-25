Triple M's Great Aussie Songbook Has Been Revealed!

Well, we did it Australia!

Throughout Oztober '21 we celebrated everything Australian music and thanks to your help we've put together the Great Aussie Songbook! Here's what you decided are the greatest Aussie Rock anthems!

Triple M's Great Aussie Songbook

Goanna
Solid Rock

Paul Kelly and The Messengers
From Little Things Big Things Grow

Jimmy Barnes
Working Class Man

Daddy Cool
Eagle Rock

Grinspoon
Chemical Heart

Midnight Oil
Power and the Passion

Crowded House
Don't Dream It's Over

AC/DC
It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)

The Cruel Sea
The Honeymoon Is Over

Men At Work
Down Under

Silverchair
Tomorrow

The Dingoes
Way Out West

INXS
Original Sin

The Easybeats
Friday on My Mind

GANGgajang
Sounds Of Then Father's Day

Weddings Parties Anything
No Secrets

The Angels
Chained To The Wheel

Powderfinger
These Days

Matt Taylor
I Remember When I Was Young

Cold Chisel
When the War Is Over

Yothu Yindi
Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]

Hoodoo Gurus
What's My Scene

Paul Kelly
Leaps and Bounds

AC/DC
Jailbreak

Divinyls
I Touch Myself

Redgum
I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green)

The Living End
All Torn Down

Cold Chisel
Choir Girl

The Saints
Just Like Fire Would

Alex Lloyd
Amazing

Australian Crawl
Boys Light Up

Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs
Most People I Know Think That I'm Crazy

Midnight Oil
Blue Sky Mine

Mondo Rock
Come Said The Boy

INXS
Don't Change

John Williamson
True Blue

AC/DC
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

The Church
Under The Milky Way

Jet
Are You Gonna Be My Girl

John Farnham
You're The Voice

The Angels
Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again

Paul Kelly
To Her Door

Hunters & Collectors
Holy Grail

Russell Morris
The Real Thing

Crowded House
Better Be Home Soon

AC/DC
You Shook Me All Night Long

Powderfinger
My Happiness

Midnight Oil
The Dead Heart

The Triffids
Wide Open Road

Stevie Wright
Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)

Silverchair
Straight Lines

Baby Animals
One Word

Cold Chisel
Flame Trees

The Saints
Know Your Product

Australian Crawl
Reckless (Don't Be So)

The Go Betweens
The Streets Of Your Town

ICEHOUSE
Great Southern Land

Midnight Oil
Beds are Burning

Gotye featuring Kimbra
Somebody That I Used to Know Highway To Hell

Hunters & Collectors
Throw Your Arms Around Me

Divinyls
Boys In Town

Paul Kelly
How to Make Gravy

Cold Chisel
Khe Sanh

Slim Dusty
A Pub With No Beer

Powderfingers
(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind

INXS
Never Tear Us Apart

Screaming Jets
Better

Catch up on everything Triple M Rock below! 

25 January 2022

Oztober
Music
Australian Music
