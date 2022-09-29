Triple M's Oztober! A 31 Day Celebration Of Oz Music

Triple M's OzTober! A month long celebration of Oz music 🤘

It's that time of year! We're talking to the names that made it famous, highlighting the songs that shaped it and celebrating the moments that are burned in Aussie music history. Culminating to a night of LIVE Aussie music at The Triple M OzTober Garage Session. Three ICONIC Oz artists are set to take the stage in Brisbane - Noiseworks, James Reyne & our very own Dave Gleeson with the Screaming Jets.

Triple M's Oztober Garage Session will be Noiseworks' FIRST show with their original line-up in 30 years!



“Coming back after 30 years with new music and seeing the level of excitement that we have had from our Noiseworks fans has been a really powerful experience for us. Heart & Soul shows where we are now while also giving a nod to the sounds that make us Noiseworks.” - Jon Stevens, Noiseworks

Our very own Dave Gleeson will be taking the stage with The Screaming Jets as they wrap up their 30 year anniversary tour for 'All For One". You can catch Gleeso on Triple M Nights from 7-10pm weekdays, or listen on demand through LiSTNR.

James Reyne has provided Australia with some of our most iconic Songs; ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Reckless’, Beautiful People’, ‘Lakeside’, ‘Daughters of The Northern Coast’, ‘Fall of Rome’, ‘Hammerhead’ just to name a few. James returns with his 'Songs of Beaches National Tour' with an action-packed set of all his hits that you know and love.

