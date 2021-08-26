Triple M's Matty O Shares His Unbelievable Story Of Supporting The Rolling Stones

Triple M Aussie host and rock drummer Matty O joined Triple M Adelaide's Roo & Ditts this morning, off the back of the shocking news that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away, age 80. Read more here

Matty O shared the unbelievable story of the time his band, British India got the call every band dreams to get, to open for The Stones on their Australian tour.

As a drummer, Matty O remembers Charlie Watts as one of the best, saying: "He plays what's right for the song."

Catch Matty O on Roo & Ditts:



Tributes are flowing in for the music icon.

Get the latest on Triple M Rock: