Triple M's Summer 600 Countdown - The Full Australia-wide List

600 New Sensation INXS

599 Get The Party Started [Radio Mix] Pink

598 All She Wants To Do Is Dance Don Henley

597 Freedom 90 [Edit] George Michael

596 Hurts So Good John Mellencamp

595 I Can See Clearly Now Jimmy Cliff

594 Midnight Blue Lou Gramm

593 Sunglasses At Night Corey Hart

592 Are You Gonna Be My Girl Jet

591 You Can Leave Your Hat On Joe Cocker

590 Unbelievable EMF

589 Barbados Models

588 Bring Me Some Water Melissa Etheridge

587 American Life In The Summertime Francis Dunnery

586 Blame It On The Boogie The Jacksons

585 Land Of Confusion Genesis

584 Budapest George Ezra

583 Can't Help Myself Flowers

582 The Sign [Single Version] Ace Of Base

581 Tucker's Daughter Ian Moss

580 Under Pressure Queen and David Bowie

579 It's a Beautiful Day Michael Buble

578 Lean On Me [Single Mix] Club Nouveau

577 Even Better Than The Real Thing U2

576 Satisfied Richard Marx

575 How Bizarre [Radio Mix] OMC

574 Boys Light Up Australian Crawl

573 Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley

572 Little Lion Man [Clean Version] Mumford and Sons

571 Everywhere Fleetwood Mac

570 Keep The Faith [Edit] Bon Jovi

569 All Night Long (All Night) [Radio Edit] Lionel Richie

568 Circles Post Malone

567 Missionary Man [Single Version] Eurythmics

566 Blue Sky Mine Midnight Oil

565 Baby I Love Your Way Big Mountain

564 Centerfold J. Geils Band

563 Hole Hearted Extreme

562 That's When I Think Of You 1927

561 99 Luftballoons Nena

560 Somebody Told Me The Killers

559 The Right Thing Simply Red

558 The Bad Touch [Radio Edit] The Bloodhound Gang

557 Mystify INXS

556 Brown Eyed Girl Van Morrison

555 Leave Me Alone (I'm Lonely) Pink

554 Run To You Bryan Adams

553 Distant Sun Crowded House

552 Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) Billy Ocean

551 The Impression That I Get The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

550 Live It Up Mental as Anything

549 I Feel The Earth Move Martika

548 Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me) Train

547 The Breakup Song Greg Kihn Band

546 Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...) Lou Bega

545 Young Years Dragon

544 Kyrie [Single Version] Mr. Mister

543 Life is a rollercoaster Ronan Keating

542 Born In The U.S.A Bruce Springsteen

541 The Way Fastball

540 Walk Of Life Dire Straits

539 Fastlove [Edit] George Michael

538 I Don't Want A Lover Texas

537 My Baby Cold Chisel

536 Uptown Funk (Short Radio Edit) Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars

535 Slice Of Heaven [Edit] Dave Dobbyn & The Herbs

534 All For You Sister Hazel

533 Heart Of Glass Blondie

532 Angel of Harlem U2

531 Coming Home Sheppard

530 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic The Police

529 I'm Too Sexy Right Said Fred

528 Simply Irresistable Robert Palmer

527 That Don't Impress Me Much [Album Version] Shania Twain

526 Another One Bites the Dust Queen

525 Pressure Down John Farnham

524 Hey Ya! Outkast

523 Dumb Things Paul Kelly and The Messengers

522 Would I Lie To You [Single Version] Charles and Eddie

521 I Can't Wait Stevie Nicks

520 More Than A Feeling [Single Version] Boston

519 Galway Girl Ed Sheeran

518 Blue Monday ['88] New Order

517 Mysterious Ways U2

516 Raspberry Beret Prince

515 Breakfast At Tiffany's Deep Blue Something

514 I Touch Myself Divinyls

513 Don't Pay The Ferryman Chris De Burgh

512 What Lovers Do Maroon 5 feat. SZA

511 You Give Love A Bad Name Bon Jovi

510 Mustang Sally The Commitments

509 Antmusic Adam Ant

508 Dani California Red Hot Chili Peppers

507 Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit] Eurythmics

506 Breakaway [7" version] Big Pig

505 One Headlight [Radio Edit] The Wallflowers

504 Original Sin INXS

503 U & Ur Hand (Radio Edit) Pink

502 Handle With Care Traveling Wilburys

501 Hey Jealousy [Edit] Gin Blossoms

500 She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals

499 This is How a Heart Breaks Rob Thomas

498 The Tide Is High [Edit] Blondie

497 Santa Monica Everclear

496 Get Outta My Dreams [7" Version] Billy Ocean

495 Oh Sherrie Steve Perry

494 Blame It On Me George Ezra

493 No Lies Noiseworks

492 Tainted Love Soft Cell

491 That's Freedom John Farnham

490 All You Zombies [Single Version] The Hooters

489 Leave A Light On Belinda Carlisle

488 Wish You Well Bernard Fanning

487 You Make My Dreams Hall & Oates

486 Mr Jones Counting Crows

485 Teardrops [Radio Mix] Womack and Womack

484 Master Blaster (Jammin') Stevie Wonder

483 I Don't Want To Be Gavin DeGraw

482 Wild Wild West [Single Version] The Escape Club

481 Somebody To Love George Michael and Queen

480 We Can Get Together Flowers

479 Ain't No Doubt Jimmy Nail

478 You Might Think The Cars

477 Beds are Burning Midnight Oil

476 Counting Stars One Republic

475 Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs

474 Miss Freelove '69 Hoodoo Gurus

473 Right On Track The Breakfast Club

472 Don't Stop Fleetwood Mac

471 Demons Imagine Dragons

470 Mean To Me Crowded House

469 Black or White [Radio version] Michael Jackson

468 All I Need Is A Miracle (Album) Mike And The Mechanics

467 You Learn Alanis Morissette

466 Kick INXS

465 Flashdance (What a Feeling) Irene Cara

464 Lonely No More Rob Thomas

463 Something Happened on the Way to Heaven Phil Collins

462 Shimmer Fuel

461 Let's Go [Single Version] Wang Chung

460 If You Want My Love Cheap Trick

459 Clocks Coldplay

458 Nothin' But A Good Time Poison

457 Kids Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue

456 Shake It Up The Cars

455 If You Could Only See Tonic

454 Dangerous (Single Mix) Roxette

453 Urgent Foreigner

452 I'm Yours Jason Mraz

451 Why Can't This Be Love Van Halen

450 To The Moon and Back [Short Edit] Savage Garden

449 Sledgehammer (album) Peter Gabriel

448 I Want Your Love Transvision Vamp

447 Grenade Bruno Mars

446 Mickey Toni Basil

445 Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Remastered) Jimmy Barnes

444 Always Something There to Remind Me Naked Eyes

443 I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) (Radio Edit) Meat Loaf

442 Like The Way I Do Melissa Etheridge

441 You're My Best Friend Queen

440 When You Were Young The Killers

439 Karma Chameleon Culture Club

438 Weather With You Crowded House

437 When Love Comes To Town U2 and B.B. King

436 We Close Our Eyes Go West

435 Forever Young Youth Group

434 Dreams Of Ordinary Men Dragon

433 Little Miss Can't Be Wrong Spin Doctors

432 You Can't Hurry Love Phil Collins

431 Heart In Danger Southern Sons

430 The One I Love R.E.M.

429 Beat It Michael Jackson

428 We're Going Home Vance Joy

427 Dancing In The Street [Clearmountain Mix] David Bowie and Mick Jagger

426 Man Alive Diesel

425 Wild World Maxi Priest

424 Love Is A Battlefield [Single Version] Pat Benatar

423 (Baby I've Got You) On My Mind Powderfinger

422 Papa Don't Preach Madonna

421 Can't Stop This Thing We Started Bryan Adams

420 I Send A Message INXS

419 Fading Like a Flower Roxette

418 Everybody Wants To Rule The World Tears For Fears

417 Jet Airliner [Single Version] The Steve Miller Band

416 Love Foolosophy Jamiroquai

415 Hungry Eyes Eric Carmen

414 Place Your Hands Reef

413 Sounds Of Then GANGgajang

412 Shivers Ed Sheeran

411 Get it on (bang a gong) Power station

410 Shake A Tail Feather Ray Charles with The Blues Brothers

409 One Week Barenaked Ladies

408 We Built This City Starship

407 Never Let Me Go The Black Sorrows

406 New Year's Day [edit] U2

405 I Don't Feel Like Dancin' [Edit] Scissor Sisters

404 Radio Ga Ga (Single) Queen

403 Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version] Whitesnake

402 Affirmation Savage Garden

401 Come Back and Stay Paul Young

400 How You Remind Me Nickelback

399 How Will I Know Whitney Houston

398 Learning To Fly Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

397 Graceland Paul Simon

396 Smooth Criminal Michael Jackson

395 Holy Grail Hunters & Collectors

394 Hold the Line Toto

393 Alive and Kicking [Single Mix] Simple Minds

392 The Middle Jimmy Eat World

391 Don't Walk Away Toni Childs

390 Red Red Wine [Single Version] UB40

389 Learn To Fly Foo Fighters

388 Stay Oingo Boingo

387 Who Knew Pink

386 Eye of the Tiger Survivor

385 You're So Vain Chocolate Starfish

384 Crazy Little Thing Called Love Queen

383 Disappear INXS

382 Into the Groove Madonna

381 Free Fallin' Tom Petty

380 I'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix] Smash Mouth

379 Orange Crush R.E.M.

378 Torn Natalie Imbruglia

377 I'm Still Standing Elton John

376 Don't Need Love Johnny Diesel and The Injectors

375 My Universe [No Rap] Coldplay & BTS

374 Addicted to Love [Single] Robert Palmer

373 Just A Girl No Doubt

372 The Reflex Duran Duran

371 3 A.M. Matchbox Twenty

370 Perfect Fairground Attraction

369 Promised You A Miracle Simple Minds

368 Dakota Stereophonics

367 Let's Dance David Bowie

366 When You're Gone [Single Version] Bryan Adams Feat. Melanie C

365 Solid Rock [Remastered] Goanna

364 Big Time Peter Gabriel

363 I Don't Care Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber

362 Forgotten Years Midnight Oil

361 Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now Starship

360 When Doves Cry [Single Version] Prince

359 Weir Killing Heidi

358 How Can We Be Lovers Michael Bolton

357 Rock The Casbah The Clash

356 On A Night Like This Kylie Minogue

355 Be Good Johnny Men At Work

354 Closing Time Semisonic

353 Don't Leave Me This Way [Edit] The Communards

352 Back on the Chain Gang Pretenders

351 Use Somebody Kings Of Leon

350 Bizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit] New Order

349 Joey Concrete Blonde

348 A Kind Of Magic Queen

347 Live and Let Die Guns N' Roses

346 Our Lips Are Sealed The Go-Go's

345 And She Was Talking Heads

344 Feel [Album Version] Robbie Williams

343 In Between Days The Cure

342 Something For The Pain [Edit] Bon Jovi

341 Like a Prayer [Single Remix] Madonna

340 In A Big Country Big Country

339 My Happiness Powderfinger

338 You Keep Me Hangin' On Kim Wilde

337 It's Only Natural Crowded House

336 Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go Wham!

335 Mrs. Robinson The Lemonheads

334 Edge Of Seventeen [Edit] Stevie Nicks

333 Onion Skin Boom Crash Opera

332 Bad Influence Pink

331 Modern Love [Single Version] David Bowie

330 You Oughta Know [Clean Version] Alanis Morissette

329 House Of Fun Madness

328 Shout [Short] Tears For Fears

327 Take Me Out Franz Ferdinand

326 Out of Touch Hall & Oates

325 Let's Groove CDB

324 A Good Heart Feargal Sharkey

323 Better The Screaming Jets

322 Little Red Corvette Prince

321 Speak No Evil Dragon

320 Rolling In The Deep Adele

319 I Want It All Queen

318 Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix] Yothu Yindi

317 The Look Of Love ABC

316 Dance Floor Anthem [Album] Good Charlotte

315 Got My Mind Set On You George Harrison

314 Send Me An Angel Real Life

313 Wonderwall Oasis

312 Heaven Is A Place On Earth Belinda Carlisle

311 It's My Life Bon Jovi

310 Sexual Healing Marvin Gaye

309 How Far We've Come Matchbox Twenty

308 Suspicious Minds Fine Young Cannibals

307 Sharp Dressed Man ZZ Top

306 No Rain [LP Version] Blind Melon

305 Now We're Getting Somewhere Crowded House

304 I Can Dream About You Dan Hartman

303 Times Like These Foo Fighters

302 Higher Love [Edit] Steve Winwood

301 The King Of Wishful Thinking Go West

300 Don't Change INXS

299 Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue

298 You Little Thief Feargal Sharkey

297 Bohemian Rhapsody Queen

296 I'll Be Your Shelter Taylor Dayne

295 Rosanna [Single Version] Toto

294 What's The Frequency, Kenneth R.E.M.

293 Footloose [Single Version] Kenny Loggins

292 Touch (Edit) Noiseworks

291 It's My Life No Doubt

290 Kiss The Bride Elton John

289 Rush [Album Version] Big Audio Dynamite

288 Easy Lover Philip Bailey and Phil Collins

287 Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses [Edit] U2

286 Open Your Heart Madonna

285 Power and the Passion Midnight Oil

284 On Top Of The World Imagine Dragons

283 (I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight Cutting Crew

282 Two Princes Spin Doctors

281 Let's Hear It For The Boy Deniece Williams

280 Electric Blue Icehouse

279 Lovin' Each Day Ronan Keating

278 Lonely Ol' Night John Mellencamp

277 I Want You [Album Version] Savage Garden

276 Hit Me With Your Best Shot Pat Benatar

275 Tip Of My Tongue Diesel

274 When The Going Gets Tough [No Beginning Edit] Billy Ocean

273 Khe Sanh Cold Chisel

272 A Sky Full Of Stars [Radio Edit] Avicii feat. Coldplay

271 You're The Voice [Album Version] John Farnham

270 Hard To Handle The Black Crowes

269 Don't You Want Me The Human League

268 Luka Suzanne Vega

267 Short Skirt/Long Jacket CAKE

266 Pleasure And Pain Divinyls

265 You Don't Treat Me No Good [Remix] Sonia Dada

264 It's In The Way That You Use It Eric Clapton

263 I've Been Thinking About You [Single Version] Londonbeat

262 Burn For You INXS

261 If I Could Turn Back Time Cher

260 Big Yellow Taxi Counting Crows feat Vanessa Carlton

259 Relax Frankie Goes To Hollywood

258 In These Arms Bon Jovi

257 Valerie Steve Winwood

256 I Ran (So Far Away) A Flock Of Seagulls

255 I Will Wait Mumford and Sons

254 Runnin' Down A Dream Tom Petty

253 Ordinary World Duran Duran

252 Dressed For Success Roxette

251 Are You Gonna Go My Way Lenny Kravitz

250 Come Said The Boy [Single Version] Mondo Rock

249 I Want That Man Deborah Harry

248 Haven't Met You Yet Michael Buble

247 Money For Nothing [Single Version] Dire Straits

246 All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You [Single Version] Heart

245 Thriller [Single Version] Michael Jackson

244 Gold On The Ceiling The Black Keys

243 Uptown Girl Billy Joel

242 Losing My Religion R.E.M.

241 Don't Bring Me Down Electric Light Orchestra

240 Express Yourself [Single Version] Madonna

239 Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit] Third Eye Blind

238 Shout to the top Style Council

237 Makes Me Wonder [Clean] Maroon 5

236 Take Me Back Noiseworks

235 Dreams Fleetwood Mac

234 I'm Free Soup Dragons

233 Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes

232 I'm Outta Love Anastacia

231 Kiss Prince

230 De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da The Police

229 Drift Away [Radio Edit] Uncle Kracker feat. Dobie Gray

228 And We Danced The Hooters

227 Only Wanna Be With You Hootie and The Blowfish

226 Good Thing Fine Young Cannibals

225 Sunday Bloody Sunday (Live) U2

224 Geronimo Sheppard

223 Would I Lie To You Eurythmics

222 Too Funky [Edit] George Michael

221 Bad Medicine [Single] Bon Jovi

220 Heaven (Must Be There) Eurogliders

219 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran

218 When I Come Around Green Day

217 Wouldn't It Be Good Nik Kershaw

216 Underneath The Radar [Single Version] Underworld

215 Only to Be With You Roachford

214 Cover Me Bruce Springsteen

213 Chained To The Wheel The Black Sorrows

212 Don't Let Me Get Me Pink

211 Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version] Yes

210 Right Here, Right Now [Edit] Jesus Jones

209 Invisible Touch Genesis

208 Poison Arrow ABC

207 Kryptonite 3 Doors Down

206 Together In Electric Dreams Philip Oakley

205 Hand In My Pocket [Radio Edit] Alanis Morissette

204 I Want A New Drug Huey Lewis and the News

203 Slide Goo Goo Dolls

202 I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Whitney Houston

201 Life In The Fast Lane The Eagles

200 Shotgun George Ezra

199 Listen Like Thieves INXS

198 The Best Things in Life Are Free (Classic 7" without rap) Janet Jackson with Luthur Vandross

197 Money's Too Tight (To Mention) Simply Red

196 Turn Me Loose [Album Version] Loverboy

195 Rock DJ Robbie Williams

194 I Got You Split Enz

193 Man On The Moon R.E.M.

192 Take On Me [Single Version] A-Ha

191 I'll Sleep When I'm Dead [Edit] Bon Jovi

190 Don't Get Me Wrong Pretenders

189 Turning Japanese The Vapors

188 This Love Maroon 5

187 The Final Countdown [Single Edit] Europe

186 What's Up? [Radio Version] 4 Non Blondes

185 You May Be Right Billy Joel

184 True Faith [Single Version] New Order

183 Straight Lines Silverchair

182 When Tomorrow Comes Eurythmics

181 A Girl Like You Edwyn Collins

180 What's My Scene Hoodoo Gurus

179 Close To You [Single Version] Maxi Priest

178 Everlasting Love U2

177 High Hopes Panic! At The Disco

176 Gold Spandau Ballet

175 Seven Wonders Fleetwood Mac

174 Hot Chilli Woman Noiseworks

173 Whip It Devo

172 Hey Soul Sister Train

171 Take Me Home Tonight Eddie Money

170 Don't Stand So Close To Me The Police

169 Things Can Only Get Better [Radio Edit] D:Ream

168 Tell Her About It Billy Joel

167 Fly Away Lenny Kravitz

166 Funky Town [Single Version] Pseudo Echo

165 Don't Stop Believin' Journey

164 Locked Out Of Heaven Bruno Mars

163 Need You Tonight INXS

162 All I Wanna Do Sheryl Crow

161 Abracadabra [Single Version] The Steve Miller Band

160 Walk This Way [7"] Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith

159 Viva La Vida Coldplay

158 Freedom Wham!

157 Life is a Highway Tom Cochrane

156 Maneater Hall & Oates

155 Let Me Entertain You [Album Version] Robbie Williams

154 Pour Some Sugar On Me Def Leppard

153 Dreadlock Holiday 10cc

152 Crazy Gnarls Barkley

151 Dreams Van Halen

150 Buses and Trains Bachelor Girl

149 Say You Will Foreigner

148 1999 [Single Version] Prince

147 Hanging By A Moment Lifehouse

146 (Billy) Don't Lose My Number Phil Collins

145 Just like you [7"] Robbie Nevil

144 White Wedding [Single Mix] Billy Idol

143 Can't Get Enough Of You Baby Smash Mouth

142 Little Lies Fleetwood Mac

141 Safety Dance Men without hats

140 Harder To Breathe Maroon 5

139 You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon

138 Closer To Free The BoDeans

137 Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners

136 Desire U2

135 Some Nights Fun

134 Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves (Album Version) Annie Lennox and Aretha Franklin

133 Daughter Pearl Jam

132 The Look [Single version] Roxette

131 Save Tonight Eagle-Eye Cherry

130 Freeze Frame J. Geils Band

129 Small Town John Mellencamp

128 So What [Clean version] Pink

127 Should've Known Better Richard Marx

126 Real World Matchbox Twenty

125 Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran

124 The Best Thing Boom Crash Opera

123 Shape Of You Ed Sheeran

122 You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC

121 Vogue [Single Mix] Madonna

120 Six Months In A Leaky Boat Split Enz

119 Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds

118 Mr Brightside The Killers

117 Candy [Single Version] Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's

116 Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' [Single Version] Michael Jackson

115 What You Need INXS

114 Dreams The Cranberries

113 Faith George Michael

112 My Sharona [Edit] The Knack

111 Riptide Vance Joy

110 The Power Of Love Huey Lewis and the News

109 To Be With You Mr Big

108 Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered] Guns N' Roses

107 You Get What You Give [EDIT] New Radicals

106 Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode

105 Some Like It Hot Power station

104 Lay Your Love On Me Roachford

103 St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) John Parr

102 The Zephyr Song Red Hot Chili Peppers

101 Soul Kind Of Feeling Dynamic Hepnotics

100 Thorn In My Side Eurythmics

99 Sugar [Clean] Maroon 5

98 Livin' On A Prayer Bon Jovi

97 I'll Be There for You Rembrandts

96 Hip To Be Square [Edit] Huey Lewis and the News

95 Cream Prince and The New Power Generation

94 Pride (In The Name Of Love) U2

93 The Best Tina Turner

92 I GOTTA FEELING Black Eyed Peas

91 Jack And Diane John Mellencamp

90 All Star Smash Mouth

89 Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac

88 (I've Had) The Time Of My Life Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

87 Lonely Boy The Black Keys

86 Sussudio Phil Collins

85 Tubthumping Chumbawamba

84 The Way You Make Me Feel [Edit] Michael Jackson

83 Legs [Album Version] ZZ Top

82 Break My Stride [FM Track] Unique II

81 Hotel California [Remastered] The Eagles

80 I'm Your Man [Single Mix] Wham!

79 Sex On Fire Kings Of Leon

78 I Want To Break Free Queen

77 Joyride [7" Version] Roxette

76 Blister In The Sun Violent Femmes

75 Something So Strong Crowded House

74 Blow Me (One Last Kiss) [Squeaky clean radio edit] Pink

73 Rev It Up Jerry Harrison

72 Girls Just Want To Have Fun Cyndi Lauper

71 Shiny Happy People R.E.M.

70 Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting Elton John

69 Devil Inside [Edit] INXS

68 Moves Like Jagger [Edit] Maroon 5 Feat. Christina Aquilera

67 When You Walk In The Room Paul Carrack

66 Long Day Matchbox Twenty

65 Give It Up KC and The Sunshine Band

64 Castle On The Hill Ed Sheeran

63 Like, Wow - Wipeout Hoodoo Gurus

62 Man! I feel like a woman [Album Version] Shania Twain

61 Down Under Men At Work

60 We Didn't Start The Fire Billy Joel

59 Every Morning Sugar Ray

58 Cheap Wine Cold Chisel

57 I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) Aretha Franklin and George Michael

56 The Lazy Song Bruno Mars

55 Jump Van Halen

54 Friday I'm In Love The Cure

53 Everybody Have Fun Tonight [Album Version] Wang Chung

52 Africa [Single Version] Toto

51 Beautiful Day U2

50 Walk Like An Egyptian The Bangles

49 She's So High Tal Bachman

48 Great Southern Land Icehouse

47 Hot Hot Hot [Original 7''] Arrow

46 Dancing In the Dark Bruce Springsteen

45 Two Strong Hearts John Farnham

44 December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) [1992 Dance Mix] Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

43 Sunsets Powderfinger

42 Dancing On The Ceiling Lionel Richie

41 Ironic Alanis Morissette

40 You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix] Meat Loaf

39 Let's Go Crazy [Album Version] Prince

38 R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. John Mellencamp

37 Happy Pharrell Williams

36 Twisting By The Pool [Remix] Dire Straits

35 Endless Summer Nights Richard Marx

34 Livin' La Vida Loca Ricky Martin

33 Rain [Radio Edit] Dragon

32 Dancing In The Moonlight [Album Version] Toploader

31 Rock Lobster [Single Version] The B-52's

30 Good Times INXS & Jimmy Barnes

29 Walkin' On The Sun Smash Mouth

28 All Fired Up [Single Version] Pat Benatar

27 Can't Stop The Feeling [EDIT] Justin Timberlake

26 Danger Zone Kenny Loggins

25 Girls On Film Duran Duran

24 Dancing In The Storm Boom Crash Opera

23 Raise Your Glass Pink

22 Run To Paradise Choirboys

21 Steal My Sunshine [Radio Edit] Len

20 What I Like About You The Romantics

19 Kokomo The Beach Boys

18 In The Summertime Thirsty Merc

17 Summer Rain [7'' Edit] Belinda Carlisle

16 Working For The Weekend Loverboy

15 Sweat (A La La La La Long) INNER CIRCLE

14 Just Like Paradise David Lee Roth

13 Holiday [Edit] Madonna

12 Thunderstruck AC/DC

11 The Boys Of Summer Don Henley

10 Walkin' On Sunshine Katrina and the Waves

9 Smooth Santana Feat. Rob Thomas

8 Echo Beach Martha and the Muffins

7 One Summer Daryl Braithwaite

6 Hot In The City [New York Single Mix] Billy Idol

5 All Summer Long Kid Rock

4 The Heat Is On Glenn Frey

3 Grease Megamix [Radio Edit] Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

2 Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams