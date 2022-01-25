Triple M's Great Aussie Songbook Has Been Revealed!

Well, we did it Australia!



Throughout Oztober '21 we celebrated everything Australian music and thanks to your help we've put together the Great Aussie Songbook! Here's what you decided are the greatest Aussie Rock anthems!





Triple M's Great Aussie Songbook

Goanna

Solid Rock



Paul Kelly and The Messengers

From Little Things Big Things Grow

Jimmy Barnes

Working Class Man

Daddy Cool

Eagle Rock

Grinspoon

Chemical Heart



Midnight Oil

Power and the Passion



Crowded House

Don't Dream It's Over



AC/DC

It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)



The Cruel Sea

The Honeymoon Is Over



Men At Work

Down Under



Silverchair

Tomorrow



The Dingoes

Way Out West