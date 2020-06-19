Triple M's No Talk Day: How To Start The Conversation

Wednesday 1 July 2020 is Triple M's No Talk Day.

On air all day, on all 43 Triple M Stations across Australia will have NO ADS, NO SHOWS, NO ANNOUNCERS, NO NEWS, and NO TRAFFIC. We're not talking so you can.

Every day in Australia, six men die by suicide. It's the number one killer of men aged 18-44.

Sometimes men don't talk about what is affecting them, which is why on Triple M's No Talk Day, right across Australia, we're not talking. We want you to have that important conversation with the people who matter to you. It might be the most important chat you ever have.

But talking is hard. Below, we've worked with our mates at Beyond Blue to give you some tips and tools for approaching that difficult, but important, conversation.

Meanwhile, to help show that we all feel the effects of bad times and negativity, here's a Triple M Special Podcast with the one and only Jimmy Barnes, talking about his experiences and how he has come through dark times. We're very proud of this one and encourage everyone to have a listen:

Remember, the best thing you or they can do is call a trained expert:

Beyond Blue - 1300 22 4636

Lifeline - 13 11 14

Here are your tools for dealing with tough times. And for starting a conversation with someone who you think is doing it tough:

1. Wallow ... constructively

If you’re having a down day, have it. Let yourself feel the emotions — but don’t stay there.

You may find yourself focusing on one thing that went wrong instead of many things that went right.

Consider writing about what you’re experiencing. Then, when the feelings lift, write about that, too.

Push yourself to recognize the good. Write was happy about the event or day. Then write down what went wrong.

Seeing the weight you’re giving to one thing may help you direct your thoughts.

2. Set attainable goals

Instead of a long list of tasks, consider setting one or two smaller goals.

For example:

Don’t clean the house; take the rubbish out.

Don’t do all the piled up laundry; just sort the piles by colour.

Don’t clear out your entire email inbox; just address any time-sensitive messages.

When you’ve done a small thing, set your eyes on another small thing, and then another. This way, you have a list of achievements and not an untouched to-do list.

3. Reward your efforts

All goals & successes are worthy of recognition. When you achieve a goal, do your best to recognize it.

You may not feel like celebrating with a double fist pump, but recognizing your own successes can be a powerful weapon against depression’s negative weight.

WE RECORDED THIS SPECIAL PODCAST ABOUT HANDLING ANXIETY AND STRESS EARLIER THIS YEAR WITH DR TRAVIS KEMP. IF YOU'RE MANAGING STRESS, MAYBE IT'LL HELP YOU:

4. You may find it helpful to create a routine

If depressive symptoms disrupt your daily routine, setting a gentle schedule may help you feel in control.

But these plans don’t have to map out your entire day.

Focus on times when you feel the most disorganized or scattered.

Your schedule could focus on the time before work or right before bed. Perhaps it’s only for weekends. Focus on creating a loose, but structured, routine that can help you keep your daily pace going.

5. Do something you enjoy...

Depression can push you to give into your fatigue. It may feel more powerful than happy emotions.

Try to push back and do something you love — something that’s relaxing, but energizing. It could be playing an instrument, kicking the footy, hiking, or biking.

These activities can provide subtle lifts in your mood and energy, which may help you overcome your symptoms.

6. ...like listening to music

Research shows music can be a great way to boost your mood and improve symptoms of depression. It may also help you strengthen your reception of positive emotions.

Music may be especially beneficial when performed in group settings, such as a band.

You can also reap some of the same rewards simply by listening.

7. ...or spend time in nature

Mother Nature can have a powerful influence on depression. Research suggests people who spend time in nature have improved mental health.

Exposure to sunlight may offer some of the same benefits. It can increase your serotonin levels, which can provide a temporary mood boost.

Consider taking a walk at lunch among trees or in your local park. Or plan a weekend hike. These activities can help you reconnect with nature and soak in some rays at the same time.

8. ...or spend time with loved ones

Depression can tempt you to isolate yourself and withdraw from your friends and family, but face-to-face time can help wash away those tendencies.

If you’re unable to spend time together in person, phone calls or video chats can also help.

Try to remind yourself these people care about you. Resist the temptation to feel like you’re a burden. You need the interaction — and they likely do, too.

9. Try something new entirely

When you do the same thing day after day, you use the same parts of your brain. You can alter your brain chemistry by doing something entirely different.

Research also shows doing new things can improve your overall well-being and strengthen your social relationships.

Consider trying a new sport, taking a creative class, or learning a new cooking technique.

10. Volunteering can be a great way to do both

Knock out a few birds with one stone — spending time with other people and doing something new — by volunteering and giving your time to someone or something else.

You may be used to receiving help from friends, but reaching out and providing help may actually improve your mental health more.

Bonus: People who volunteer experience physical benefits, too. This includes a reduced risk of hypertension.

11. You can also use this as a way to practice gratitude

When you do something you love, or find a new activity you enjoy, you may be able to boost your mental health more by taking time to be thankful for it.

Research shows gratitude can have lasting positive effects on your overall mental health.

What’s more, writing down your gratitude — including writing notes to others — can be particularly meaningful.

12. Incorporating meditation may help ground your thoughts

Stress and anxiety can prolong your depression symptoms.

Finding relaxation techniques can help you lower stress and invite more joy and balance into your day.

Research suggests activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing, and even journaling may help you improve your sense of well-being and feel more connected to what’s happening around you.

WHEN THE PANDEMIC FIRST HIT, WE SPOKE TO HUGH VAN CUYLENBURG OF THE RESILIENCE PROJECT. HIS TOOLS FOR HANDLING TOUGH TIMES APPLY TO ALL OF US. HERE'S THAT SPECIAL PODCAST:

13. What you eat and drink can also affect how you feel

There’s no magic diet that will treat depression. But what you put into your body can have a real and significant impact on the way you feel.

Eating a diet rich in lean meats, vegetables, and grains may be a great place to start. Try to limit stimulants like caffeine, coffee, soft drinks, and depressants like alcohol

Some people also feel better and have more energy when they avoid sugar, preservatives, and processed foods.

If you can, consider meeting with a doctor or registered dietitian for guidance.

14. If you’re up for exercise, consider a walk around the block

On days when you feel as if you can’t get out of bed, exercise may seem like the last thing you’d want to do. However, exercise and physical activity can be powerful depression fighters.

Research suggests that, for some people, exercise can be as effective as medication at relieving depression symptoms. It may also help prevent future depressive episodes.

If you’re able to, take a walk around the block. Start with a five-minute walk and work your way up from there.

15. Getting enough sleep has a noticeable, positive effect

Sleep disturbances are common with depression. You may not sleep well, or you may sleep too much. Both can make depression symptoms worse.

Aim for eight hours of sleep per night. Try to get into a healthy sleeping routine.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can help you with your daily schedule. Getting the proper amount of sleep may also help you feel more balanced and energized throughout your day.

