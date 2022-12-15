Triple M's Summer 600 Countdown - The Full List
From Dire Straits to AC/DC
Summer is here at last!
As the sun finally rocks up and you get better and better at pretending to work around ever-longer lunch breaks, Triple M has your songs the summer... 600 of them in fact!
You sent us your votes in your thousands and we've compiled the ultimate soundtrack to the summer, played out over the past two weeks thanks to our mates at Harley Davidson! Yes, it's the Triple M Summer 600 Countdown!
Here's those 600 songs in full:
|600
|Twisting By The Pool [Remix]
|Dire Straits
|599
|Even Flow
|Pearl Jam
|598
|Echo Beach
|Martha and the Muffins
|597
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|Def Leppard
|596
|Cold As Ice
|Foreigner
|595
|Dani California
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|594
|I Hear Motion
|Models
|593
|You Give Love A Bad Name
|Bon Jovi
|592
|One Week
|Barenaked Ladies
|591
|T.N.T.
|AC/DC
|590
|Somebody
|Bryan Adams
|589
|Mascara [Radio Edit]
|Killing Heidi
|588
|When Love Comes To Town
|U2 and B.B. King
|587
|Let's Go [Single Version]
|Wang Chung
|586
|Hot Chilli Woman
|Noiseworks
|585
|Master Blaster (Jammin')
|Stevie Wonder
|584
|Paper In Fire
|John Mellencamp
|583
|Bat Out of Hell [Album Version]
|Meat Loaf
|582
|Budapest
|George Ezra
|581
|Driving Wheels
|Jimmy Barnes
|580
|Friday I'm In Love
|The Cure
|579
|Baggy Trousers
|Madness
|578
|Cover Me
|Bruce Springsteen
|577
|Only Wanna Be With You
|Hootie and The Blowfish
|576
|What's My Scene
|Hoodoo Gurus
|575
|Pressure Down
|John Farnham
|574
|Get Back
|The Beatles
|573
|Good Thing
|Fine Young Cannibals
|572
|What I've Done
|Linkin Park
|571
|Summer of '81
|Mondo Rock
|570
|Long Day
|Matchbox Twenty
|569
|Satisfied
|Richard Marx
|568
|Can't Help Myself
|Flowers
|567
|Shakedown
|Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
|566
|Generator
|Foo Fighters
|565
|Red Red Wine [Single Version]
|UB40
|564
|And She Was
|Talking Heads
|563
|Blinded By The Light [Album Version]
|Manfred Mann's Earth Band
|562
|Kick
|INXS
|561
|This Love
|Maroon 5
|560
|Unguarded Moment
|The Church
|559
|The Distance
|CAKE
|558
|Dreams
|Van Halen
|557
|Private Idaho
|The B-52's
|556
|Never Miss Your Water
|Diesel
|555
|All Fired Up [Single Version]
|Pat Benatar
|554
|Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting
|Elton John
|553
|Lay Your Hands On Me [Edit]
|Bon Jovi
|552
|The Reflex
|Duran Duran
|551
|Last Nite
|The Strokes
|550
|You Better You Bet
|The Who
|549
|Something Happened on the Way to Heaven
|Phil Collins
|548
|Rag Doll [Edit]
|Aerosmith
|547
|Little Red Corvette
|Prince
|546
|Copperhead Road [Single Version]
|Steve Earle
|545
|I'm Free
|Soup Dragons
|544
|Six Months In A Leaky Boat
|Split Enz
|543
|Give It Away [Album]
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|542
|Big Shot [Edited]
|Billy Joel
|541
|Come Anytime
|Hoodoo Gurus
|540
|Shake Your Tailfeather [With The Blues Brothers]
|Ray Charles + The Blues Brothers
|539
|It's My Life
|No Doubt
|538
|Glory Days [Edit]
|Bruce Springsteen
|537
|Kyrie [Single Version]
|Mr. Mister
|536
|Unskinny Bop
|Poison
|535
|Nothing Too Serious
|Icehouse
|534
|Just Can't Get Enough
|Depeche Mode
|533
|Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Remastered)
|Jimmy Barnes
|532
|Alive and Kicking [Single Mix]
|Simple Minds
|531
|Rebel Rebel [Album Version]
|David Bowie
|530
|Forgotten Years
|Midnight Oil
|529
|Bizarre Love Triangle (12")
|New Order
|528
|Hanging By A Moment
|Lifehouse
|527
|Dancing with Myself
|Billy Idol
|526
|What's My Age Again?
|Blink-182
|525
|We Close Our Eyes
|Go West
|524
|Dr. Feelgood
|Motley Crue
|523
|Zebra
|The John Butler Trio
|522
|Don't Stand So Close To Me
|The Police
|521
|Listen Like Thieves
|INXS
|520
|Sweet Talkin' Woman
|Electric Light Orchestra
|519
|Who Made Who
|AC/DC
|518
|Butterfly [Clean Album Version]
|Crazy Town
|517
|Don't Get Me Wrong
|Pretenders
|516
|When The River Runs Dry
|Hunters & Collectors
|515
|Selling The Drama
|Live
|514
|Poison Arrow
|ABC
|513
|Land Of Confusion
|Genesis
|512
|Roll With It
|Oasis
|511
|Our Lips Are Sealed
|The Go-Go's
|510
|I Want It All
|Queen
|509
|You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|508
|Skin Deep
|The Stranglers
|507
|I Write Sins Not Tragedies
|Panic! At The Disco
|506
|Once In A Lifetime
|Talking Heads
|505
|Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me [Single Version]
|U2
|504
|Slice Of Heaven (Album Version)
|Dave Dobbyn & The Herbs
|503
|London Calling
|The Clash
|502
|Lonely No More
|Rob Thomas
|501
|Don't Be Cruel
|Cheap Trick
|500
|Jeremy [Album Version]
|Pearl Jam
|499
|Send Me An Angel
|Real Life
|498
|The Dead Heart
|Midnight Oil
|497
|Let's Stick Together [1988 Remix]
|Bryan Ferry
|496
|Born To Be My Baby
|Bon Jovi
|495
|Big Me
|Foo Fighters
|494
|Mickey
|Toni Basil
|493
|Little Lion Man [Clean Version]
|Mumford and Sons
|492
|Dreams Of Ordinary Men
|Dragon
|491
|To Cut a Long Story Short
|Spandau Ballet
|490
|Come Out and Play [Keep 'Em Separated]
|The Offspring
|489
|Roll With It
|Steve Winwood
|488
|Pleasure And Pain
|Divinyls
|487
|Rock & Roll All Nite
|Kiss
|486
|Wouldn't It Be Good
|Nik Kershaw
|485
|My Happiness
|Powderfinger
|484
|Bad To The Bone
|George Thorogood
|483
|A Matter Of Trust
|Billy Joel
|482
|Peaches
|The Presidents Of The United States Of America
|481
|Let's Go Crazy [Album Version]
|Prince
|480
|Runnin' Down A Dream
|Tom Petty
|479
|Closer To Free
|The BoDeans
|478
|You Got Nothing I Want
|Cold Chisel
|477
|Perfect
|Fairground Attraction
|476
|Who Are You [Radio Edit]
|The Who
|475
|Rosanna [Single Version]
|Toto
|474
|Smooth Criminal
|Alien Ant Farm
|473
|Lonely Ol' Night
|John Mellencamp
|472
|Shimmer
|Fuel
|471
|Should've Known Better
|Richard Marx
|470
|Shutdown
|Australian Crawl
|469
|Right Here, Right Now [Album]
|Jesus Jones
|468
|Something So Strong
|Crowded House
|467
|What I Like About You
|The Romantics
|466
|I Alone
|Live
|465
|Electric Avenue
|Eddy Grant
|464
|Devil Inside [Edit]
|INXS
|463
|Revolution
|The Beatles
|462
|All I Need Is A Miracle (Album)
|Mike And The Mechanics
|461
|White Noise
|The Living End
|460
|Losing My Religion
|R.E.M.
|459
|The Look Of Love
|ABC
|458
|One Vision
|Queen
|457
|Can't Stop This Thing We Started
|Bryan Adams
|456
|Lonely Boy
|The Black Keys
|455
|Promised You A Miracle
|Simple Minds
|454
|Why Can't This Be Love
|Van Halen
|453
|Maggie May
|Rod Stewart
|452
|Dreamworld
|Midnight Oil
|451
|Whatever It Takes
|Imagine Dragons
|450
|A Town Called Malice
|The Jam
|449
|Never Let Me Go
|The Black Sorrows
|448
|Your Mama Don't Dance
|Poison
|447
|Stand Back
|Stevie Nicks
|446
|Place Your Hands
|Reef
|445
|You Can Leave Your Hat On
|Joe Cocker
|444
|Barbados
|Models
|443
|Sympathy For The Devil
|The Rolling Stones
|442
|Do You Believe In Love
|Huey Lewis and the News
|441
|This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race
|Fall Out Boy
|440
|You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) [Album]
|Meat Loaf
|439
|Dizzy [7" Version]
|Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff
|438
|Like The Way I Do
|Melissa Etheridge
|437
|Love My Way
|The Psychedelic Furs
|436
|Stand
|R.E.M.
|435
|The Globe [Edit]
|Big Audio Dynamite
|434
|Alone With You
|The Sunnyboys
|433
|I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
|The Proclaimers
|432
|Heartache Tonight
|The Eagles
|431
|Best Of You
|Foo Fighters
|430
|Heaven (Must Be There)
|Eurogliders
|429
|Boys Will Be Boys
|Choirboys
|428
|If You Could Only See
|Tonic
|427
|Turn Me Loose (Single Edit)
|Loverboy
|426
|I'd Die To Be With You Tonight
|Jimmy Barnes
|425
|The Middle
|Jimmy Eat World
|424
|Sister Madly
|Crowded House
|423
|Even Better Than The Real Thing
|U2
|422
|Footloose [Single Version]
|Kenny Loggins
|421
|Spare Me The Details
|The Offspring
|420
|Born To Run
|Bruce Springsteen
|419
|Kiss
|Prince
|418
|Mustang Sally
|The Commitments
|417
|White Wedding [Single Mix]
|Billy Idol
|416
|Ex-Girlfriend
|No Doubt
|415
|Let's Go
|The Cars
|414
|I Won't Back Down
|Tom Petty
|413
|Ita
|Cold Chisel
|412
|The Bad Touch [Radio Edit]
|The Bloodhound Gang
|411
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|The Police
|410
|Use Somebody
|Kings Of Leon
|409
|Get it on (bang a gong)
|Power station
|408
|Killer Queen
|Queen
|407
|He's Gonna Step On You Again
|The Party Boys
|406
|Fire and the Flood
|Vance Joy
|405
|Say You Will
|Foreigner
|404
|Remedy
|The Black Crowes
|403
|Missionary Man [Album Version]
|Eurythmics
|402
|What's The Frequency, Kenneth
|R.E.M.
|401
|Shadows Of The Night [2005 Remaster][Radio Edit]
|Pat Benatar
|400
|True Faith [Single Version]
|New Order
|399
|All Over You
|Live
|398
|Kiss On My List
|Hall & Oates
|397
|Burn For You
|INXS
|396
|Gimme Shelter
|The Rolling Stones
|395
|Onion Skin
|Boom Crash Opera
|394
|This is How a Heart Breaks
|Rob Thomas
|393
|Gold
|Spandau Ballet
|392
|I'll Sleep When I'm Dead [Edit]
|Bon Jovi
|391
|Walls Come Tumbling Down
|Style Council
|390
|Live and Let Die
|Guns N' Roses
|389
|Ghostbusters
|Ray Parker Jr.
|388
|Crazy
|Icehouse
|387
|High Voltage
|AC/DC
|386
|You Little Thief
|Feargal Sharkey
|385
|When You Were Young
|The Killers
|384
|Overkill
|Men At Work
|383
|A Girl Like You
|Edwyn Collins
|382
|Run To You
|Bryan Adams
|381
|Fashion [Album Version]
|David Bowie
|380
|Angel of Harlem
|U2
|379
|Let's Get Rocked
|Def Leppard
|378
|Rock Lobster [Single Version]
|The B-52's
|377
|Midnight Blue
|Lou Gramm
|376
|Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again [LIV] [Edit]
|The Angels
|375
|Why Can't I Be You
|The Cure
|374
|I'm Still Standing
|Elton John
|373
|Gold On The Ceiling
|The Black Keys
|372
|Livin' Thing
|Electric Light Orchestra
|371
|Tip Of My Tongue
|Diesel
|370
|Beat's So Lonely
|Charlie Sexton
|369
|It's My Life
|Bon Jovi
|368
|I Can't Wait
|Stevie Nicks
|367
|Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|The Clash
|366
|Slide
|Goo Goo Dolls
|365
|More Than A Feeling [Single Version]
|Boston
|364
|(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight
|Cutting Crew
|363
|Cool World
|Mondo Rock
|362
|Tell Me Baby
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|361
|Tucker's Daughter
|Ian Moss
|360
|Stay
|Oingo Boingo
|359
|Rush You
|Baby Animals
|358
|Refugee
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|357
|Legs [Album Version]
|ZZ Top
|356
|The Look [Single version]
|Roxette
|355
|Santa Monica
|Everclear
|354
|Don't Stop Believin'
|Journey
|353
|Mystify
|INXS
|352
|Don't Bring Me Down
|Electric Light Orchestra
|351
|That's When I Think Of You
|1927
|350
|Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous
|Good Charlotte
|349
|The Whole Of The Moon
|The Waterboys
|348
|Lay Down Your Guns
|Jimmy Barnes
|347
|Pressure [Edit]
|Billy Joel
|346
|Short Skirt/Long Jacket
|CAKE
|345
|Jet Airliner [Single Version]
|The Steve Miller Band
|344
|Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me For Me)
|Blessed Union Of Souls
|343
|Don't Need Love
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|342
|Turning Japanese
|The Vapors
|341
|Little Lies
|Fleetwood Mac
|340
|Black Dog
|Led Zeppelin
|339
|Sanctify Yourself
|Simple Minds
|338
|Gravity
|The Superjesus
|337
|I Melt With You
|Modern English
|336
|Something For The Pain [Edit]
|Bon Jovi
|335
|Always The Sun
|The Stranglers
|334
|It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)
|AC/DC
|333
|I'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix]
|Smash Mouth
|332
|Darling It Hurts
|Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
|331
|Hey Jealousy [Edit]
|Gin Blossoms
|330
|Just What I Needed
|The Cars
|329
|(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)
|Beastie Boys
|328
|Tainted Love
|Soft Cell
|327
|High Hopes
|Panic! At The Disco
|326
|Yesterdays
|Guns N' Roses
|325
|Mean To Me
|Crowded House
|324
|Hole Hearted
|Extreme
|323
|Do You See What I See
|Hunters & Collectors
|322
|Back on the Chain Gang
|Pretenders
|321
|Get Out Of The House
|Boom Crash Opera
|320
|Blue Monday ['88]
|New Order
|319
|We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
|The Angels
|318
|Stuck In the Middle With You
|Stealers Wheel
|317
|Kids In America
|Kim Wilde
|316
|Vertigo
|U2
|315
|The One I Love
|R.E.M.
|314
|Under The Bridge
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|313
|Go Your Own Way
|Fleetwood Mac
|312
|Rain On The Scarecrow
|John Mellencamp
|311
|Our House
|Madness
|310
|Black Fingernails Red Wine
|Eskimo Joe
|309
|Out of Touch
|Hall & Oates
|308
|Baby I Don't Care [Single Mix]
|Transvision Vamp
|307
|American Life In The Summertime
|Francis Dunnery
|306
|Solid Rock [Remastered]
|Goanna
|305
|Underneath The Radar [Single Version]
|Underworld
|304
|Warning
|Green Day
|303
|Higher Love [Edit]
|Steve Winwood
|302
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|301
|Let's Dance
|David Bowie
|300
|The Way
|Fastball
|299
|Money For Nothing [Album Version]
|Dire Straits
|298
|Miss Freelove '69
|Hoodoo Gurus
|297
|If You Want My Love
|Cheap Trick
|296
|Listening
|Pseudo Echo
|295
|Beast Of Burden
|The Rolling Stones
|294
|Would I Lie To You
|Eurythmics
|293
|Take Me Out
|Franz Ferdinand
|292
|My Baby
|Cold Chisel
|291
|Can't Get Enough Of You Baby
|Smash Mouth
|290
|Dumb Things
|Paul Kelly and The Messengers
|289
|Shiny Happy People
|R.E.M.
|288
|We Can Get Together
|Flowers
|287
|A Kind Of Magic
|Queen
|286
|You Oughta Know [Clean Version]
|Alanis Morissette
|285
|Don't You Want Me
|The Human League
|284
|Road To Nowhere
|Talking Heads
|283
|Magic Man
|Heart
|282
|Sussudio
|Phil Collins
|281
|7 Nation Army
|The White Stripes
|280
|Working For The Weekend
|Loverboy
|279
|Take Me Back
|Noiseworks
|278
|De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
|The Police
|277
|The Honeymoon Is Over
|The Cruel Sea
|276
|It's In The Way That You Use It
|Eric Clapton
|275
|Rock N' Me
|The Steve Miller Band
|274
|Everybody Have Fun Tonight [Single Version]
|Wang Chung
|273
|I Touch Myself
|Divinyls
|272
|Shout to the top
|Style Council
|271
|I Will Wait
|Mumford and Sons
|270
|Paradise By The Dashboard Light [Album]
|Meat Loaf
|269
|I Send A Message
|INXS
|268
|Hungry Town
|Big Pig
|267
|All Torn Down
|The Living End
|266
|Rich Girl
|Hall & Oates
|265
|Love In An Elevator [Single Edit]
|Aerosmith
|264
|All I Wanna Do
|Sheryl Crow
|263
|Chained To The Wheel
|The Black Sorrows
|262
|Sharp Dressed Man
|ZZ Top
|261
|How Far We've Come
|Matchbox Twenty
|260
|Edge Of Seventeen [Edit]
|Stevie Nicks
|259
|Blue Sky Mine
|Midnight Oil
|258
|Kiss The Bride
|Elton John
|257
|Animal
|Def Leppard
|256
|Young Americans
|David Bowie
|255
|Hip To Be Square [Edit]
|Huey Lewis and the News
|254
|Thnks Fr Th Mmrs
|Fall Out Boy
|253
|I Don't Want A Lover
|Texas
|252
|Rush [Album Version]
|Big Audio Dynamite
|251
|Good Times
|Hoodoo Gurus
|250
|You Might Think
|The Cars
|249
|In The Summertime
|Thirsty Merc
|248
|Orange Crush
|R.E.M.
|247
|Locked Out
|Crowded House
|246
|Girls On Film
|Duran Duran
|245
|Small Town
|John Mellencamp
|244
|Brown Eyed Girl
|Van Morrison
|243
|How You Remind Me
|Nickelback
|242
|Roam [Single Version]
|The B-52's
|241
|You Get What You Give [EDIT]
|New Radicals
|240
|Standing On The Outside
|Cold Chisel
|239
|Big Time
|Peter Gabriel
|238
|Better Man
|Pearl Jam
|237
|Burning Down The House (Live)
|Talking Heads
|236
|In Between Days
|The Cure
|235
|You Really Got Me
|Van Halen
|234
|Handle With Care
|Traveling Wilburys
|233
|Relax
|Frankie Goes To Hollywood
|232
|The Impression That I Get
|The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
|231
|Hippy Hippy Shake
|Georgia Satellites
|230
|1999 [Single Version]
|Prince
|229
|Straight Lines
|Silverchair
|228
|Shoot To Thrill
|AC/DC
|227
|Take On Me
|A-Ha
|226
|Sultans Of Swing
|Dire Straits
|225
|All Star
|Smash Mouth
|224
|Cheap Wine
|Cold Chisel
|223
|Wild Wild West [Single Version]
|The Escape Club
|222
|Breaking the Girl [Radio Edit]
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|221
|You May Be Right
|Billy Joel
|220
|Hard To Handle
|The Black Crowes
|219
|Radio Ga Ga (Single)
|Queen
|218
|Funky Town [Single Version]
|Pseudo Echo
|217
|April Sun In Cuba
|Dragon
|216
|Jack And Diane
|John Mellencamp
|215
|Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)
|Garbage
|214
|Private Eyes
|Hall & Oates
|213
|Save Tonight
|Eagle-Eye Cherry
|212
|Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
|AC/DC
|211
|A Good Heart
|Feargal Sharkey
|210
|Power and the Passion
|Midnight Oil
|209
|Mr Jones
|Counting Crows
|208
|Boys In Town
|Divinyls
|207
|If You Love Somebody (Set Them Free)
|Sting
|206
|My Hero
|Foo Fighters
|205
|Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version]
|Yes
|204
|One Word
|Baby Animals
|203
|House Of Fun
|Madness
|202
|It's The End Of The World As We Know It
|R.E.M.
|201
|Modern Love [Single Version]
|David Bowie
|200
|(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind
|Powderfinger
|199
|Close To Me
|The Cure
|198
|Don't Change
|INXS
|197
|Candy [Single Version]
|Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's
|196
|Electric Blue
|Icehouse
|195
|Every Morning
|Sugar Ray
|194
|Sunday Bloody Sunday
|U2
|193
|And We Danced
|The Hooters
|192
|Suffragette City
|David Bowie
|191
|The best thing
|Boom Crash Opera
|190
|Life is a Highway
|Tom Cochrane
|189
|No Second Prize
|Jimmy Barnes
|188
|Mrs. Robinson
|The Lemonheads
|187
|We Built This City
|Starship
|186
|Rock The Casbah
|The Clash
|185
|Two Princes
|Spin Doctors
|184
|Now We're Getting Somewhere
|Crowded House
|183
|Rocket [Single]
|Def Leppard
|182
|Play That Funky Music
|Wild Cherry
|181
|U.S. Forces
|Midnight Oil
|180
|When Tomorrow Comes
|Eurythmics
|179
|Can't Stop
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|178
|You Make My Dreams
|Hall & Oates
|177
|I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)
|Meat Loaf
|176
|No Lies
|Noiseworks
|175
|Atomic
|Blondie
|174
|In These Arms
|Bon Jovi
|173
|Senses Working Overtime
|XTC
|172
|Soul Revival
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|171
|Don't Stop
|Fleetwood Mac
|170
|Breakaway [Album]
|Big Pig
|169
|Riptide
|Vance Joy
|168
|Panama
|Van Halen
|167
|Harley and Rose
|The Black Sorrows
|166
|I Ran (So Far Away)
|A Flock Of Seagulls
|165
|We'll Be Together
|Sting
|164
|Gimme All Your Lovin'
|ZZ Top
|163
|Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]
|Yothu Yindi
|162
|It's Only Rock n Roll (But I like it)
|The Rolling Stones
|161
|Dreams
|The Cranberries
|160
|Bow River
|Cold Chisel
|159
|Simply Irresistable
|Robert Palmer
|158
|I Need A Lover [Album Verson]
|John Mellencamp
|157
|Dance Floor Anthem [Album]
|Good Charlotte
|156
|Young Years
|Dragon
|155
|Safety Dance
|Men without hats
|154
|Mysterious Ways
|U2
|153
|Live It Up
|Mental as Anything
|152
|I Want Your Love
|Transvision Vamp
|151
|Real World
|Matchbox Twenty
|150
|Don't Pay The Ferryman
|Chris De Burgh
|149
|When I Grow Up
|Garbage
|148
|Hold the Line
|Toto
|147
|You're So Vain
|Chocolate Starfish
|146
|Valerie
|Steve Winwood
|145
|Are You Gonna Go My Way
|Lenny Kravitz
|144
|In A Big Country
|Big Country
|143
|She Drives Me Crazy
|Fine Young Cannibals
|142
|Don't Stop Me Now
|Queen
|141
|Walkin' On The Sun
|Smash Mouth
|140
|History Never Repeats
|Split Enz
|139
|Lump
|The Presidents Of The United States Of America
|138
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]
|Eurythmics
|137
|Keep The Faith [Edit]
|Bon Jovi
|136
|Tonight She Comes
|The Cars
|135
|Where The Streets Have No Name
|U2
|134
|Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit]
|Third Eye Blind
|133
|Kickstart My Heart
|Motley Crue
|132
|Eagle Rock
|Daddy Cool
|131
|Touch
|Noiseworks
|130
|Roxanne
|The Police
|129
|Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version]
|The Offspring
|128
|Invisible Touch
|Genesis
|127
|I Love Rock N Roll
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
|126
|From the Sea
|Eskimo Joe
|125
|Rock And Roll
|Led Zeppelin
|124
|Urgent
|Foreigner
|123
|Man Alive
|Diesel
|122
|Original Sin
|INXS
|121
|Rev It Up
|Jerry Harrison
|120
|Livin' On The Edge
|Aerosmith
|119
|Centerfold
|J. Geils Band
|118
|R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.
|John Mellencamp
|117
|Kryptonite
|3Doors Down
|116
|The Final Countdown [Single Edit]
|Europe
|115
|Just A Girl
|No Doubt
|114
|Under Pressure
|Queen and David Bowie
|113
|Addicted to Love [Single]
|Robert Palmer
|112
|Morning Glory
|Oasis
|111
|Errol
|Australian Crawl
|110
|(Billy) Don't Lose My Number
|Phil Collins
|109
|Don't Go Now
|Ratcat
|108
|I Want A New Drug
|Huey Lewis and the News
|107
|Born In The U.S.A
|Bruce Springsteen
|106
|Evil Woman
|Electric Light Orchestra
|105
|Read About It
|Midnight Oil
|104
|Harder To Breathe
|Maroon 5
|103
|Who Can It Be Now
|Men At Work
|102
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|101
|You Can Call Me Al
|Paul Simon
|100
|Start Me Up
|The Rolling Stones
|99
|Real Wild Child
|Iggy Pop
|98
|Holy Grail
|Hunters & Collectors
|97
|Shake It Up
|The Cars
|96
|Seven Wonders
|Fleetwood Mac
|95
|Highway To Hell
|AC/DC
|94
|Love Cats
|The Cure
|93
|Weir
|Killing Heidi
|92
|Bad Medicine [Single]
|Bon Jovi
|91
|Life In The Fast Lane
|The Eagles
|90
|Early Warning
|Baby Animals
|89
|Counting The Beat
|The Swingers
|88
|Things Don't Seem
|Australian Crawl
|87
|Thorn In My Side
|Eurythmics
|86
|Come As You Are
|Nirvana
|85
|Sledgehammer (album)
|Peter Gabriel
|84
|Bad Case Of Loving You
|Robert Palmer
|83
|When Doves Cry [Album]
|Prince
|82
|Better
|The Screaming Jets
|81
|Maneater
|Hall & Oates
|80
|Somebody Told Me
|The Killers
|79
|Hungry Like The Wolf
|Duran Duran
|78
|Need You Tonight
|INXS
|77
|Tubthumping
|Chumbawamba
|76
|Jump
|Van Halen
|75
|Sounds Of Then
|GANGgajang
|74
|I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version]
|Kiss
|73
|Don't You (Forget About Me)
|Simple Minds
|72
|Boys Light Up
|Australian Crawl
|71
|When I Come Around
|Green Day
|70
|St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)
|John Parr
|69
|Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)
|Stevie Wright
|68
|Before too long
|Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
|67
|Call Me
|Blondie
|66
|Song 2
|Blur
|65
|The Power Of Love
|Huey Lewis and the News
|64
|Hurts So Good
|John Mellencamp
|63
|Message In A Bottle
|The Police
|62
|Walk This Way [7"]
|Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith
|61
|Rain [Radio Edit]
|Dragon
|60
|By The Way
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|59
|Superstition
|Stevie Wonder
|58
|Desire
|U2
|57
|Jessie's Girl
|Rick Springfield
|56
|King Of The Mountain
|Midnight Oil
|55
|Whip It
|Devo
|54
|Sweet Home Alabama
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|53
|Pride (In The Name Of Love)
|U2
|52
|You're The Voice [Single Version]
|John Farnham
|51
|Times Like These
|Foo Fighters
|50
|Out Of Mind Out Of Sight
|Models
|49
|Another One Bites the Dust
|Queen
|48
|Heart Of Glass
|Blondie
|47
|Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]
|Guns N' Roses
|46
|Smooth
|Santana Feat. Rob Thomas
|45
|California Girls
|David Lee Roth
|44
|Working Class Man
|Jimmy Barnes
|43
|My Sharona [Edit]
|The Knack
|42
|Everlong
|Foo Fighters
|41
|Walkin' On Sunshine
|Katrina and the Waves
|40
|Are You Gonna Be My Girl
|Jet
|39
|We Didn't Start The Fire
|Billy Joel
|38
|Smells Like Teen Spirit
|Nirvana
|37
|Some Like It Hot
|Power station
|36
|New Sensation
|INXS
|35
|Mr Brightside
|The Killers
|34
|Khe Sanh
|Cold Chisel
|33
|Bring Me Some Water
|Melissa Etheridge
|32
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|AC/DC
|31
|Dancing In the Dark
|Bruce Springsteen
|30
|Holiday
|Green Day
|29
|Great Southern Land
|Icehouse
|28
|Nothin' But A Good Time
|Poison
|27
|Alive
|Pearl Jam
|26
|Danger Zone
|Kenny Loggins
|25
|We Will Rock You / We Are The Champions
|Queen
|24
|All The Small Things
|Blink-182
|23
|Like, Wow - Wipeout
|Hoodoo Gurus
|22
|Dancing In The Storm
|Boom Crash Opera
|21
|Livin' On A Prayer
|Bon Jovi
|20
|All Summer Long
|Kid Rock
|19
|Good Times
|INXS & Jimmy Barnes
|18
|Dreadlock Holiday
|10cc
|17
|Beds are Burning
|Midnight Oil
|16
|The Heat Is On
|Glenn Frey
|15
|Blister In The Sun
|Violent Femmes
|14
|Sunsets
|Powderfinger
|13
|Just Like Paradise
|David Lee Roth
|12
|Down Under
|Men At Work
|11
|Beautiful Day
|U2
|10
|The Boys Of Summer
|Don Henley
|9
|Paradise City [Remastered]
|Guns N' Roses
|8
|One Summer
|Daryl Braithwaite
|7
|Sex On Fire
|Kings Of Leon
|6
|Hot In The City [New York Single Mix]
|Billy Idol
|5
|Learn To Fly
|Foo Fighters
|4
|Run To Paradise
|Choirboys
|3
|Love Shack [Single Version]
|The B-52's
|2
|Summer Of '69
|Bryan Adams
|1
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC