Triple M's Summer 600 Countdown - The Full List

600 Twisting By The Pool [Remix] Dire Straits

599 Even Flow Pearl Jam

598 Echo Beach Martha and the Muffins

597 Pour Some Sugar On Me Def Leppard

596 Cold As Ice Foreigner

595 Dani California Red Hot Chili Peppers

594 I Hear Motion Models

593 You Give Love A Bad Name Bon Jovi

592 One Week Barenaked Ladies

591 T.N.T. AC/DC

590 Somebody Bryan Adams

589 Mascara [Radio Edit] Killing Heidi

588 When Love Comes To Town U2 and B.B. King

587 Let's Go [Single Version] Wang Chung

586 Hot Chilli Woman Noiseworks

585 Master Blaster (Jammin') Stevie Wonder

584 Paper In Fire John Mellencamp

583 Bat Out of Hell [Album Version] Meat Loaf

582 Budapest George Ezra

581 Driving Wheels Jimmy Barnes

580 Friday I'm In Love The Cure

579 Baggy Trousers Madness

578 Cover Me Bruce Springsteen

577 Only Wanna Be With You Hootie and The Blowfish

576 What's My Scene Hoodoo Gurus

575 Pressure Down John Farnham

574 Get Back The Beatles

573 Good Thing Fine Young Cannibals

572 What I've Done Linkin Park

571 Summer of '81 Mondo Rock

570 Long Day Matchbox Twenty

569 Satisfied Richard Marx

568 Can't Help Myself Flowers

567 Shakedown Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

566 Generator Foo Fighters

565 Red Red Wine [Single Version] UB40

564 And She Was Talking Heads

563 Blinded By The Light [Album Version] Manfred Mann's Earth Band

562 Kick INXS

561 This Love Maroon 5

560 Unguarded Moment The Church

559 The Distance CAKE

558 Dreams Van Halen

557 Private Idaho The B-52's

556 Never Miss Your Water Diesel

555 All Fired Up [Single Version] Pat Benatar

554 Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting Elton John

553 Lay Your Hands On Me [Edit] Bon Jovi

552 The Reflex Duran Duran

551 Last Nite The Strokes

550 You Better You Bet The Who

549 Something Happened on the Way to Heaven Phil Collins

548 Rag Doll [Edit] Aerosmith

547 Little Red Corvette Prince

546 Copperhead Road [Single Version] Steve Earle

545 I'm Free Soup Dragons

544 Six Months In A Leaky Boat Split Enz

543 Give It Away [Album] Red Hot Chili Peppers

542 Big Shot [Edited] Billy Joel

541 Come Anytime Hoodoo Gurus

540 Shake Your Tailfeather [With The Blues Brothers] Ray Charles + The Blues Brothers

539 It's My Life No Doubt

538 Glory Days [Edit] Bruce Springsteen

537 Kyrie [Single Version] Mr. Mister

536 Unskinny Bop Poison

535 Nothing Too Serious Icehouse

534 Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode

533 Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Remastered) Jimmy Barnes

532 Alive and Kicking [Single Mix] Simple Minds

531 Rebel Rebel [Album Version] David Bowie

530 Forgotten Years Midnight Oil

529 Bizarre Love Triangle (12") New Order

528 Hanging By A Moment Lifehouse

527 Dancing with Myself Billy Idol

526 What's My Age Again? Blink-182

525 We Close Our Eyes Go West

524 Dr. Feelgood Motley Crue

523 Zebra The John Butler Trio

522 Don't Stand So Close To Me The Police

521 Listen Like Thieves INXS

520 Sweet Talkin' Woman Electric Light Orchestra

519 Who Made Who AC/DC

518 Butterfly [Clean Album Version] Crazy Town

517 Don't Get Me Wrong Pretenders

516 When The River Runs Dry Hunters & Collectors

515 Selling The Drama Live

514 Poison Arrow ABC

513 Land Of Confusion Genesis

512 Roll With It Oasis

511 Our Lips Are Sealed The Go-Go's

510 I Want It All Queen

509 You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet Bachman Turner Overdrive

508 Skin Deep The Stranglers

507 I Write Sins Not Tragedies Panic! At The Disco

506 Once In A Lifetime Talking Heads

505 Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me [Single Version] U2

504 Slice Of Heaven (Album Version) Dave Dobbyn & The Herbs

503 London Calling The Clash

502 Lonely No More Rob Thomas

501 Don't Be Cruel Cheap Trick

500 Jeremy [Album Version] Pearl Jam

499 Send Me An Angel Real Life

498 The Dead Heart Midnight Oil

497 Let's Stick Together [1988 Remix] Bryan Ferry

496 Born To Be My Baby Bon Jovi

495 Big Me Foo Fighters

494 Mickey Toni Basil

493 Little Lion Man [Clean Version] Mumford and Sons

492 Dreams Of Ordinary Men Dragon

491 To Cut a Long Story Short Spandau Ballet

490 Come Out and Play [Keep 'Em Separated] The Offspring

489 Roll With It Steve Winwood

488 Pleasure And Pain Divinyls

487 Rock & Roll All Nite Kiss

486 Wouldn't It Be Good Nik Kershaw

485 My Happiness Powderfinger

484 Bad To The Bone George Thorogood

483 A Matter Of Trust Billy Joel

482 Peaches The Presidents Of The United States Of America

481 Let's Go Crazy [Album Version] Prince

480 Runnin' Down A Dream Tom Petty

479 Closer To Free The BoDeans

478 You Got Nothing I Want Cold Chisel

477 Perfect Fairground Attraction

476 Who Are You [Radio Edit] The Who

475 Rosanna [Single Version] Toto

474 Smooth Criminal Alien Ant Farm

473 Lonely Ol' Night John Mellencamp

472 Shimmer Fuel

471 Should've Known Better Richard Marx

470 Shutdown Australian Crawl

469 Right Here, Right Now [Album] Jesus Jones

468 Something So Strong Crowded House

467 What I Like About You The Romantics

466 I Alone Live

465 Electric Avenue Eddy Grant

464 Devil Inside [Edit] INXS

463 Revolution The Beatles

462 All I Need Is A Miracle (Album) Mike And The Mechanics

461 White Noise The Living End

460 Losing My Religion R.E.M.

459 The Look Of Love ABC

458 One Vision Queen

457 Can't Stop This Thing We Started Bryan Adams

456 Lonely Boy The Black Keys

455 Promised You A Miracle Simple Minds

454 Why Can't This Be Love Van Halen

453 Maggie May Rod Stewart

452 Dreamworld Midnight Oil

451 Whatever It Takes Imagine Dragons

450 A Town Called Malice The Jam

449 Never Let Me Go The Black Sorrows

448 Your Mama Don't Dance Poison

447 Stand Back Stevie Nicks

446 Place Your Hands Reef

445 You Can Leave Your Hat On Joe Cocker

444 Barbados Models

443 Sympathy For The Devil The Rolling Stones

442 Do You Believe In Love Huey Lewis and the News

441 This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race Fall Out Boy

440 You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) [Album] Meat Loaf

439 Dizzy [7" Version] Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff

438 Like The Way I Do Melissa Etheridge

437 Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs

436 Stand R.E.M.

435 The Globe [Edit] Big Audio Dynamite

434 Alone With You The Sunnyboys

433 I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) The Proclaimers

432 Heartache Tonight The Eagles

431 Best Of You Foo Fighters

430 Heaven (Must Be There) Eurogliders

429 Boys Will Be Boys Choirboys

428 If You Could Only See Tonic

427 Turn Me Loose (Single Edit) Loverboy

426 I'd Die To Be With You Tonight Jimmy Barnes

425 The Middle Jimmy Eat World

424 Sister Madly Crowded House

423 Even Better Than The Real Thing U2

422 Footloose [Single Version] Kenny Loggins

421 Spare Me The Details The Offspring

420 Born To Run Bruce Springsteen

419 Kiss Prince

418 Mustang Sally The Commitments

417 White Wedding [Single Mix] Billy Idol

416 Ex-Girlfriend No Doubt

415 Let's Go The Cars

414 I Won't Back Down Tom Petty

413 Ita Cold Chisel

412 The Bad Touch [Radio Edit] The Bloodhound Gang

411 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic The Police

410 Use Somebody Kings Of Leon

409 Get it on (bang a gong) Power station

408 Killer Queen Queen

407 He's Gonna Step On You Again The Party Boys

406 Fire and the Flood Vance Joy

405 Say You Will Foreigner

404 Remedy The Black Crowes

403 Missionary Man [Album Version] Eurythmics

402 What's The Frequency, Kenneth R.E.M.

401 Shadows Of The Night [2005 Remaster][Radio Edit] Pat Benatar

400 True Faith [Single Version] New Order

399 All Over You Live

398 Kiss On My List Hall & Oates

397 Burn For You INXS

396 Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones

395 Onion Skin Boom Crash Opera

394 This is How a Heart Breaks Rob Thomas

393 Gold Spandau Ballet

392 I'll Sleep When I'm Dead [Edit] Bon Jovi

391 Walls Come Tumbling Down Style Council

390 Live and Let Die Guns N' Roses

389 Ghostbusters Ray Parker Jr.

388 Crazy Icehouse

387 High Voltage AC/DC

386 You Little Thief Feargal Sharkey

385 When You Were Young The Killers

384 Overkill Men At Work

383 A Girl Like You Edwyn Collins

382 Run To You Bryan Adams

381 Fashion [Album Version] David Bowie

380 Angel of Harlem U2

379 Let's Get Rocked Def Leppard

378 Rock Lobster [Single Version] The B-52's

377 Midnight Blue Lou Gramm

376 Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again [LIV] [Edit] The Angels

375 Why Can't I Be You The Cure

374 I'm Still Standing Elton John

373 Gold On The Ceiling The Black Keys

372 Livin' Thing Electric Light Orchestra

371 Tip Of My Tongue Diesel

370 Beat's So Lonely Charlie Sexton

369 It's My Life Bon Jovi

368 I Can't Wait Stevie Nicks

367 Should I Stay Or Should I Go The Clash

366 Slide Goo Goo Dolls

365 More Than A Feeling [Single Version] Boston

364 (I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight Cutting Crew

363 Cool World Mondo Rock

362 Tell Me Baby Red Hot Chili Peppers

361 Tucker's Daughter Ian Moss

360 Stay Oingo Boingo

359 Rush You Baby Animals

358 Refugee Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

357 Legs [Album Version] ZZ Top

356 The Look [Single version] Roxette

355 Santa Monica Everclear

354 Don't Stop Believin' Journey

353 Mystify INXS

352 Don't Bring Me Down Electric Light Orchestra

351 That's When I Think Of You 1927

350 Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous Good Charlotte

349 The Whole Of The Moon The Waterboys

348 Lay Down Your Guns Jimmy Barnes

347 Pressure [Edit] Billy Joel

346 Short Skirt/Long Jacket CAKE

345 Jet Airliner [Single Version] The Steve Miller Band

344 Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me For Me) Blessed Union Of Souls

343 Don't Need Love Johnny Diesel and The Injectors

342 Turning Japanese The Vapors

341 Little Lies Fleetwood Mac

340 Black Dog Led Zeppelin

339 Sanctify Yourself Simple Minds

338 Gravity The Superjesus

337 I Melt With You Modern English

336 Something For The Pain [Edit] Bon Jovi

335 Always The Sun The Stranglers

334 It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) AC/DC

333 I'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix] Smash Mouth

332 Darling It Hurts Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls

331 Hey Jealousy [Edit] Gin Blossoms

330 Just What I Needed The Cars

329 (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) Beastie Boys

328 Tainted Love Soft Cell

327 High Hopes Panic! At The Disco

326 Yesterdays Guns N' Roses

325 Mean To Me Crowded House

324 Hole Hearted Extreme

323 Do You See What I See Hunters & Collectors

322 Back on the Chain Gang Pretenders

321 Get Out Of The House Boom Crash Opera

320 Blue Monday ['88] New Order

319 We Gotta Get Out Of This Place The Angels

318 Stuck In the Middle With You Stealers Wheel

317 Kids In America Kim Wilde

316 Vertigo U2

315 The One I Love R.E.M.

314 Under The Bridge Red Hot Chili Peppers

313 Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac

312 Rain On The Scarecrow John Mellencamp

311 Our House Madness

310 Black Fingernails Red Wine Eskimo Joe

309 Out of Touch Hall & Oates

308 Baby I Don't Care [Single Mix] Transvision Vamp

307 American Life In The Summertime Francis Dunnery

306 Solid Rock [Remastered] Goanna

305 Underneath The Radar [Single Version] Underworld

304 Warning Green Day

303 Higher Love [Edit] Steve Winwood

302 Eye of the Tiger Survivor

301 Let's Dance David Bowie

300 The Way Fastball

299 Money For Nothing [Album Version] Dire Straits

298 Miss Freelove '69 Hoodoo Gurus

297 If You Want My Love Cheap Trick

296 Listening Pseudo Echo

295 Beast Of Burden The Rolling Stones

294 Would I Lie To You Eurythmics

293 Take Me Out Franz Ferdinand

292 My Baby Cold Chisel

291 Can't Get Enough Of You Baby Smash Mouth

290 Dumb Things Paul Kelly and The Messengers

289 Shiny Happy People R.E.M.

288 We Can Get Together Flowers

287 A Kind Of Magic Queen

286 You Oughta Know [Clean Version] Alanis Morissette

285 Don't You Want Me The Human League

284 Road To Nowhere Talking Heads

283 Magic Man Heart

282 Sussudio Phil Collins

281 7 Nation Army The White Stripes

280 Working For The Weekend Loverboy

279 Take Me Back Noiseworks

278 De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da The Police

277 The Honeymoon Is Over The Cruel Sea

276 It's In The Way That You Use It Eric Clapton

275 Rock N' Me The Steve Miller Band

274 Everybody Have Fun Tonight [Single Version] Wang Chung

273 I Touch Myself Divinyls

272 Shout to the top Style Council

271 I Will Wait Mumford and Sons

270 Paradise By The Dashboard Light [Album] Meat Loaf

269 I Send A Message INXS

268 Hungry Town Big Pig

267 All Torn Down The Living End

266 Rich Girl Hall & Oates

265 Love In An Elevator [Single Edit] Aerosmith

264 All I Wanna Do Sheryl Crow

263 Chained To The Wheel The Black Sorrows

262 Sharp Dressed Man ZZ Top

261 How Far We've Come Matchbox Twenty

260 Edge Of Seventeen [Edit] Stevie Nicks

259 Blue Sky Mine Midnight Oil

258 Kiss The Bride Elton John

257 Animal Def Leppard

256 Young Americans David Bowie

255 Hip To Be Square [Edit] Huey Lewis and the News

254 Thnks Fr Th Mmrs Fall Out Boy

253 I Don't Want A Lover Texas

252 Rush [Album Version] Big Audio Dynamite

251 Good Times Hoodoo Gurus

250 You Might Think The Cars

249 In The Summertime Thirsty Merc

248 Orange Crush R.E.M.

247 Locked Out Crowded House

246 Girls On Film Duran Duran

245 Small Town John Mellencamp

244 Brown Eyed Girl Van Morrison

243 How You Remind Me Nickelback

242 Roam [Single Version] The B-52's

241 You Get What You Give [EDIT] New Radicals

240 Standing On The Outside Cold Chisel

239 Big Time Peter Gabriel

238 Better Man Pearl Jam

237 Burning Down The House (Live) Talking Heads

236 In Between Days The Cure

235 You Really Got Me Van Halen

234 Handle With Care Traveling Wilburys

233 Relax Frankie Goes To Hollywood

232 The Impression That I Get The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

231 Hippy Hippy Shake Georgia Satellites

230 1999 [Single Version] Prince

229 Straight Lines Silverchair

228 Shoot To Thrill AC/DC

227 Take On Me A-Ha

226 Sultans Of Swing Dire Straits

225 All Star Smash Mouth

224 Cheap Wine Cold Chisel

223 Wild Wild West [Single Version] The Escape Club

222 Breaking the Girl [Radio Edit] Red Hot Chili Peppers

221 You May Be Right Billy Joel

220 Hard To Handle The Black Crowes

219 Radio Ga Ga (Single) Queen

218 Funky Town [Single Version] Pseudo Echo

217 April Sun In Cuba Dragon

216 Jack And Diane John Mellencamp

215 Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) Garbage

214 Private Eyes Hall & Oates

213 Save Tonight Eagle-Eye Cherry

212 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap AC/DC

211 A Good Heart Feargal Sharkey

210 Power and the Passion Midnight Oil

209 Mr Jones Counting Crows

208 Boys In Town Divinyls

207 If You Love Somebody (Set Them Free) Sting

206 My Hero Foo Fighters

205 Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version] Yes

204 One Word Baby Animals

203 House Of Fun Madness

202 It's The End Of The World As We Know It R.E.M.

201 Modern Love [Single Version] David Bowie

200 (Baby I've Got You) On My Mind Powderfinger

199 Close To Me The Cure

198 Don't Change INXS

197 Candy [Single Version] Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's

196 Electric Blue Icehouse

195 Every Morning Sugar Ray

194 Sunday Bloody Sunday U2

193 And We Danced The Hooters

192 Suffragette City David Bowie

191 The best thing Boom Crash Opera

190 Life is a Highway Tom Cochrane

189 No Second Prize Jimmy Barnes

188 Mrs. Robinson The Lemonheads

187 We Built This City Starship

186 Rock The Casbah The Clash

185 Two Princes Spin Doctors

184 Now We're Getting Somewhere Crowded House

183 Rocket [Single] Def Leppard

182 Play That Funky Music Wild Cherry

181 U.S. Forces Midnight Oil

180 When Tomorrow Comes Eurythmics

179 Can't Stop Red Hot Chili Peppers

178 You Make My Dreams Hall & Oates

177 I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) Meat Loaf

176 No Lies Noiseworks

175 Atomic Blondie

174 In These Arms Bon Jovi

173 Senses Working Overtime XTC

172 Soul Revival Johnny Diesel and The Injectors

171 Don't Stop Fleetwood Mac

170 Breakaway [Album] Big Pig

169 Riptide Vance Joy

168 Panama Van Halen

167 Harley and Rose The Black Sorrows

166 I Ran (So Far Away) A Flock Of Seagulls

165 We'll Be Together Sting

164 Gimme All Your Lovin' ZZ Top

163 Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix] Yothu Yindi

162 It's Only Rock n Roll (But I like it) The Rolling Stones

161 Dreams The Cranberries

160 Bow River Cold Chisel

159 Simply Irresistable Robert Palmer

158 I Need A Lover [Album Verson] John Mellencamp

157 Dance Floor Anthem [Album] Good Charlotte

156 Young Years Dragon

155 Safety Dance Men without hats

154 Mysterious Ways U2

153 Live It Up Mental as Anything

152 I Want Your Love Transvision Vamp

151 Real World Matchbox Twenty

150 Don't Pay The Ferryman Chris De Burgh

149 When I Grow Up Garbage

148 Hold the Line Toto

147 You're So Vain Chocolate Starfish

146 Valerie Steve Winwood

145 Are You Gonna Go My Way Lenny Kravitz

144 In A Big Country Big Country

143 She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals

142 Don't Stop Me Now Queen

141 Walkin' On The Sun Smash Mouth

140 History Never Repeats Split Enz

139 Lump The Presidents Of The United States Of America

138 Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit] Eurythmics

137 Keep The Faith [Edit] Bon Jovi

136 Tonight She Comes The Cars

135 Where The Streets Have No Name U2

134 Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit] Third Eye Blind

133 Kickstart My Heart Motley Crue

132 Eagle Rock Daddy Cool

131 Touch Noiseworks

130 Roxanne The Police

129 Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version] The Offspring

128 Invisible Touch Genesis

127 I Love Rock N Roll Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

126 From the Sea Eskimo Joe

125 Rock And Roll Led Zeppelin

124 Urgent Foreigner

123 Man Alive Diesel

122 Original Sin INXS

121 Rev It Up Jerry Harrison

120 Livin' On The Edge Aerosmith

119 Centerfold J. Geils Band

118 R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. John Mellencamp

117 Kryptonite 3Doors Down

116 The Final Countdown [Single Edit] Europe

115 Just A Girl No Doubt

114 Under Pressure Queen and David Bowie

113 Addicted to Love [Single] Robert Palmer

112 Morning Glory Oasis

111 Errol Australian Crawl

110 (Billy) Don't Lose My Number Phil Collins

109 Don't Go Now Ratcat

108 I Want A New Drug Huey Lewis and the News

107 Born In The U.S.A Bruce Springsteen

106 Evil Woman Electric Light Orchestra

105 Read About It Midnight Oil

104 Harder To Breathe Maroon 5

103 Who Can It Be Now Men At Work

102 Enter Sandman Metallica

101 You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon

100 Start Me Up The Rolling Stones

99 Real Wild Child Iggy Pop

98 Holy Grail Hunters & Collectors

97 Shake It Up The Cars

96 Seven Wonders Fleetwood Mac

95 Highway To Hell AC/DC

94 Love Cats The Cure

93 Weir Killing Heidi

92 Bad Medicine [Single] Bon Jovi

91 Life In The Fast Lane The Eagles

90 Early Warning Baby Animals

89 Counting The Beat The Swingers

88 Things Don't Seem Australian Crawl

87 Thorn In My Side Eurythmics

86 Come As You Are Nirvana

85 Sledgehammer (album) Peter Gabriel

84 Bad Case Of Loving You Robert Palmer

83 When Doves Cry [Album] Prince

82 Better The Screaming Jets

81 Maneater Hall & Oates

80 Somebody Told Me The Killers

79 Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran

78 Need You Tonight INXS

77 Tubthumping Chumbawamba

76 Jump Van Halen

75 Sounds Of Then GANGgajang

74 I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version] Kiss

73 Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds

72 Boys Light Up Australian Crawl

71 When I Come Around Green Day

70 St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) John Parr

69 Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3) Stevie Wright

68 Before too long Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls

67 Call Me Blondie

66 Song 2 Blur

65 The Power Of Love Huey Lewis and the News

64 Hurts So Good John Mellencamp

63 Message In A Bottle The Police

62 Walk This Way [7"] Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith

61 Rain [Radio Edit] Dragon

60 By The Way Red Hot Chili Peppers

59 Superstition Stevie Wonder

58 Desire U2

57 Jessie's Girl Rick Springfield

56 King Of The Mountain Midnight Oil

55 Whip It Devo

54 Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd

53 Pride (In The Name Of Love) U2

52 You're The Voice [Single Version] John Farnham

51 Times Like These Foo Fighters

50 Out Of Mind Out Of Sight Models

49 Another One Bites the Dust Queen

48 Heart Of Glass Blondie

47 Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered] Guns N' Roses

46 Smooth Santana Feat. Rob Thomas

45 California Girls David Lee Roth

44 Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes

43 My Sharona [Edit] The Knack

42 Everlong Foo Fighters

41 Walkin' On Sunshine Katrina and the Waves

40 Are You Gonna Be My Girl Jet

39 We Didn't Start The Fire Billy Joel

38 Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana

37 Some Like It Hot Power station

36 New Sensation INXS

35 Mr Brightside The Killers

34 Khe Sanh Cold Chisel

33 Bring Me Some Water Melissa Etheridge

32 You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC

31 Dancing In the Dark Bruce Springsteen

30 Holiday Green Day

29 Great Southern Land Icehouse

28 Nothin' But A Good Time Poison

27 Alive Pearl Jam

26 Danger Zone Kenny Loggins

25 We Will Rock You / We Are The Champions Queen

24 All The Small Things Blink-182

23 Like, Wow - Wipeout Hoodoo Gurus

22 Dancing In The Storm Boom Crash Opera

21 Livin' On A Prayer Bon Jovi

20 All Summer Long Kid Rock

19 Good Times INXS & Jimmy Barnes

18 Dreadlock Holiday 10cc

17 Beds are Burning Midnight Oil

16 The Heat Is On Glenn Frey

15 Blister In The Sun Violent Femmes

14 Sunsets Powderfinger

13 Just Like Paradise David Lee Roth

12 Down Under Men At Work

11 Beautiful Day U2

10 The Boys Of Summer Don Henley

9 Paradise City [Remastered] Guns N' Roses

8 One Summer Daryl Braithwaite

7 Sex On Fire Kings Of Leon

6 Hot In The City [New York Single Mix] Billy Idol

5 Learn To Fly Foo Fighters

4 Run To Paradise Choirboys

3 Love Shack [Single Version] The B-52's

2 Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams