Triple M's Great Aussie Songbook Has Been Revealed!
Well, we did it Australia!
Throughout Oztober '21 we celebrated everything Australian music and thanks to your help we've put together the Great Aussie Songbook! Here's what you decided are the greatest Aussie Rock anthems!
Triple M's Great Aussie Songbook
Goanna
Solid Rock
Paul Kelly and The Messengers
From Little Things Big Things Grow
Jimmy Barnes
Working Class Man
Daddy Cool
Eagle Rock
Grinspoon
Chemical Heart
Midnight Oil
Power and the Passion
Crowded House
Don't Dream It's Over
AC/DC
It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)
The Cruel Sea
The Honeymoon Is Over
Men At Work
Down Under
Silverchair
Tomorrow
The Dingoes
Way Out West
INXS
Original Sin
The Easybeats
Friday on My Mind
GANGgajang
Sounds Of Then Father's Day
Weddings Parties Anything
No Secrets
The Angels
Chained To The Wheel
Powderfinger
These Days
Matt Taylor
I Remember When I Was Young
Cold Chisel
When the War Is Over
Yothu Yindi
Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]
Hoodoo Gurus
What's My Scene
Paul Kelly
Leaps and Bounds
AC/DC
Jailbreak
Divinyls
I Touch Myself
Redgum
I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green)
The Living End
All Torn Down
Cold Chisel
Choir Girl
The Saints
Just Like Fire Would
Alex Lloyd
Amazing
Australian Crawl
Boys Light Up
Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs
Most People I Know Think That I'm Crazy
Midnight Oil
Blue Sky Mine
Mondo Rock
Come Said The Boy
INXS
Don't Change
John Williamson
True Blue
AC/DC
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
The Church
Under The Milky Way
Jet
Are You Gonna Be My Girl
John Farnham
You're The Voice
The Angels
Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
Paul Kelly
To Her Door
Hunters & Collectors
Holy Grail
Russell Morris
The Real Thing
Crowded House
Better Be Home Soon
AC/DC
You Shook Me All Night Long
Powderfinger
My Happiness
Midnight Oil
The Dead Heart
The Triffids
Wide Open Road
Stevie Wright
Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)
Silverchair
Straight Lines
Baby Animals
One Word
Cold Chisel
Flame Trees
The Saints
Know Your Product
Australian Crawl
Reckless (Don't Be So)
The Go Betweens
The Streets Of Your Town
ICEHOUSE
Great Southern Land
Midnight Oil
Beds are Burning
Gotye featuring Kimbra
Somebody That I Used to Know Highway To Hell
Hunters & Collectors
Throw Your Arms Around Me
Divinyls
Boys In Town
Paul Kelly
How to Make Gravy
Cold Chisel
Khe Sanh
Slim Dusty
A Pub With No Beer
Powderfingers
(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind
INXS
Never Tear Us Apart
Screaming Jets
Better
