Triple M's Summer 600 Countdown - The Full List

From Dire Straits to AC/DC

Article heading image for Triple M's Summer 600 Countdown - The Full List

Summer is here at last! 

As the sun finally rocks up and you get better and better at pretending to work around ever-longer lunch breaks, Triple M has your songs the summer... 600 of them in fact! 

You sent us your votes in your thousands and we've compiled the ultimate soundtrack to the summer, played out over the past two weeks thanks to our mates at Harley Davidson! Yes, it's the Triple M Summer 600 Countdown

Rounding off the countdown yesterday, Harley Breen (how good does Harley sound on Triple M Summer Breakfast with Candace Warner and Tom Tilley by the way? Keep it on the Ms from 6-9am to wake up with them right until Christmas) gave away a Harley Davidson 2022 Pan America™ 1250 Special - Vivid Black w/ Cast Wheels.

Winning a Harley from Harley? It can only be Triple M.

Here's those 600 songs in full:

600Twisting By The Pool [Remix]Dire Straits
599Even FlowPearl Jam
598Echo BeachMartha and the Muffins
597Pour Some Sugar On MeDef Leppard
596Cold As IceForeigner
595Dani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers
594I Hear MotionModels
593You Give Love A Bad NameBon Jovi
592One WeekBarenaked Ladies
591T.N.T.AC/DC
590SomebodyBryan Adams
589Mascara [Radio Edit]Killing Heidi
588When Love Comes To TownU2 and B.B. King
587Let's Go [Single Version]Wang Chung
586Hot Chilli WomanNoiseworks
585Master Blaster (Jammin')Stevie Wonder
584Paper In FireJohn Mellencamp
583Bat Out of Hell [Album Version]Meat Loaf
582BudapestGeorge Ezra
581Driving WheelsJimmy Barnes
580Friday I'm In LoveThe Cure
579Baggy TrousersMadness
578Cover MeBruce Springsteen
577Only Wanna Be With YouHootie and The Blowfish
576What's My SceneHoodoo Gurus
575Pressure DownJohn Farnham
574Get BackThe Beatles
573Good ThingFine Young Cannibals
572What I've DoneLinkin Park
571Summer of '81Mondo Rock
570Long DayMatchbox Twenty
569SatisfiedRichard Marx
568Can't Help MyselfFlowers
567ShakedownBob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
566GeneratorFoo Fighters
565Red Red Wine [Single Version]UB40
564And She WasTalking Heads
563Blinded By The Light [Album Version]Manfred Mann's Earth Band
562KickINXS
561This LoveMaroon 5
560Unguarded MomentThe Church
559The DistanceCAKE
558DreamsVan Halen
557Private IdahoThe B-52's
556Never Miss Your WaterDiesel
555All Fired Up [Single Version]Pat Benatar
554Saturday Night's Alright For FightingElton John
553Lay Your Hands On Me [Edit]Bon Jovi
552The ReflexDuran Duran
551Last NiteThe Strokes
550You Better You BetThe Who
549Something Happened on the Way to HeavenPhil Collins
548Rag Doll [Edit]Aerosmith
547Little Red CorvettePrince
546Copperhead Road [Single Version]Steve Earle
545I'm FreeSoup Dragons
544Six Months In A Leaky BoatSplit Enz
543Give It Away [Album]Red Hot Chili Peppers
542Big Shot [Edited]Billy Joel
541Come AnytimeHoodoo Gurus
540Shake Your Tailfeather [With The Blues Brothers]Ray Charles + The Blues Brothers
539It's My LifeNo Doubt
538Glory Days [Edit]Bruce Springsteen
537Kyrie [Single Version]Mr. Mister
536Unskinny BopPoison
535Nothing Too SeriousIcehouse
534Just Can't Get EnoughDepeche Mode
533Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Remastered)Jimmy Barnes
532Alive and Kicking [Single Mix]Simple Minds
531Rebel Rebel [Album Version]David Bowie
530Forgotten YearsMidnight Oil
529Bizarre Love Triangle (12")New Order
528Hanging By A Moment Lifehouse
527Dancing with MyselfBilly Idol
526What's My Age Again?Blink-182
525We Close Our EyesGo West
524Dr. FeelgoodMotley Crue
523ZebraThe John Butler Trio
522Don't Stand So Close To MeThe Police
521Listen Like ThievesINXS
520Sweet Talkin' WomanElectric Light Orchestra
519Who Made WhoAC/DC
518Butterfly [Clean Album Version]Crazy Town
517Don't Get Me WrongPretenders
516When The River Runs DryHunters & Collectors
515Selling The DramaLive
514Poison ArrowABC
513Land Of ConfusionGenesis
512Roll With ItOasis
511Our Lips Are SealedThe Go-Go's
510I Want It AllQueen
509You Ain't Seen Nothing YetBachman Turner Overdrive
508Skin DeepThe Stranglers
507I Write Sins Not TragediesPanic! At The Disco
506Once In A LifetimeTalking Heads
505Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me [Single Version]U2
504Slice Of Heaven (Album Version)Dave Dobbyn & The Herbs
503London CallingThe Clash
502Lonely No MoreRob Thomas
501Don't Be CruelCheap Trick
500Jeremy [Album Version]Pearl Jam
499Send Me An AngelReal Life
498The Dead HeartMidnight Oil
497Let's Stick Together [1988 Remix]Bryan Ferry
496Born To Be My BabyBon Jovi
495Big MeFoo Fighters
494MickeyToni Basil
493Little Lion Man [Clean Version]Mumford and Sons
492Dreams Of Ordinary MenDragon
491To Cut a Long Story ShortSpandau Ballet
490Come Out and Play [Keep 'Em Separated]The Offspring
489Roll With ItSteve Winwood
488Pleasure And PainDivinyls
487Rock & Roll All NiteKiss
486Wouldn't It Be GoodNik Kershaw
485My HappinessPowderfinger
484Bad To The BoneGeorge Thorogood
483A Matter Of TrustBilly Joel
482PeachesThe Presidents Of The United States Of America
481Let's Go Crazy [Album Version]Prince
480Runnin' Down A DreamTom Petty
479Closer To FreeThe BoDeans
478You Got Nothing I WantCold Chisel
477PerfectFairground Attraction
476Who Are You [Radio Edit]The Who
475Rosanna [Single Version]Toto
474Smooth CriminalAlien Ant Farm
473Lonely Ol' NightJohn Mellencamp
472ShimmerFuel
471Should've Known BetterRichard Marx
470ShutdownAustralian Crawl
469Right Here, Right Now [Album]Jesus Jones
468Something So StrongCrowded House
467What I Like About YouThe Romantics
466I AloneLive
465Electric AvenueEddy Grant
464Devil Inside [Edit]INXS
463RevolutionThe Beatles
462All I Need Is A Miracle (Album)Mike And The Mechanics
461White NoiseThe Living End
460Losing My ReligionR.E.M.
459The Look Of LoveABC
458One VisionQueen
457Can't Stop This Thing We StartedBryan Adams
456Lonely BoyThe Black Keys
455Promised You A MiracleSimple Minds
454Why Can't This Be LoveVan Halen
453Maggie MayRod Stewart
452DreamworldMidnight Oil
451Whatever It TakesImagine Dragons
450A Town Called MaliceThe Jam
449Never Let Me GoThe Black Sorrows
448Your Mama Don't DancePoison
447Stand BackStevie Nicks
446Place Your HandsReef
445You Can Leave Your Hat OnJoe Cocker
444BarbadosModels
443Sympathy For The DevilThe Rolling Stones
442Do You Believe In LoveHuey Lewis and the News
441This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms RaceFall Out Boy
440You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) [Album]Meat Loaf
439Dizzy [7" Version]Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff
438Like The Way I DoMelissa Etheridge
437Love My WayThe Psychedelic Furs
436StandR.E.M.
435The Globe [Edit]Big Audio Dynamite
434Alone With YouThe Sunnyboys
433I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)The Proclaimers
432Heartache TonightThe Eagles
431Best Of YouFoo Fighters
430Heaven (Must Be There)Eurogliders
429Boys Will Be BoysChoirboys
428If You Could Only SeeTonic
427Turn Me Loose (Single Edit)Loverboy
426I'd Die To Be With You TonightJimmy Barnes
425The MiddleJimmy Eat World
424Sister MadlyCrowded House
423Even Better Than The Real ThingU2
422Footloose [Single Version]Kenny Loggins
421Spare Me The DetailsThe Offspring
420Born To RunBruce Springsteen
419KissPrince
418Mustang SallyThe Commitments
417White Wedding [Single Mix]Billy Idol
416Ex-GirlfriendNo Doubt
415Let's GoThe Cars
414I Won't Back DownTom Petty
413ItaCold Chisel
412The Bad Touch [Radio Edit]The Bloodhound Gang
411Every Little Thing She Does Is MagicThe Police
410Use SomebodyKings Of Leon
409Get it on (bang a gong)Power station
408Killer QueenQueen
407He's Gonna Step On You AgainThe Party Boys
406Fire and the FloodVance Joy
405Say You WillForeigner
404RemedyThe Black Crowes
403Missionary Man [Album Version]Eurythmics
402What's The Frequency, KennethR.E.M.
401Shadows Of The Night [2005 Remaster][Radio Edit]Pat Benatar
400True Faith [Single Version]New Order
399All Over YouLive
398Kiss On My ListHall & Oates
397Burn For YouINXS
396Gimme ShelterThe Rolling Stones
395Onion SkinBoom Crash Opera
394This is How a Heart BreaksRob Thomas
393GoldSpandau Ballet
392I'll Sleep When I'm Dead [Edit]Bon Jovi
391Walls Come Tumbling DownStyle Council
390Live and Let DieGuns N' Roses
389GhostbustersRay Parker Jr.
388CrazyIcehouse
387High VoltageAC/DC
386You Little ThiefFeargal Sharkey
385When You Were YoungThe Killers
384OverkillMen At Work
383A Girl Like YouEdwyn Collins
382Run To YouBryan Adams
381Fashion [Album Version]David Bowie
380Angel of HarlemU2
379Let's Get RockedDef Leppard
378Rock Lobster [Single Version]The B-52's
377Midnight BlueLou Gramm
376Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again [LIV] [Edit]The Angels
375Why Can't I Be YouThe Cure
374I'm Still StandingElton John
373Gold On The CeilingThe Black Keys
372Livin' ThingElectric Light Orchestra
371Tip Of My TongueDiesel
370Beat's So LonelyCharlie Sexton
369It's My LifeBon Jovi
368I Can't WaitStevie Nicks
367Should I Stay Or Should I GoThe Clash
366SlideGoo Goo Dolls
365More Than A Feeling [Single Version]Boston
364(I Just) Died In Your Arms TonightCutting Crew
363Cool WorldMondo Rock
362Tell Me BabyRed Hot Chili Peppers
361Tucker's DaughterIan Moss
360StayOingo Boingo
359Rush YouBaby Animals
358RefugeeTom Petty & The Heartbreakers
357Legs [Album Version]ZZ Top
356The Look [Single version]Roxette
355Santa MonicaEverclear
354Don't Stop Believin'Journey
353MystifyINXS
352Don't Bring Me DownElectric Light Orchestra
351That's When I Think Of You1927
350Lifestyles Of The Rich And FamousGood Charlotte
349The Whole Of The MoonThe Waterboys
348Lay Down Your GunsJimmy Barnes
347Pressure [Edit]Billy Joel
346Short Skirt/Long JacketCAKE
345Jet Airliner [Single Version]The Steve Miller Band
344Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me For Me)Blessed Union Of Souls
343Don't Need LoveJohnny Diesel and The Injectors
342Turning JapaneseThe Vapors
341Little LiesFleetwood Mac
340Black DogLed Zeppelin
339Sanctify YourselfSimple Minds
338GravityThe Superjesus
337I Melt With YouModern English
336Something For The Pain [Edit]Bon Jovi
335Always The SunThe Stranglers
334It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)AC/DC
333I'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix]Smash Mouth
332Darling It HurtsPaul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
331Hey Jealousy [Edit]Gin Blossoms
330Just What I NeededThe Cars
329(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)Beastie Boys
328Tainted LoveSoft Cell
327High HopesPanic! At The Disco
326YesterdaysGuns N' Roses
325Mean To MeCrowded House
324Hole HeartedExtreme
323Do You See What I SeeHunters & Collectors
322Back on the Chain GangPretenders
321Get Out Of The HouseBoom Crash Opera
320Blue Monday ['88]New Order
319We Gotta Get Out Of This PlaceThe Angels
318Stuck In the Middle With YouStealers Wheel
317Kids In AmericaKim Wilde
316VertigoU2
315The One I LoveR.E.M.
314Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
313Go Your Own WayFleetwood Mac
312Rain On The ScarecrowJohn Mellencamp
311Our HouseMadness
310Black Fingernails Red WineEskimo Joe
309Out of TouchHall & Oates
308Baby I Don't Care [Single Mix]Transvision Vamp
307American Life In The SummertimeFrancis Dunnery
306Solid Rock [Remastered]Goanna
305Underneath The Radar [Single Version]Underworld
304WarningGreen Day
303Higher Love [Edit]Steve Winwood
302Eye of the TigerSurvivor
301Let's DanceDavid Bowie
300The WayFastball
299Money For Nothing [Album Version]Dire Straits
298Miss Freelove '69Hoodoo Gurus
297If You Want My LoveCheap Trick
296ListeningPseudo Echo
295Beast Of BurdenThe Rolling Stones
294Would I Lie To YouEurythmics
293Take Me OutFranz Ferdinand
292My BabyCold Chisel
291Can't Get Enough Of You BabySmash Mouth
290Dumb ThingsPaul Kelly and The Messengers
289Shiny Happy PeopleR.E.M.
288We Can Get TogetherFlowers
287A Kind Of MagicQueen
286You Oughta Know [Clean Version]Alanis Morissette
285Don't You Want MeThe Human League
284Road To NowhereTalking Heads
283Magic ManHeart
282SussudioPhil Collins
2817 Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
280Working For The WeekendLoverboy
279Take Me BackNoiseworks
278De Do Do Do, De Da Da DaThe Police
277The Honeymoon Is OverThe Cruel Sea
276It's In The Way That You Use ItEric Clapton
275Rock N' MeThe Steve Miller Band
274Everybody Have Fun Tonight [Single Version]Wang Chung
273I Touch MyselfDivinyls
272Shout to the topStyle Council
271I Will WaitMumford and Sons
270Paradise By The Dashboard Light [Album]Meat Loaf
269I Send A MessageINXS
268Hungry TownBig Pig
267All Torn DownThe Living End
266Rich GirlHall & Oates
265Love In An Elevator [Single Edit]Aerosmith
264All I Wanna DoSheryl Crow
263Chained To The WheelThe Black Sorrows
262Sharp Dressed ManZZ Top
261How Far We've ComeMatchbox Twenty
260Edge Of Seventeen [Edit]Stevie Nicks
259Blue Sky MineMidnight Oil
258Kiss The BrideElton John
257AnimalDef Leppard
256Young AmericansDavid Bowie
255Hip To Be Square [Edit]Huey Lewis and the News
254Thnks Fr Th MmrsFall Out Boy
253I Don't Want A LoverTexas
252Rush [Album Version]Big Audio Dynamite
251Good TimesHoodoo Gurus
250You Might ThinkThe Cars
249In The SummertimeThirsty Merc
248Orange CrushR.E.M.
247Locked OutCrowded House
246Girls On FilmDuran Duran
245Small TownJohn Mellencamp
244Brown Eyed GirlVan Morrison
243How You Remind MeNickelback
242Roam [Single Version]The B-52's
241You Get What You Give [EDIT]New Radicals
240Standing On The OutsideCold Chisel
239Big TimePeter Gabriel
238Better ManPearl Jam
237Burning Down The House (Live)Talking Heads
236In Between DaysThe Cure
235You Really Got MeVan Halen
234Handle With CareTraveling Wilburys
233RelaxFrankie Goes To Hollywood
232The Impression That I GetThe Mighty Mighty Bosstones
231Hippy Hippy ShakeGeorgia Satellites
2301999 [Single Version]Prince
229Straight LinesSilverchair
228Shoot To ThrillAC/DC
227Take On MeA-Ha
226Sultans Of SwingDire Straits
225All StarSmash Mouth
224Cheap WineCold Chisel
223Wild Wild West [Single Version]The Escape Club
222Breaking the Girl [Radio Edit]Red Hot Chili Peppers
221You May Be RightBilly Joel
220Hard To HandleThe Black Crowes
219Radio Ga Ga (Single)Queen
218Funky Town [Single Version]Pseudo Echo
217April Sun In Cuba Dragon
216Jack And DianeJohn Mellencamp
215Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)Garbage
214Private EyesHall & Oates
213Save Tonight Eagle-Eye Cherry
212Dirty Deeds Done Dirt CheapAC/DC
211A Good HeartFeargal Sharkey
210Power and the PassionMidnight Oil
209Mr Jones Counting Crows
208Boys In TownDivinyls
207If You Love Somebody (Set Them Free)Sting
206My HeroFoo Fighters
205Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version]Yes
204One WordBaby Animals
203House Of FunMadness
202It's The End Of The World As We Know ItR.E.M.
201Modern Love [Single Version]David Bowie
200(Baby I've Got You) On My MindPowderfinger
199Close To MeThe Cure
198Don't ChangeINXS
197Candy [Single Version]Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's
196Electric BlueIcehouse
195Every MorningSugar Ray
194Sunday Bloody SundayU2
193And We DancedThe Hooters
192Suffragette CityDavid Bowie
191The best thingBoom Crash Opera
190Life is a HighwayTom Cochrane
189No Second PrizeJimmy Barnes
188Mrs. RobinsonThe Lemonheads
187We Built This CityStarship
186Rock The CasbahThe Clash
185Two PrincesSpin Doctors
184Now We're Getting SomewhereCrowded House
183Rocket [Single]Def Leppard
182Play That Funky MusicWild Cherry
181U.S. ForcesMidnight Oil
180When Tomorrow ComesEurythmics
179Can't StopRed Hot Chili Peppers
178You Make My DreamsHall & Oates
177I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)Meat Loaf
176No LiesNoiseworks
175AtomicBlondie
174In These ArmsBon Jovi
173Senses Working OvertimeXTC
172Soul RevivalJohnny Diesel and The Injectors
171Don't StopFleetwood Mac
170Breakaway [Album]Big Pig
169RiptideVance Joy
168PanamaVan Halen
167Harley and RoseThe Black Sorrows
166I Ran (So Far Away)A Flock Of Seagulls
165We'll Be TogetherSting
164Gimme All Your Lovin'ZZ Top
163Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]Yothu Yindi
162It's Only Rock n Roll (But I like it)The Rolling Stones
161DreamsThe Cranberries
160Bow RiverCold Chisel
159Simply IrresistableRobert Palmer
158I Need A Lover [Album Verson]John Mellencamp
157Dance Floor Anthem [Album]Good Charlotte
156Young YearsDragon
155Safety DanceMen without hats
154Mysterious WaysU2
153Live It UpMental as Anything
152I Want Your LoveTransvision Vamp
151Real WorldMatchbox Twenty
150Don't Pay The FerrymanChris De Burgh
149When I Grow Up Garbage
148Hold the LineToto
147You're So VainChocolate Starfish
146ValerieSteve Winwood
145Are You Gonna Go My WayLenny Kravitz
144In A Big CountryBig Country
143She Drives Me CrazyFine Young Cannibals
142Don't Stop Me NowQueen
141Walkin' On The SunSmash Mouth
140History Never RepeatsSplit Enz
139LumpThe Presidents Of The United States Of America
138Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]Eurythmics
137Keep The Faith [Edit]Bon Jovi
136Tonight She ComesThe Cars
135Where The Streets Have No NameU2
134Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit]Third Eye Blind
133Kickstart My HeartMotley Crue
132Eagle RockDaddy Cool
131TouchNoiseworks
130RoxanneThe Police
129Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version]The Offspring
128Invisible TouchGenesis
127I Love Rock N RollJoan Jett & The Blackhearts
126From the SeaEskimo Joe
125Rock And RollLed Zeppelin
124UrgentForeigner
123Man AliveDiesel
122Original SinINXS
121Rev It UpJerry Harrison
120Livin' On The EdgeAerosmith
119CenterfoldJ. Geils Band
118R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.John Mellencamp
117Kryptonite3Doors Down
116The Final Countdown [Single Edit]Europe
115Just A GirlNo Doubt
114Under PressureQueen and David Bowie
113Addicted to Love [Single]Robert Palmer
112Morning GloryOasis
111ErrolAustralian Crawl
110(Billy) Don't Lose My NumberPhil Collins
109Don't Go NowRatcat
108I Want A New DrugHuey Lewis and the News
107Born In The U.S.ABruce Springsteen
106Evil WomanElectric Light Orchestra
105Read About ItMidnight Oil
104Harder To BreatheMaroon 5
103Who Can It Be NowMen At Work
102Enter SandmanMetallica
101You Can Call Me AlPaul Simon
100Start Me UpThe Rolling Stones
99Real Wild ChildIggy Pop
98Holy GrailHunters & Collectors
97Shake It UpThe Cars
96Seven WondersFleetwood Mac
95Highway To HellAC/DC
94Love CatsThe Cure
93WeirKilling Heidi
92Bad Medicine [Single]Bon Jovi
91Life In The Fast LaneThe Eagles
90Early WarningBaby Animals
89Counting The BeatThe Swingers
88Things Don't SeemAustralian Crawl
87Thorn In My SideEurythmics
86Come As You AreNirvana
85Sledgehammer (album)Peter Gabriel
84Bad Case Of Loving YouRobert Palmer
83When Doves Cry [Album]Prince
82BetterThe Screaming Jets
81ManeaterHall & Oates
80Somebody Told MeThe Killers
79Hungry Like The WolfDuran Duran
78Need You TonightINXS
77TubthumpingChumbawamba
76JumpVan Halen
75Sounds Of ThenGANGgajang
74I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version]Kiss
73Don't You (Forget About Me)Simple Minds
72Boys Light UpAustralian Crawl
71When I Come AroundGreen Day
70St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)John Parr
69Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)Stevie Wright
68Before too longPaul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
67Call Me Blondie
66Song 2Blur
65The Power Of LoveHuey Lewis and the News
64Hurts So GoodJohn Mellencamp
63Message In A BottleThe Police
62Walk This Way [7"]Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith
61Rain [Radio Edit]Dragon
60By The WayRed Hot Chili Peppers
59SuperstitionStevie Wonder
58DesireU2
57Jessie's GirlRick Springfield
56King Of The MountainMidnight Oil
55Whip ItDevo
54Sweet Home AlabamaLynyrd Skynyrd
53Pride (In The Name Of Love)U2
52You're The Voice [Single Version]John Farnham
51Times Like TheseFoo Fighters
50Out Of Mind Out Of SightModels
49Another One Bites the DustQueen
48Heart Of GlassBlondie
47Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]Guns N' Roses
46SmoothSantana Feat. Rob Thomas
45California GirlsDavid Lee Roth
44Working Class ManJimmy Barnes
43My Sharona [Edit]The Knack
42EverlongFoo Fighters
41Walkin' On SunshineKatrina and the Waves
40Are You Gonna Be My GirlJet
39We Didn't Start The FireBilly Joel
38Smells Like Teen SpiritNirvana
37Some Like It HotPower station
36New SensationINXS
35Mr BrightsideThe Killers
34Khe SanhCold Chisel
33Bring Me Some WaterMelissa Etheridge
32You Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC
31Dancing In the DarkBruce Springsteen
30HolidayGreen Day
29Great Southern LandIcehouse
28Nothin' But A Good TimePoison
27AlivePearl Jam
26Danger ZoneKenny Loggins
25We Will Rock You / We Are The ChampionsQueen
24All The Small ThingsBlink-182
23Like, Wow - WipeoutHoodoo Gurus
22Dancing In The StormBoom Crash Opera
21Livin' On A PrayerBon Jovi
20All Summer LongKid Rock
19Good TimesINXS & Jimmy Barnes
18Dreadlock Holiday10cc
17Beds are BurningMidnight Oil
16The Heat Is OnGlenn Frey
15Blister In The SunViolent Femmes
14SunsetsPowderfinger
13Just Like ParadiseDavid Lee Roth
12Down UnderMen At Work
11Beautiful DayU2
10The Boys Of SummerDon Henley
9Paradise City [Remastered]Guns N' Roses
8One SummerDaryl Braithwaite
7Sex On FireKings Of Leon
6Hot In The City [New York Single Mix]Billy Idol
5Learn To FlyFoo Fighters
4Run To ParadiseChoirboys
3Love Shack [Single Version]The B-52's
2Summer Of '69Bryan Adams
1ThunderstruckAC/DC

15 December 2022

