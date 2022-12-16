Triple M's Summer 600 Countdown - The Full Australia-wide List

From INXS to The B52s

Article heading image for Triple M's Summer 600 Countdown - The Full Australia-wide List

Summer is here at last! 

As the sun finally rocks up and you get better and better at pretending to work around ever-longer lunch breaks, Triple M has your songs the summer... 600 of them in fact! 

You sent us your votes in your thousands and we've compiled the ultimate soundtrack to the summer, played out over the past two weeks thanks to our mates at Harley Davidson! Yes, it's the Triple M Summer 600 Countdown

Rounding off the countdown yesterday, Harley Breen (how good does Harley sound on Triple M Summer Breakfast with Candace Warner and Tom Tilley by the way? Keep it on the Ms from 6-9am to wake up with them right until Christmas) gave away a Harley Davidson 2022 Pan America™ 1250 Special - Vivid Black w/ Cast Wheels.

Winning a Harley from Harley? It can only be Triple M.

Here's those 600 songs in full:

600New SensationINXS
599Get The Party Started [Radio Mix]Pink
598All She Wants To Do Is DanceDon Henley
597Freedom 90 [Edit]George Michael
596Hurts So GoodJohn Mellencamp
595I Can See Clearly NowJimmy Cliff
594Midnight BlueLou Gramm
593Sunglasses At NightCorey Hart
592Are You Gonna Be My GirlJet
591You Can Leave Your Hat OnJoe Cocker
590UnbelievableEMF
589BarbadosModels
588Bring Me Some WaterMelissa Etheridge
587American Life In The SummertimeFrancis Dunnery
586Blame It On The BoogieThe Jacksons
585Land Of ConfusionGenesis
584BudapestGeorge Ezra
583Can't Help MyselfFlowers
582The Sign [Single Version]Ace Of Base
581Tucker's DaughterIan Moss
580Under PressureQueen and David Bowie
579It's a Beautiful DayMichael Buble
578Lean On Me [Single Mix]Club Nouveau
577Even Better Than The Real ThingU2
576SatisfiedRichard Marx
575How Bizarre [Radio Mix]OMC
574Boys Light UpAustralian Crawl
573Never Gonna Give You UpRick Astley
572Little Lion Man [Clean Version]Mumford and Sons
571EverywhereFleetwood Mac
570Keep The Faith [Edit]Bon Jovi
569All Night Long (All Night) [Radio Edit]Lionel Richie
568CirclesPost Malone
567Missionary Man [Single Version]Eurythmics
566Blue Sky MineMidnight Oil
565Baby I Love Your WayBig Mountain
564CenterfoldJ. Geils Band
563Hole HeartedExtreme
562That's When I Think Of You1927
56199 LuftballoonsNena
560Somebody Told MeThe Killers
559The Right ThingSimply Red
558The Bad Touch [Radio Edit]The Bloodhound Gang
557MystifyINXS
556Brown Eyed GirlVan Morrison
555Leave Me Alone (I'm Lonely)Pink
554Run To YouBryan Adams
553Distant SunCrowded House
552Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)Billy Ocean
551The Impression That I GetThe Mighty Mighty Bosstones
550Live It UpMental as Anything
549I Feel The Earth MoveMartika
548Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)Train
547The Breakup SongGreg Kihn Band
546Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...)Lou Bega
545Young YearsDragon
544Kyrie [Single Version]Mr. Mister
543Life is a rollercoasterRonan Keating
542Born In The U.S.ABruce Springsteen
541The WayFastball
540Walk Of LifeDire Straits
539Fastlove [Edit]George Michael
538I Don't Want A LoverTexas
537My BabyCold Chisel
536Uptown Funk (Short Radio Edit)Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars
535Slice Of Heaven [Edit]Dave Dobbyn & The Herbs
534All For YouSister Hazel
533Heart Of GlassBlondie
532Angel of HarlemU2
531Coming HomeSheppard
530Every Little Thing She Does Is MagicThe Police
529I'm Too SexyRight Said Fred
528Simply IrresistableRobert Palmer
527That Don't Impress Me Much [Album Version]Shania Twain
526Another One Bites the DustQueen
525Pressure DownJohn Farnham
524Hey Ya!Outkast
523Dumb ThingsPaul Kelly and The Messengers
522Would I Lie To You [Single Version]Charles and Eddie
521I Can't WaitStevie Nicks
520More Than A Feeling [Single Version]Boston
519Galway GirlEd Sheeran
518Blue Monday ['88]New Order
517Mysterious WaysU2
516Raspberry BeretPrince
515Breakfast At Tiffany'sDeep Blue Something
514I Touch MyselfDivinyls
513Don't Pay The FerrymanChris De Burgh
512What Lovers DoMaroon 5 feat. SZA
511You Give Love A Bad NameBon Jovi
510Mustang SallyThe Commitments
509AntmusicAdam Ant
508Dani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers
507Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]Eurythmics
506Breakaway [7" version]Big Pig
505One Headlight [Radio Edit]The Wallflowers
504Original SinINXS
503U & Ur Hand (Radio Edit)Pink
502Handle With CareTraveling Wilburys
501Hey Jealousy [Edit]Gin Blossoms
500She Drives Me CrazyFine Young Cannibals
499This is How a Heart BreaksRob Thomas
498The Tide Is High [Edit]Blondie
497Santa MonicaEverclear
496Get Outta My Dreams [7" Version]Billy Ocean
495Oh SherrieSteve Perry
494Blame It On MeGeorge Ezra
493No LiesNoiseworks
492Tainted LoveSoft Cell
491That's FreedomJohn Farnham
490All You Zombies [Single Version]The Hooters
489Leave A Light OnBelinda Carlisle
488Wish You WellBernard Fanning
487You Make My DreamsHall & Oates
486Mr Jones Counting Crows
485Teardrops [Radio Mix]Womack and Womack
484Master Blaster (Jammin')Stevie Wonder
483I Don't Want To BeGavin DeGraw
482Wild Wild West [Single Version]The Escape Club
481Somebody To LoveGeorge Michael and Queen
480We Can Get TogetherFlowers
479Ain't No DoubtJimmy Nail
478You Might ThinkThe Cars
477Beds are BurningMidnight Oil
476Counting StarsOne Republic
475Love My WayThe Psychedelic Furs
474Miss Freelove '69Hoodoo Gurus
473Right On TrackThe Breakfast Club
472Don't StopFleetwood Mac
471DemonsImagine Dragons
470Mean To MeCrowded House
469Black or White [Radio version]Michael Jackson
468All I Need Is A Miracle (Album)Mike And The Mechanics
467You LearnAlanis Morissette
466KickINXS
465Flashdance (What a Feeling)Irene Cara
464Lonely No MoreRob Thomas
463Something Happened on the Way to HeavenPhil Collins
462ShimmerFuel
461Let's Go [Single Version]Wang Chung
460If You Want My LoveCheap Trick
459ClocksColdplay
458Nothin' But A Good TimePoison
457KidsRobbie Williams and Kylie Minogue
456Shake It UpThe Cars
455If You Could Only SeeTonic
454Dangerous (Single Mix)Roxette
453UrgentForeigner
452I'm YoursJason Mraz
451Why Can't This Be LoveVan Halen
450To The Moon and Back [Short Edit]Savage Garden
449Sledgehammer (album)Peter Gabriel
448I Want Your LoveTransvision Vamp
447GrenadeBruno Mars
446MickeyToni Basil
445Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Remastered)Jimmy Barnes
444Always Something There to Remind MeNaked Eyes
443I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) (Radio Edit)Meat Loaf
442Like The Way I DoMelissa Etheridge
441You're My Best FriendQueen
440When You Were YoungThe Killers
439Karma ChameleonCulture Club
438Weather With YouCrowded House
437When Love Comes To TownU2 and B.B. King
436We Close Our EyesGo West
435Forever YoungYouth Group
434Dreams Of Ordinary MenDragon
433Little Miss Can't Be WrongSpin Doctors
432You Can't Hurry LovePhil Collins
431Heart In DangerSouthern Sons
430The One I LoveR.E.M.
429Beat ItMichael Jackson
428We're Going HomeVance Joy
427Dancing In The Street [Clearmountain Mix]David Bowie and Mick Jagger
426Man AliveDiesel
425Wild WorldMaxi Priest
424Love Is A Battlefield [Single Version]Pat Benatar
423(Baby I've Got You) On My MindPowderfinger
422Papa Don't PreachMadonna
421Can't Stop This Thing We StartedBryan Adams
420I Send A MessageINXS
419Fading Like a FlowerRoxette
418Everybody Wants To Rule The WorldTears For Fears
417Jet Airliner [Single Version]The Steve Miller Band
416Love FoolosophyJamiroquai
415Hungry EyesEric Carmen
414Place Your HandsReef
413Sounds Of ThenGANGgajang
412ShiversEd Sheeran
411Get it on (bang a gong)Power station
410Shake A Tail FeatherRay Charles with The Blues Brothers
409One WeekBarenaked Ladies
408We Built This CityStarship
407Never Let Me GoThe Black Sorrows
406New Year's Day [edit]U2
405I Don't Feel Like Dancin' [Edit]Scissor Sisters
404Radio Ga Ga (Single)Queen
403Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version]Whitesnake
402AffirmationSavage Garden
401Come Back and StayPaul Young
400How You Remind MeNickelback
399How Will I KnowWhitney Houston
398Learning To FlyTom Petty & The Heartbreakers
397GracelandPaul Simon
396Smooth CriminalMichael Jackson
395Holy GrailHunters & Collectors
394Hold the LineToto
393Alive and Kicking [Single Mix]Simple Minds
392The MiddleJimmy Eat World
391Don't Walk AwayToni Childs
390Red Red Wine [Single Version]UB40
389Learn To FlyFoo Fighters
388StayOingo Boingo
387Who KnewPink
386Eye of the TigerSurvivor
385You're So VainChocolate Starfish
384Crazy Little Thing Called LoveQueen
383DisappearINXS
382Into the GrooveMadonna
381Free Fallin'Tom Petty
380I'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix]Smash Mouth
379Orange CrushR.E.M.
378TornNatalie Imbruglia
377I'm Still StandingElton John
376Don't Need LoveJohnny Diesel and The Injectors
375My Universe [No Rap]Coldplay & BTS
374Addicted to Love [Single]Robert Palmer
373Just A GirlNo Doubt
372The ReflexDuran Duran
3713 A.M.Matchbox Twenty
370PerfectFairground Attraction
369Promised You A MiracleSimple Minds
368DakotaStereophonics
367Let's DanceDavid Bowie
366When You're Gone [Single Version]Bryan Adams Feat. Melanie C
365Solid Rock [Remastered]Goanna
364Big TimePeter Gabriel
363I Don't CareEd Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber
362Forgotten YearsMidnight Oil
361Nothing's Gonna Stop Us NowStarship
360When Doves Cry [Single Version]Prince
359WeirKilling Heidi
358How Can We Be LoversMichael Bolton
357Rock The CasbahThe Clash
356On A Night Like ThisKylie Minogue
355Be Good JohnnyMen At Work
354Closing TimeSemisonic
353Don't Leave Me This Way [Edit]The Communards
352Back on the Chain GangPretenders
351Use SomebodyKings Of Leon
350Bizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit]New Order
349JoeyConcrete Blonde
348A Kind Of MagicQueen
347Live and Let DieGuns N' Roses
346Our Lips Are SealedThe Go-Go's
345And She WasTalking Heads
344Feel [Album Version]Robbie Williams
343In Between DaysThe Cure
342Something For The Pain [Edit]Bon Jovi
341Like a Prayer [Single Remix]Madonna
340In A Big CountryBig Country
339My HappinessPowderfinger
338You Keep Me Hangin' OnKim Wilde
337It's Only NaturalCrowded House
336Wake Me Up Before You Go-GoWham!
335Mrs. RobinsonThe Lemonheads
334Edge Of Seventeen [Edit]Stevie Nicks
333Onion SkinBoom Crash Opera
332Bad InfluencePink
331Modern Love [Single Version]David Bowie
330You Oughta Know [Clean Version]Alanis Morissette
329House Of FunMadness
328Shout [Short]Tears For Fears
327Take Me OutFranz Ferdinand
326Out of TouchHall & Oates
325Let's GrooveCDB
324A Good HeartFeargal Sharkey
323BetterThe Screaming Jets
322Little Red CorvettePrince
321Speak No EvilDragon
320Rolling In The DeepAdele
319I Want It AllQueen
318Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]Yothu Yindi
317The Look Of LoveABC
316Dance Floor Anthem [Album]Good Charlotte
315Got My Mind Set On YouGeorge Harrison
314Send Me An AngelReal Life
313WonderwallOasis
312Heaven Is A Place On EarthBelinda Carlisle
311It's My LifeBon Jovi
310Sexual HealingMarvin Gaye
309How Far We've ComeMatchbox Twenty
308Suspicious MindsFine Young Cannibals
307Sharp Dressed ManZZ Top
306No Rain [LP Version]Blind Melon
305Now We're Getting SomewhereCrowded House
304I Can Dream About YouDan Hartman
303Times Like TheseFoo Fighters
302Higher Love [Edit]Steve Winwood
301The King Of Wishful ThinkingGo West
300Don't ChangeINXS
299Can't Get You Out Of My HeadKylie Minogue
298You Little ThiefFeargal Sharkey
297Bohemian RhapsodyQueen
296I'll Be Your ShelterTaylor Dayne
295Rosanna [Single Version]Toto
294What's The Frequency, KennethR.E.M.
293Footloose [Single Version]Kenny Loggins
292Touch (Edit)Noiseworks
291It's My LifeNo Doubt
290Kiss The BrideElton John
289Rush [Album Version]Big Audio Dynamite
288Easy LoverPhilip Bailey and Phil Collins
287Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses [Edit]U2
286Open Your HeartMadonna
285Power and the PassionMidnight Oil
284On Top Of The WorldImagine Dragons
283(I Just) Died In Your Arms TonightCutting Crew
282Two PrincesSpin Doctors
281Let's Hear It For The BoyDeniece Williams
280Electric BlueIcehouse
279Lovin' Each DayRonan Keating
278Lonely Ol' NightJohn Mellencamp
277I Want You [Album Version]Savage Garden
276Hit Me With Your Best ShotPat Benatar
275Tip Of My TongueDiesel
274When The Going Gets Tough [No Beginning Edit]Billy Ocean
273Khe SanhCold Chisel
272A Sky Full Of Stars [Radio Edit]Avicii feat. Coldplay
271You're The Voice [Album Version]John Farnham
270Hard To HandleThe Black Crowes
269Don't You Want MeThe Human League
268LukaSuzanne Vega
267Short Skirt/Long JacketCAKE
266Pleasure And PainDivinyls
265You Don't Treat Me No Good [Remix]Sonia Dada
264It's In The Way That You Use ItEric Clapton
263I've Been Thinking About You [Single Version]Londonbeat
262Burn For YouINXS
261If I Could Turn Back TimeCher
260Big Yellow TaxiCounting Crows feat Vanessa Carlton
259RelaxFrankie Goes To Hollywood
258In These ArmsBon Jovi
257ValerieSteve Winwood
256I Ran (So Far Away)A Flock Of Seagulls
255I Will WaitMumford and Sons
254Runnin' Down A DreamTom Petty
253Ordinary WorldDuran Duran
252Dressed For SuccessRoxette
251Are You Gonna Go My WayLenny Kravitz
250Come Said The Boy [Single Version]Mondo Rock
249I Want That ManDeborah Harry
248Haven't Met You YetMichael Buble
247Money For Nothing [Single Version]Dire Straits
246All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You [Single Version]Heart
245Thriller [Single Version]Michael Jackson
244Gold On The CeilingThe Black Keys
243Uptown GirlBilly Joel
242Losing My ReligionR.E.M.
241Don't Bring Me DownElectric Light Orchestra
240Express Yourself [Single Version]Madonna
239Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit]Third Eye Blind
238Shout to the topStyle Council
237Makes Me Wonder [Clean]Maroon 5
236Take Me BackNoiseworks
235DreamsFleetwood Mac
234I'm FreeSoup Dragons
233Working Class ManJimmy Barnes
232I'm Outta LoveAnastacia
231KissPrince
230De Do Do Do, De Da Da DaThe Police
229Drift Away [Radio Edit]Uncle Kracker feat. Dobie Gray
228And We DancedThe Hooters
227Only Wanna Be With YouHootie and The Blowfish
226Good ThingFine Young Cannibals
225Sunday Bloody Sunday (Live)U2
224GeronimoSheppard
223Would I Lie To YouEurythmics
222Too Funky [Edit]George Michael
221Bad Medicine [Single]Bon Jovi
220Heaven (Must Be There)Eurogliders
219Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
218When I Come AroundGreen Day
217Wouldn't It Be GoodNik Kershaw
216Underneath The Radar [Single Version]Underworld
215Only to Be With YouRoachford
214Cover MeBruce Springsteen
213Chained To The WheelThe Black Sorrows
212Don't Let Me Get MePink
211Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version]Yes
210Right Here, Right Now [Edit]Jesus Jones
209Invisible TouchGenesis
208Poison ArrowABC
207Kryptonite3 Doors Down
206Together In Electric DreamsPhilip Oakley
205Hand In My Pocket [Radio Edit]Alanis Morissette
204I Want A New DrugHuey Lewis and the News
203SlideGoo Goo Dolls
202I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)Whitney Houston
201Life In The Fast LaneThe Eagles
200ShotgunGeorge Ezra
199Listen Like ThievesINXS
198The Best Things in Life Are Free (Classic 7" without rap)Janet Jackson with Luthur Vandross
197Money's Too Tight (To Mention)Simply Red
196Turn Me Loose [Album Version]Loverboy
195Rock DJRobbie Williams
194I Got You Split Enz
193Man On The MoonR.E.M.
192Take On Me [Single Version]A-Ha
191I'll Sleep When I'm Dead [Edit]Bon Jovi
190Don't Get Me WrongPretenders
189Turning JapaneseThe Vapors
188This LoveMaroon 5
187The Final Countdown [Single Edit]Europe
186What's Up? [Radio Version]4 Non Blondes
185You May Be RightBilly Joel
184True Faith [Single Version]New Order
183Straight LinesSilverchair
182When Tomorrow ComesEurythmics
181A Girl Like YouEdwyn Collins
180What's My SceneHoodoo Gurus
179Close To You [Single Version]Maxi Priest
178Everlasting LoveU2
177High HopesPanic! At The Disco
176GoldSpandau Ballet
175Seven WondersFleetwood Mac
174Hot Chilli WomanNoiseworks
173Whip ItDevo
172Hey Soul SisterTrain
171Take Me Home TonightEddie Money
170Don't Stand So Close To MeThe Police
169Things Can Only Get Better [Radio Edit]D:Ream
168Tell Her About ItBilly Joel
167Fly AwayLenny Kravitz
166Funky Town [Single Version]Pseudo Echo
165Don't Stop Believin'Journey
164Locked Out Of HeavenBruno Mars
163Need You TonightINXS
162All I Wanna DoSheryl Crow
161Abracadabra [Single Version]The Steve Miller Band
160Walk This Way [7"]Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith
159Viva La VidaColdplay
158FreedomWham!
157Life is a HighwayTom Cochrane
156ManeaterHall & Oates
155Let Me Entertain You [Album Version]Robbie Williams
154Pour Some Sugar On MeDef Leppard
153Dreadlock Holiday10cc
152CrazyGnarls Barkley
151DreamsVan Halen
150Buses and TrainsBachelor Girl
149Say You WillForeigner
1481999 [Single Version]Prince
147Hanging By A Moment Lifehouse
146(Billy) Don't Lose My NumberPhil Collins
145Just like you [7"]Robbie Nevil
144White Wedding [Single Mix]Billy Idol
143Can't Get Enough Of You BabySmash Mouth
142Little LiesFleetwood Mac
141Safety DanceMen without hats
140Harder To BreatheMaroon 5
139You Can Call Me AlPaul Simon
138Closer To FreeThe BoDeans
137Come On EileenDexys Midnight Runners
136DesireU2
135Some NightsFun
134Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves (Album Version)Annie Lennox and Aretha Franklin
133DaughterPearl Jam
132The Look [Single version]Roxette
131Save Tonight Eagle-Eye Cherry
130Freeze FrameJ. Geils Band
129Small TownJohn Mellencamp
128So What [Clean version]Pink
127Should've Known BetterRichard Marx
126Real WorldMatchbox Twenty
125Hungry Like The WolfDuran Duran
124The Best ThingBoom Crash Opera
123Shape Of YouEd Sheeran
122You Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC
121Vogue [Single Mix]Madonna
120Six Months In A Leaky BoatSplit Enz
119Don't You (Forget About Me)Simple Minds
118Mr BrightsideThe Killers
117Candy [Single Version]Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's
116Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' [Single Version]Michael Jackson
115What You NeedINXS
114DreamsThe Cranberries
113FaithGeorge Michael
112My Sharona [Edit]The Knack
111RiptideVance Joy
110The Power Of LoveHuey Lewis and the News
109To Be With YouMr Big
108Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]Guns N' Roses
107You Get What You Give [EDIT]New Radicals
106Just Can't Get EnoughDepeche Mode
105Some Like It HotPower station
104Lay Your Love On MeRoachford
103St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)John Parr
102The Zephyr SongRed Hot Chili Peppers
101Soul Kind Of FeelingDynamic Hepnotics
100Thorn In My SideEurythmics
99Sugar [Clean]Maroon 5
98Livin' On A PrayerBon Jovi
97I'll Be There for YouRembrandts
96Hip To Be Square [Edit]Huey Lewis and the News
95CreamPrince and The New Power Generation
94Pride (In The Name Of Love)U2
93The BestTina Turner
92I GOTTA FEELINGBlack Eyed Peas
91Jack And DianeJohn Mellencamp
90All StarSmash Mouth
89Go Your Own WayFleetwood Mac
88(I've Had) The Time Of My LifeBill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
87Lonely BoyThe Black Keys
86SussudioPhil Collins
85TubthumpingChumbawamba
84The Way You Make Me Feel [Edit]Michael Jackson
83Legs [Album Version]ZZ Top
82Break My Stride [FM Track]Unique II
81Hotel California [Remastered]The Eagles
80I'm Your Man [Single Mix]Wham!
79Sex On FireKings Of Leon
78I Want To Break FreeQueen
77Joyride [7" Version]Roxette
76Blister In The SunViolent Femmes
75Something So StrongCrowded House
74Blow Me (One Last Kiss) [Squeaky clean radio edit]Pink
73Rev It UpJerry Harrison
72Girls Just Want To Have FunCyndi Lauper
71Shiny Happy PeopleR.E.M.
70Saturday Night's Alright For FightingElton John
69Devil Inside [Edit]INXS
68Moves Like Jagger [Edit]Maroon 5 Feat. Christina Aquilera
67When You Walk In The RoomPaul Carrack
66Long DayMatchbox Twenty
65Give It UpKC and The Sunshine Band
64Castle On The HillEd Sheeran
63Like, Wow - WipeoutHoodoo Gurus
62Man! I feel like a woman [Album Version]Shania Twain
61Down UnderMen At Work
60We Didn't Start The FireBilly Joel
59Every MorningSugar Ray
58Cheap WineCold Chisel
57I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)Aretha Franklin and George Michael
56The Lazy SongBruno Mars
55JumpVan Halen
54Friday I'm In LoveThe Cure
53Everybody Have Fun Tonight [Album Version]Wang Chung
52Africa [Single Version]Toto
51Beautiful DayU2
50Walk Like An EgyptianThe Bangles
49She's So HighTal Bachman
48Great Southern LandIcehouse
47Hot Hot Hot [Original 7'']Arrow
46Dancing In the DarkBruce Springsteen
45Two Strong HeartsJohn Farnham
44December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) [1992 Dance Mix]Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
43SunsetsPowderfinger
42Dancing On The CeilingLionel Richie
41IronicAlanis Morissette
40You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix]Meat Loaf
39Let's Go Crazy [Album Version]Prince
38R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.John Mellencamp
37HappyPharrell Williams
36Twisting By The Pool [Remix]Dire Straits
35Endless Summer NightsRichard Marx
34Livin' La Vida LocaRicky Martin
33Rain [Radio Edit]Dragon
32Dancing In The Moonlight [Album Version]Toploader
31Rock Lobster [Single Version]The B-52's
30Good TimesINXS & Jimmy Barnes
29Walkin' On The SunSmash Mouth
28All Fired Up [Single Version]Pat Benatar
27Can't Stop The Feeling [EDIT]Justin Timberlake
26Danger ZoneKenny Loggins
25Girls On FilmDuran Duran
24Dancing In The StormBoom Crash Opera
23Raise Your GlassPink
22Run To ParadiseChoirboys
21Steal My Sunshine [Radio Edit]Len
20What I Like About YouThe Romantics
19KokomoThe Beach Boys
18In The SummertimeThirsty Merc
17Summer Rain [7'' Edit]Belinda Carlisle
16Working For The WeekendLoverboy
15Sweat (A La La La La Long)INNER CIRCLE
14Just Like ParadiseDavid Lee Roth
13Holiday [Edit]Madonna
12ThunderstruckAC/DC
11The Boys Of SummerDon Henley
10Walkin' On SunshineKatrina and the Waves
9SmoothSantana Feat. Rob Thomas
8Echo BeachMartha and the Muffins
7One SummerDaryl Braithwaite
6Hot In The City [New York Single Mix]Billy Idol
5All Summer LongKid Rock
4The Heat Is OnGlenn Frey
3Grease Megamix [Radio Edit]Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
2Summer Of '69Bryan Adams
1Love Shack [Single Version]The B-52's

16 December 2022

