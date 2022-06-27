Triple M's No Talk Day 2022: It Takes Courage To Talk About Mental Health

Monday 4 July 2022 is Triple M's No Talk Day.

On air all day, on all 43 Triple M Stations across Australia, there will be NO ADS, NO SHOWS, NO ANNOUNCERS, NO NEWS, and NO TRAFFIC. We aren't talking so you can.

The aim of Triple M's No Talk Day is to help everyone to start a conversation about mental health - which takes courage. But it might also save a life.

For this year's No Talk Day, we don't just want to create a space to talk about mental health, we want to help show how with practical tips on talking to the people who matter to you. Therefore, we brought together five men with varying experiences to talk about their mental health and the advice they have.

Introducing, a No Talk Day first (but definitely not last), 'Triple M's Courageous Talk':

If you think someone close to you is doing it tough and want to help

IT TAKES COURAGE...

Every day in Australia, six men die by suicide. It's the leading cause of death for men aged 18-44.

Sometimes men don't talk about what is affecting them, which is why on Triple M's No Talk Day, right across Australia, we're not talking. We want you to have that important conversation with the people who matter to you. It might be the most important chat you ever have.

We know it’s not always easy to know what to say. Below, we've worked with our mates at to give you some tips for approaching that difficult, but important, conversation.

Have you noticed a mate, colleague or family member behaving differently? Do they not seem their usual self?

Many people will be hesitant to start a conversation out of fear of causing offence or making things worse, not wanting to get involved or not being sure how to respond.

You don’t need to have all the answers – just by being supportive and listening, you’re helping to make a difference.

Start a conversation

Think about the most appropriate time and place. Find somewhere private where the person will feel comfortable.

Listen

Remember that this is their story, so don’t try to guess how it plays out. Instead, listen and ask questions. Repeat back your understanding of what they've said to make sure you its accurate.

Respond

Appreciate that they opened up and shared their story with you. Think about what they need now and ask what you can do to help.

Encourage action

Discuss options for further support, such as speaking to another friend or family member, their GP, or Beyond Blue and agree on next steps.

Check in

Make a note to check in with them again in a few days.

Crisis support

If the person tells you that they are feeling suicidal or they are planning on taking their own life, contact Lifeline, emergency services or your local mental health crisis service.

For more tips and information about having the conversation go to: beyondblue.org.au/notalkday

Have you noticed that you’re not yourself lately?

Everyone feels sad, angry, or flat sometimes – these feelings are part of a healthy, full range of emotions, and are usually nothing to worry about.

However, if you’ve been feeling sad, down, miserable, angry or overly worried most of the time for more than two weeks, you may be experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety. Take the mind quiz to see how you’re travelling.

Remember, if you or someone you know needs support, there is help available.

To chat to a mental health professional contact Beyond Blue - 1300 22 4636

For crisis support contact Lifeline - 13 11 14

If you are doing it tough right now

Here are some tools and tips for supporting your mental health during difficult times.

1. It’s ok not to be ok ...

If you’re having a down day, have it. Let yourself feel the emotions — but don’t stay there.

You may find yourself focusing on one thing that went wrong instead of many things that went right.

Consider writing about what you’re experiencing. Then, when the feelings lift, write about that, too.

Push yourself to recognize the good. Write was happy about the event or day. Then write down what went wrong.

Seeing the weight you’re giving to one thing may help you direct your thoughts.

2. Set attainable goals

Instead of a long list of tasks, consider setting one or two smaller goals.

For example:

Don’t clean the house; take the rubbish out.

Don’t do all the piled up laundry; just sort the piles by colour.

Don’t clear out your entire email inbox; just address any time-sensitive messages.

When you’ve done a small thing, set your eyes on another small thing, and then another. This way, you have a list of achievements and not an untouched to-do list.

3. Reward your efforts

All goals & successes are worthy of recognition. When you achieve a goal, do your best to recognise it.

You may not feel like celebrating with a double fist pump, but recognising your own successes can be a powerful weapon against depression’s negative weight.

WE RECORDED THIS SPECIAL PODCAST ABOUT HANDLING ANXIETY AND STRESS EARLIER WITH DR TRAVIS KEMP. IF YOU'RE MANAGING STRESS, MAYBE IT'LL HELP YOU:

4. You may find it helpful to create a routine

If you’re experiencing a change in mood or behaviour which disrupts your daily routine, setting a gentle schedule may help you feel in control.

But these plans don’t have to map out your entire day.

Focus on times when you feel the most dis-organised or scattered.

Your schedule could focus on the time before work or right before bed. Perhaps it’s only for weekends. Focus on creating a loose, but structured, routine that can help you keep your daily pace going.

5. Do something you enjoy...

Even if you’re not feeling great, it’s important to try to keep doing the things that you usually enjoy — something that’s relaxing but energising. It could be playing an instrument, kicking the footy, hiking, or biking.

These activities can provide subtle lifts in your mood and energy, which may help you feel better over time.

6. ...like listening to music

Research shows music can be a great way to boost your mood and improve symptoms of depression. It may also help you strengthen your reception of positive emotions.

Music may be especially beneficial when performed in group settings, such as a band.

You can also reap some of the same rewards simply by listening.

7. ...or spend time in nature

Mother Nature can have a powerful influence on depression. Research suggests people who spend time in nature have improved mental health.

Exposure to sunlight may offer some of the same benefits. It can increase your serotonin levels, which can provide a temporary mood boost.

Consider taking a walk at lunch among trees or in your local park. Or plan a weekend hike. These activities can help you reconnect with nature and soak in some rays at the same time.

8. ...or spend time with loved ones

If you’re feeling down, you might find yourself withdrawing from loved ones and spending more time alone. At times like this, connecting with others is really important. Spending time talking with your mates in person is best, even if it’s just a quick check-in, a coffee, or a quiet beer. If you’re unable meet up in person, even texting a mate to say g’day can help make you, and them, feel more connected.

Try to remind yourself people care about you. Resist the temptation to feel like you’re a burden. You need the interaction — and they likely do, too.

9. Try something new entirely

When you do the same thing day after day, you use the same parts of your brain. You can alter your brain chemistry by doing something entirely different.

Research also shows doing new things can improve your overall well-being and strengthen your social relationships.

Consider trying a new sport, taking a creative class, or learning a new cooking technique.

10. Volunteering can be a great way to do both

Knock out a few birds with one stone — spending time with other people and doing something new — by volunteering and giving your time to someone or something else.

You may be used to receiving help from friends, but reaching out and providing help may actually improve your mental health more.

Bonus: People who volunteer experience physical benefits, too. This includes a reduced risk of hypertension.

11. You can also use this as a way to practice gratitude

When you do something you love, or find a new activity you enjoy, you may be able to boost your mental health more by taking time to be thankful for it.

Research shows gratitude can have lasting positive effects on your overall mental health.

What’s more, writing down your gratitude — including writing notes to others — can be particularly meaningful.

12. Incorporating meditation may help ground your thoughts

Finding relaxation techniques can help you lower stress and invite more joy and balance into your day.

Research suggests activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing, and even journaling may help you improve your sense of well-being and feel more connected to what’s happening around you.

WHEN THE PANDEMIC FIRST HIT, WE SPOKE TO HUGH VAN CUYLENBURG OF THE RESILIENCE PROJECT. HIS TOOLS FOR HANDLING TOUGH TIMES APPLY TO ALL OF US. HERE'S THAT SPECIAL PODCAST:

13. What you eat and drink can also affect how you feel

There’s no magic diet that will treat depression. But what you put into your body can have a real and significant impact on the way you feel.

Eating a diet rich in lean meats, vegetables, and grains may be a great place to start. Try to limit stimulants like caffeine, coffee, soft drinks, and depressants like alcohol.

Some people also feel better and have more energy when they avoid sugar, preservatives, and processed foods.

If you can, consider meeting with a doctor or registered dietitian for guidance.

14. If you’re up for exercise, consider a walk around the block

On days when you feel as if you can’t get out of bed, exercise may seem like the last thing you’d want to do. However, exercise and physical activity can be powerful depression fighters.

Research shows that for treating mild-moderate depression, exercise can be as effective as talking therapy and medication. It may also help you manage your mental health and wellbeing on an ongoing basis.

If you’re able to, take a walk around the block. Start with a five-minute walk and work your way up from there.

15. Getting enough sleep has a noticeable, positive effect

When you’re feeling down you may notice changes in your sleep. You may not sleep well, or you may sleep too much. Both can impact your mental health.

Aim for eight hours of sleep per night. Try to get into a healthy sleeping routine.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can help you with your daily schedule. Getting the proper amount of sleep may also help you feel more balanced and energized throughout your day.

