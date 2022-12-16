Triple M's Summer 600 Countdown - The Full Australia-wide List
From INXS to The B52s
Summer is here at last!
As the sun finally rocks up and you get better and better at pretending to work around ever-longer lunch breaks, Triple M has your songs the summer... 600 of them in fact!
You sent us your votes in your thousands and we've compiled the ultimate soundtrack to the summer, played out over the past two weeks thanks to our mates at Harley Davidson! Yes, it's the Triple M Summer 600 Countdown!
Rounding off the countdown yesterday, Harley Breen gave away a Harley Davidson 2022 Pan America™ 1250 Special - Vivid Black w/ Cast Wheels.
Winning a Harley from Harley? It can only be Triple M.
Here's those 600 songs in full:
|600
|New Sensation
|INXS
|599
|Get The Party Started [Radio Mix]
|Pink
|598
|All She Wants To Do Is Dance
|Don Henley
|597
|Freedom 90 [Edit]
|George Michael
|596
|Hurts So Good
|John Mellencamp
|595
|I Can See Clearly Now
|Jimmy Cliff
|594
|Midnight Blue
|Lou Gramm
|593
|Sunglasses At Night
|Corey Hart
|592
|Are You Gonna Be My Girl
|Jet
|591
|You Can Leave Your Hat On
|Joe Cocker
|590
|Unbelievable
|EMF
|589
|Barbados
|Models
|588
|Bring Me Some Water
|Melissa Etheridge
|587
|American Life In The Summertime
|Francis Dunnery
|586
|Blame It On The Boogie
|The Jacksons
|585
|Land Of Confusion
|Genesis
|584
|Budapest
|George Ezra
|583
|Can't Help Myself
|Flowers
|582
|The Sign [Single Version]
|Ace Of Base
|581
|Tucker's Daughter
|Ian Moss
|580
|Under Pressure
|Queen and David Bowie
|579
|It's a Beautiful Day
|Michael Buble
|578
|Lean On Me [Single Mix]
|Club Nouveau
|577
|Even Better Than The Real Thing
|U2
|576
|Satisfied
|Richard Marx
|575
|How Bizarre [Radio Mix]
|OMC
|574
|Boys Light Up
|Australian Crawl
|573
|Never Gonna Give You Up
|Rick Astley
|572
|Little Lion Man [Clean Version]
|Mumford and Sons
|571
|Everywhere
|Fleetwood Mac
|570
|Keep The Faith [Edit]
|Bon Jovi
|569
|All Night Long (All Night) [Radio Edit]
|Lionel Richie
|568
|Circles
|Post Malone
|567
|Missionary Man [Single Version]
|Eurythmics
|566
|Blue Sky Mine
|Midnight Oil
|565
|Baby I Love Your Way
|Big Mountain
|564
|Centerfold
|J. Geils Band
|563
|Hole Hearted
|Extreme
|562
|That's When I Think Of You
|1927
|561
|99 Luftballoons
|Nena
|560
|Somebody Told Me
|The Killers
|559
|The Right Thing
|Simply Red
|558
|The Bad Touch [Radio Edit]
|The Bloodhound Gang
|557
|Mystify
|INXS
|556
|Brown Eyed Girl
|Van Morrison
|555
|Leave Me Alone (I'm Lonely)
|Pink
|554
|Run To You
|Bryan Adams
|553
|Distant Sun
|Crowded House
|552
|Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)
|Billy Ocean
|551
|The Impression That I Get
|The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
|550
|Live It Up
|Mental as Anything
|549
|I Feel The Earth Move
|Martika
|548
|Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)
|Train
|547
|The Breakup Song
|Greg Kihn Band
|546
|Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...)
|Lou Bega
|545
|Young Years
|Dragon
|544
|Kyrie [Single Version]
|Mr. Mister
|543
|Life is a rollercoaster
|Ronan Keating
|542
|Born In The U.S.A
|Bruce Springsteen
|541
|The Way
|Fastball
|540
|Walk Of Life
|Dire Straits
|539
|Fastlove [Edit]
|George Michael
|538
|I Don't Want A Lover
|Texas
|537
|My Baby
|Cold Chisel
|536
|Uptown Funk (Short Radio Edit)
|Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars
|535
|Slice Of Heaven [Edit]
|Dave Dobbyn & The Herbs
|534
|All For You
|Sister Hazel
|533
|Heart Of Glass
|Blondie
|532
|Angel of Harlem
|U2
|531
|Coming Home
|Sheppard
|530
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|The Police
|529
|I'm Too Sexy
|Right Said Fred
|528
|Simply Irresistable
|Robert Palmer
|527
|That Don't Impress Me Much [Album Version]
|Shania Twain
|526
|Another One Bites the Dust
|Queen
|525
|Pressure Down
|John Farnham
|524
|Hey Ya!
|Outkast
|523
|Dumb Things
|Paul Kelly and The Messengers
|522
|Would I Lie To You [Single Version]
|Charles and Eddie
|521
|I Can't Wait
|Stevie Nicks
|520
|More Than A Feeling [Single Version]
|Boston
|519
|Galway Girl
|Ed Sheeran
|518
|Blue Monday ['88]
|New Order
|517
|Mysterious Ways
|U2
|516
|Raspberry Beret
|Prince
|515
|Breakfast At Tiffany's
|Deep Blue Something
|514
|I Touch Myself
|Divinyls
|513
|Don't Pay The Ferryman
|Chris De Burgh
|512
|What Lovers Do
|Maroon 5 feat. SZA
|511
|You Give Love A Bad Name
|Bon Jovi
|510
|Mustang Sally
|The Commitments
|509
|Antmusic
|Adam Ant
|508
|Dani California
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|507
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]
|Eurythmics
|506
|Breakaway [7" version]
|Big Pig
|505
|One Headlight [Radio Edit]
|The Wallflowers
|504
|Original Sin
|INXS
|503
|U & Ur Hand (Radio Edit)
|Pink
|502
|Handle With Care
|Traveling Wilburys
|501
|Hey Jealousy [Edit]
|Gin Blossoms
|500
|She Drives Me Crazy
|Fine Young Cannibals
|499
|This is How a Heart Breaks
|Rob Thomas
|498
|The Tide Is High [Edit]
|Blondie
|497
|Santa Monica
|Everclear
|496
|Get Outta My Dreams [7" Version]
|Billy Ocean
|495
|Oh Sherrie
|Steve Perry
|494
|Blame It On Me
|George Ezra
|493
|No Lies
|Noiseworks
|492
|Tainted Love
|Soft Cell
|491
|That's Freedom
|John Farnham
|490
|All You Zombies [Single Version]
|The Hooters
|489
|Leave A Light On
|Belinda Carlisle
|488
|Wish You Well
|Bernard Fanning
|487
|You Make My Dreams
|Hall & Oates
|486
|Mr Jones
|Counting Crows
|485
|Teardrops [Radio Mix]
|Womack and Womack
|484
|Master Blaster (Jammin')
|Stevie Wonder
|483
|I Don't Want To Be
|Gavin DeGraw
|482
|Wild Wild West [Single Version]
|The Escape Club
|481
|Somebody To Love
|George Michael and Queen
|480
|We Can Get Together
|Flowers
|479
|Ain't No Doubt
|Jimmy Nail
|478
|You Might Think
|The Cars
|477
|Beds are Burning
|Midnight Oil
|476
|Counting Stars
|One Republic
|475
|Love My Way
|The Psychedelic Furs
|474
|Miss Freelove '69
|Hoodoo Gurus
|473
|Right On Track
|The Breakfast Club
|472
|Don't Stop
|Fleetwood Mac
|471
|Demons
|Imagine Dragons
|470
|Mean To Me
|Crowded House
|469
|Black or White [Radio version]
|Michael Jackson
|468
|All I Need Is A Miracle (Album)
|Mike And The Mechanics
|467
|You Learn
|Alanis Morissette
|466
|Kick
|INXS
|465
|Flashdance (What a Feeling)
|Irene Cara
|464
|Lonely No More
|Rob Thomas
|463
|Something Happened on the Way to Heaven
|Phil Collins
|462
|Shimmer
|Fuel
|461
|Let's Go [Single Version]
|Wang Chung
|460
|If You Want My Love
|Cheap Trick
|459
|Clocks
|Coldplay
|458
|Nothin' But A Good Time
|Poison
|457
|Kids
|Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue
|456
|Shake It Up
|The Cars
|455
|If You Could Only See
|Tonic
|454
|Dangerous (Single Mix)
|Roxette
|453
|Urgent
|Foreigner
|452
|I'm Yours
|Jason Mraz
|451
|Why Can't This Be Love
|Van Halen
|450
|To The Moon and Back [Short Edit]
|Savage Garden
|449
|Sledgehammer (album)
|Peter Gabriel
|448
|I Want Your Love
|Transvision Vamp
|447
|Grenade
|Bruno Mars
|446
|Mickey
|Toni Basil
|445
|Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Remastered)
|Jimmy Barnes
|444
|Always Something There to Remind Me
|Naked Eyes
|443
|I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) (Radio Edit)
|Meat Loaf
|442
|Like The Way I Do
|Melissa Etheridge
|441
|You're My Best Friend
|Queen
|440
|When You Were Young
|The Killers
|439
|Karma Chameleon
|Culture Club
|438
|Weather With You
|Crowded House
|437
|When Love Comes To Town
|U2 and B.B. King
|436
|We Close Our Eyes
|Go West
|435
|Forever Young
|Youth Group
|434
|Dreams Of Ordinary Men
|Dragon
|433
|Little Miss Can't Be Wrong
|Spin Doctors
|432
|You Can't Hurry Love
|Phil Collins
|431
|Heart In Danger
|Southern Sons
|430
|The One I Love
|R.E.M.
|429
|Beat It
|Michael Jackson
|428
|We're Going Home
|Vance Joy
|427
|Dancing In The Street [Clearmountain Mix]
|David Bowie and Mick Jagger
|426
|Man Alive
|Diesel
|425
|Wild World
|Maxi Priest
|424
|Love Is A Battlefield [Single Version]
|Pat Benatar
|423
|(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind
|Powderfinger
|422
|Papa Don't Preach
|Madonna
|421
|Can't Stop This Thing We Started
|Bryan Adams
|420
|I Send A Message
|INXS
|419
|Fading Like a Flower
|Roxette
|418
|Everybody Wants To Rule The World
|Tears For Fears
|417
|Jet Airliner [Single Version]
|The Steve Miller Band
|416
|Love Foolosophy
|Jamiroquai
|415
|Hungry Eyes
|Eric Carmen
|414
|Place Your Hands
|Reef
|413
|Sounds Of Then
|GANGgajang
|412
|Shivers
|Ed Sheeran
|411
|Get it on (bang a gong)
|Power station
|410
|Shake A Tail Feather
|Ray Charles with The Blues Brothers
|409
|One Week
|Barenaked Ladies
|408
|We Built This City
|Starship
|407
|Never Let Me Go
|The Black Sorrows
|406
|New Year's Day [edit]
|U2
|405
|I Don't Feel Like Dancin' [Edit]
|Scissor Sisters
|404
|Radio Ga Ga (Single)
|Queen
|403
|Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version]
|Whitesnake
|402
|Affirmation
|Savage Garden
|401
|Come Back and Stay
|Paul Young
|400
|How You Remind Me
|Nickelback
|399
|How Will I Know
|Whitney Houston
|398
|Learning To Fly
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|397
|Graceland
|Paul Simon
|396
|Smooth Criminal
|Michael Jackson
|395
|Holy Grail
|Hunters & Collectors
|394
|Hold the Line
|Toto
|393
|Alive and Kicking [Single Mix]
|Simple Minds
|392
|The Middle
|Jimmy Eat World
|391
|Don't Walk Away
|Toni Childs
|390
|Red Red Wine [Single Version]
|UB40
|389
|Learn To Fly
|Foo Fighters
|388
|Stay
|Oingo Boingo
|387
|Who Knew
|Pink
|386
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|385
|You're So Vain
|Chocolate Starfish
|384
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|Queen
|383
|Disappear
|INXS
|382
|Into the Groove
|Madonna
|381
|Free Fallin'
|Tom Petty
|380
|I'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix]
|Smash Mouth
|379
|Orange Crush
|R.E.M.
|378
|Torn
|Natalie Imbruglia
|377
|I'm Still Standing
|Elton John
|376
|Don't Need Love
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|375
|My Universe [No Rap]
|Coldplay & BTS
|374
|Addicted to Love [Single]
|Robert Palmer
|373
|Just A Girl
|No Doubt
|372
|The Reflex
|Duran Duran
|371
|3 A.M.
|Matchbox Twenty
|370
|Perfect
|Fairground Attraction
|369
|Promised You A Miracle
|Simple Minds
|368
|Dakota
|Stereophonics
|367
|Let's Dance
|David Bowie
|366
|When You're Gone [Single Version]
|Bryan Adams Feat. Melanie C
|365
|Solid Rock [Remastered]
|Goanna
|364
|Big Time
|Peter Gabriel
|363
|I Don't Care
|Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber
|362
|Forgotten Years
|Midnight Oil
|361
|Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
|Starship
|360
|When Doves Cry [Single Version]
|Prince
|359
|Weir
|Killing Heidi
|358
|How Can We Be Lovers
|Michael Bolton
|357
|Rock The Casbah
|The Clash
|356
|On A Night Like This
|Kylie Minogue
|355
|Be Good Johnny
|Men At Work
|354
|Closing Time
|Semisonic
|353
|Don't Leave Me This Way [Edit]
|The Communards
|352
|Back on the Chain Gang
|Pretenders
|351
|Use Somebody
|Kings Of Leon
|350
|Bizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit]
|New Order
|349
|Joey
|Concrete Blonde
|348
|A Kind Of Magic
|Queen
|347
|Live and Let Die
|Guns N' Roses
|346
|Our Lips Are Sealed
|The Go-Go's
|345
|And She Was
|Talking Heads
|344
|Feel [Album Version]
|Robbie Williams
|343
|In Between Days
|The Cure
|342
|Something For The Pain [Edit]
|Bon Jovi
|341
|Like a Prayer [Single Remix]
|Madonna
|340
|In A Big Country
|Big Country
|339
|My Happiness
|Powderfinger
|338
|You Keep Me Hangin' On
|Kim Wilde
|337
|It's Only Natural
|Crowded House
|336
|Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
|Wham!
|335
|Mrs. Robinson
|The Lemonheads
|334
|Edge Of Seventeen [Edit]
|Stevie Nicks
|333
|Onion Skin
|Boom Crash Opera
|332
|Bad Influence
|Pink
|331
|Modern Love [Single Version]
|David Bowie
|330
|You Oughta Know [Clean Version]
|Alanis Morissette
|329
|House Of Fun
|Madness
|328
|Shout [Short]
|Tears For Fears
|327
|Take Me Out
|Franz Ferdinand
|326
|Out of Touch
|Hall & Oates
|325
|Let's Groove
|CDB
|324
|A Good Heart
|Feargal Sharkey
|323
|Better
|The Screaming Jets
|322
|Little Red Corvette
|Prince
|321
|Speak No Evil
|Dragon
|320
|Rolling In The Deep
|Adele
|319
|I Want It All
|Queen
|318
|Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]
|Yothu Yindi
|317
|The Look Of Love
|ABC
|316
|Dance Floor Anthem [Album]
|Good Charlotte
|315
|Got My Mind Set On You
|George Harrison
|314
|Send Me An Angel
|Real Life
|313
|Wonderwall
|Oasis
|312
|Heaven Is A Place On Earth
|Belinda Carlisle
|311
|It's My Life
|Bon Jovi
|310
|Sexual Healing
|Marvin Gaye
|309
|How Far We've Come
|Matchbox Twenty
|308
|Suspicious Minds
|Fine Young Cannibals
|307
|Sharp Dressed Man
|ZZ Top
|306
|No Rain [LP Version]
|Blind Melon
|305
|Now We're Getting Somewhere
|Crowded House
|304
|I Can Dream About You
|Dan Hartman
|303
|Times Like These
|Foo Fighters
|302
|Higher Love [Edit]
|Steve Winwood
|301
|The King Of Wishful Thinking
|Go West
|300
|Don't Change
|INXS
|299
|Can't Get You Out Of My Head
|Kylie Minogue
|298
|You Little Thief
|Feargal Sharkey
|297
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Queen
|296
|I'll Be Your Shelter
|Taylor Dayne
|295
|Rosanna [Single Version]
|Toto
|294
|What's The Frequency, Kenneth
|R.E.M.
|293
|Footloose [Single Version]
|Kenny Loggins
|292
|Touch (Edit)
|Noiseworks
|291
|It's My Life
|No Doubt
|290
|Kiss The Bride
|Elton John
|289
|Rush [Album Version]
|Big Audio Dynamite
|288
|Easy Lover
|Philip Bailey and Phil Collins
|287
|Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses [Edit]
|U2
|286
|Open Your Heart
|Madonna
|285
|Power and the Passion
|Midnight Oil
|284
|On Top Of The World
|Imagine Dragons
|283
|(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight
|Cutting Crew
|282
|Two Princes
|Spin Doctors
|281
|Let's Hear It For The Boy
|Deniece Williams
|280
|Electric Blue
|Icehouse
|279
|Lovin' Each Day
|Ronan Keating
|278
|Lonely Ol' Night
|John Mellencamp
|277
|I Want You [Album Version]
|Savage Garden
|276
|Hit Me With Your Best Shot
|Pat Benatar
|275
|Tip Of My Tongue
|Diesel
|274
|When The Going Gets Tough [No Beginning Edit]
|Billy Ocean
|273
|Khe Sanh
|Cold Chisel
|272
|A Sky Full Of Stars [Radio Edit]
|Avicii feat. Coldplay
|271
|You're The Voice [Album Version]
|John Farnham
|270
|Hard To Handle
|The Black Crowes
|269
|Don't You Want Me
|The Human League
|268
|Luka
|Suzanne Vega
|267
|Short Skirt/Long Jacket
|CAKE
|266
|Pleasure And Pain
|Divinyls
|265
|You Don't Treat Me No Good [Remix]
|Sonia Dada
|264
|It's In The Way That You Use It
|Eric Clapton
|263
|I've Been Thinking About You [Single Version]
|Londonbeat
|262
|Burn For You
|INXS
|261
|If I Could Turn Back Time
|Cher
|260
|Big Yellow Taxi
|Counting Crows feat Vanessa Carlton
|259
|Relax
|Frankie Goes To Hollywood
|258
|In These Arms
|Bon Jovi
|257
|Valerie
|Steve Winwood
|256
|I Ran (So Far Away)
|A Flock Of Seagulls
|255
|I Will Wait
|Mumford and Sons
|254
|Runnin' Down A Dream
|Tom Petty
|253
|Ordinary World
|Duran Duran
|252
|Dressed For Success
|Roxette
|251
|Are You Gonna Go My Way
|Lenny Kravitz
|250
|Come Said The Boy [Single Version]
|Mondo Rock
|249
|I Want That Man
|Deborah Harry
|248
|Haven't Met You Yet
|Michael Buble
|247
|Money For Nothing [Single Version]
|Dire Straits
|246
|All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You [Single Version]
|Heart
|245
|Thriller [Single Version]
|Michael Jackson
|244
|Gold On The Ceiling
|The Black Keys
|243
|Uptown Girl
|Billy Joel
|242
|Losing My Religion
|R.E.M.
|241
|Don't Bring Me Down
|Electric Light Orchestra
|240
|Express Yourself [Single Version]
|Madonna
|239
|Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit]
|Third Eye Blind
|238
|Shout to the top
|Style Council
|237
|Makes Me Wonder [Clean]
|Maroon 5
|236
|Take Me Back
|Noiseworks
|235
|Dreams
|Fleetwood Mac
|234
|I'm Free
|Soup Dragons
|233
|Working Class Man
|Jimmy Barnes
|232
|I'm Outta Love
|Anastacia
|231
|Kiss
|Prince
|230
|De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
|The Police
|229
|Drift Away [Radio Edit]
|Uncle Kracker feat. Dobie Gray
|228
|And We Danced
|The Hooters
|227
|Only Wanna Be With You
|Hootie and The Blowfish
|226
|Good Thing
|Fine Young Cannibals
|225
|Sunday Bloody Sunday (Live)
|U2
|224
|Geronimo
|Sheppard
|223
|Would I Lie To You
|Eurythmics
|222
|Too Funky [Edit]
|George Michael
|221
|Bad Medicine [Single]
|Bon Jovi
|220
|Heaven (Must Be There)
|Eurogliders
|219
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|218
|When I Come Around
|Green Day
|217
|Wouldn't It Be Good
|Nik Kershaw
|216
|Underneath The Radar [Single Version]
|Underworld
|215
|Only to Be With You
|Roachford
|214
|Cover Me
|Bruce Springsteen
|213
|Chained To The Wheel
|The Black Sorrows
|212
|Don't Let Me Get Me
|Pink
|211
|Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version]
|Yes
|210
|Right Here, Right Now [Edit]
|Jesus Jones
|209
|Invisible Touch
|Genesis
|208
|Poison Arrow
|ABC
|207
|Kryptonite
|3 Doors Down
|206
|Together In Electric Dreams
|Philip Oakley
|205
|Hand In My Pocket [Radio Edit]
|Alanis Morissette
|204
|I Want A New Drug
|Huey Lewis and the News
|203
|Slide
|Goo Goo Dolls
|202
|I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)
|Whitney Houston
|201
|Life In The Fast Lane
|The Eagles
|200
|Shotgun
|George Ezra
|199
|Listen Like Thieves
|INXS
|198
|The Best Things in Life Are Free (Classic 7" without rap)
|Janet Jackson with Luthur Vandross
|197
|Money's Too Tight (To Mention)
|Simply Red
|196
|Turn Me Loose [Album Version]
|Loverboy
|195
|Rock DJ
|Robbie Williams
|194
|I Got You
|Split Enz
|193
|Man On The Moon
|R.E.M.
|192
|Take On Me [Single Version]
|A-Ha
|191
|I'll Sleep When I'm Dead [Edit]
|Bon Jovi
|190
|Don't Get Me Wrong
|Pretenders
|189
|Turning Japanese
|The Vapors
|188
|This Love
|Maroon 5
|187
|The Final Countdown [Single Edit]
|Europe
|186
|What's Up? [Radio Version]
|4 Non Blondes
|185
|You May Be Right
|Billy Joel
|184
|True Faith [Single Version]
|New Order
|183
|Straight Lines
|Silverchair
|182
|When Tomorrow Comes
|Eurythmics
|181
|A Girl Like You
|Edwyn Collins
|180
|What's My Scene
|Hoodoo Gurus
|179
|Close To You [Single Version]
|Maxi Priest
|178
|Everlasting Love
|U2
|177
|High Hopes
|Panic! At The Disco
|176
|Gold
|Spandau Ballet
|175
|Seven Wonders
|Fleetwood Mac
|174
|Hot Chilli Woman
|Noiseworks
|173
|Whip It
|Devo
|172
|Hey Soul Sister
|Train
|171
|Take Me Home Tonight
|Eddie Money
|170
|Don't Stand So Close To Me
|The Police
|169
|Things Can Only Get Better [Radio Edit]
|D:Ream
|168
|Tell Her About It
|Billy Joel
|167
|Fly Away
|Lenny Kravitz
|166
|Funky Town [Single Version]
|Pseudo Echo
|165
|Don't Stop Believin'
|Journey
|164
|Locked Out Of Heaven
|Bruno Mars
|163
|Need You Tonight
|INXS
|162
|All I Wanna Do
|Sheryl Crow
|161
|Abracadabra [Single Version]
|The Steve Miller Band
|160
|Walk This Way [7"]
|Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith
|159
|Viva La Vida
|Coldplay
|158
|Freedom
|Wham!
|157
|Life is a Highway
|Tom Cochrane
|156
|Maneater
|Hall & Oates
|155
|Let Me Entertain You [Album Version]
|Robbie Williams
|154
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|Def Leppard
|153
|Dreadlock Holiday
|10cc
|152
|Crazy
|Gnarls Barkley
|151
|Dreams
|Van Halen
|150
|Buses and Trains
|Bachelor Girl
|149
|Say You Will
|Foreigner
|148
|1999 [Single Version]
|Prince
|147
|Hanging By A Moment
|Lifehouse
|146
|(Billy) Don't Lose My Number
|Phil Collins
|145
|Just like you [7"]
|Robbie Nevil
|144
|White Wedding [Single Mix]
|Billy Idol
|143
|Can't Get Enough Of You Baby
|Smash Mouth
|142
|Little Lies
|Fleetwood Mac
|141
|Safety Dance
|Men without hats
|140
|Harder To Breathe
|Maroon 5
|139
|You Can Call Me Al
|Paul Simon
|138
|Closer To Free
|The BoDeans
|137
|Come On Eileen
|Dexys Midnight Runners
|136
|Desire
|U2
|135
|Some Nights
|Fun
|134
|Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves (Album Version)
|Annie Lennox and Aretha Franklin
|133
|Daughter
|Pearl Jam
|132
|The Look [Single version]
|Roxette
|131
|Save Tonight
|Eagle-Eye Cherry
|130
|Freeze Frame
|J. Geils Band
|129
|Small Town
|John Mellencamp
|128
|So What [Clean version]
|Pink
|127
|Should've Known Better
|Richard Marx
|126
|Real World
|Matchbox Twenty
|125
|Hungry Like The Wolf
|Duran Duran
|124
|The Best Thing
|Boom Crash Opera
|123
|Shape Of You
|Ed Sheeran
|122
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|AC/DC
|121
|Vogue [Single Mix]
|Madonna
|120
|Six Months In A Leaky Boat
|Split Enz
|119
|Don't You (Forget About Me)
|Simple Minds
|118
|Mr Brightside
|The Killers
|117
|Candy [Single Version]
|Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's
|116
|Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' [Single Version]
|Michael Jackson
|115
|What You Need
|INXS
|114
|Dreams
|The Cranberries
|113
|Faith
|George Michael
|112
|My Sharona [Edit]
|The Knack
|111
|Riptide
|Vance Joy
|110
|The Power Of Love
|Huey Lewis and the News
|109
|To Be With You
|Mr Big
|108
|Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]
|Guns N' Roses
|107
|You Get What You Give [EDIT]
|New Radicals
|106
|Just Can't Get Enough
|Depeche Mode
|105
|Some Like It Hot
|Power station
|104
|Lay Your Love On Me
|Roachford
|103
|St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)
|John Parr
|102
|The Zephyr Song
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|101
|Soul Kind Of Feeling
|Dynamic Hepnotics
|100
|Thorn In My Side
|Eurythmics
|99
|Sugar [Clean]
|Maroon 5
|98
|Livin' On A Prayer
|Bon Jovi
|97
|I'll Be There for You
|Rembrandts
|96
|Hip To Be Square [Edit]
|Huey Lewis and the News
|95
|Cream
|Prince and The New Power Generation
|94
|Pride (In The Name Of Love)
|U2
|93
|The Best
|Tina Turner
|92
|I GOTTA FEELING
|Black Eyed Peas
|91
|Jack And Diane
|John Mellencamp
|90
|All Star
|Smash Mouth
|89
|Go Your Own Way
|Fleetwood Mac
|88
|(I've Had) The Time Of My Life
|Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
|87
|Lonely Boy
|The Black Keys
|86
|Sussudio
|Phil Collins
|85
|Tubthumping
|Chumbawamba
|84
|The Way You Make Me Feel [Edit]
|Michael Jackson
|83
|Legs [Album Version]
|ZZ Top
|82
|Break My Stride [FM Track]
|Unique II
|81
|Hotel California [Remastered]
|The Eagles
|80
|I'm Your Man [Single Mix]
|Wham!
|79
|Sex On Fire
|Kings Of Leon
|78
|I Want To Break Free
|Queen
|77
|Joyride [7" Version]
|Roxette
|76
|Blister In The Sun
|Violent Femmes
|75
|Something So Strong
|Crowded House
|74
|Blow Me (One Last Kiss) [Squeaky clean radio edit]
|Pink
|73
|Rev It Up
|Jerry Harrison
|72
|Girls Just Want To Have Fun
|Cyndi Lauper
|71
|Shiny Happy People
|R.E.M.
|70
|Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting
|Elton John
|69
|Devil Inside [Edit]
|INXS
|68
|Moves Like Jagger [Edit]
|Maroon 5 Feat. Christina Aquilera
|67
|When You Walk In The Room
|Paul Carrack
|66
|Long Day
|Matchbox Twenty
|65
|Give It Up
|KC and The Sunshine Band
|64
|Castle On The Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|63
|Like, Wow - Wipeout
|Hoodoo Gurus
|62
|Man! I feel like a woman [Album Version]
|Shania Twain
|61
|Down Under
|Men At Work
|60
|We Didn't Start The Fire
|Billy Joel
|59
|Every Morning
|Sugar Ray
|58
|Cheap Wine
|Cold Chisel
|57
|I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)
|Aretha Franklin and George Michael
|56
|The Lazy Song
|Bruno Mars
|55
|Jump
|Van Halen
|54
|Friday I'm In Love
|The Cure
|53
|Everybody Have Fun Tonight [Album Version]
|Wang Chung
|52
|Africa [Single Version]
|Toto
|51
|Beautiful Day
|U2
|50
|Walk Like An Egyptian
|The Bangles
|49
|She's So High
|Tal Bachman
|48
|Great Southern Land
|Icehouse
|47
|Hot Hot Hot [Original 7'']
|Arrow
|46
|Dancing In the Dark
|Bruce Springsteen
|45
|Two Strong Hearts
|John Farnham
|44
|December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) [1992 Dance Mix]
|Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
|43
|Sunsets
|Powderfinger
|42
|Dancing On The Ceiling
|Lionel Richie
|41
|Ironic
|Alanis Morissette
|40
|You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix]
|Meat Loaf
|39
|Let's Go Crazy [Album Version]
|Prince
|38
|R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.
|John Mellencamp
|37
|Happy
|Pharrell Williams
|36
|Twisting By The Pool [Remix]
|Dire Straits
|35
|Endless Summer Nights
|Richard Marx
|34
|Livin' La Vida Loca
|Ricky Martin
|33
|Rain [Radio Edit]
|Dragon
|32
|Dancing In The Moonlight [Album Version]
|Toploader
|31
|Rock Lobster [Single Version]
|The B-52's
|30
|Good Times
|INXS & Jimmy Barnes
|29
|Walkin' On The Sun
|Smash Mouth
|28
|All Fired Up [Single Version]
|Pat Benatar
|27
|Can't Stop The Feeling [EDIT]
|Justin Timberlake
|26
|Danger Zone
|Kenny Loggins
|25
|Girls On Film
|Duran Duran
|24
|Dancing In The Storm
|Boom Crash Opera
|23
|Raise Your Glass
|Pink
|22
|Run To Paradise
|Choirboys
|21
|Steal My Sunshine [Radio Edit]
|Len
|20
|What I Like About You
|The Romantics
|19
|Kokomo
|The Beach Boys
|18
|In The Summertime
|Thirsty Merc
|17
|Summer Rain [7'' Edit]
|Belinda Carlisle
|16
|Working For The Weekend
|Loverboy
|15
|Sweat (A La La La La Long)
|INNER CIRCLE
|14
|Just Like Paradise
|David Lee Roth
|13
|Holiday [Edit]
|Madonna
|12
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC
|11
|The Boys Of Summer
|Don Henley
|10
|Walkin' On Sunshine
|Katrina and the Waves
|9
|Smooth
|Santana Feat. Rob Thomas
|8
|Echo Beach
|Martha and the Muffins
|7
|One Summer
|Daryl Braithwaite
|6
|Hot In The City [New York Single Mix]
|Billy Idol
|5
|All Summer Long
|Kid Rock
|4
|The Heat Is On
|Glenn Frey
|3
|Grease Megamix [Radio Edit]
|Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
|2
|Summer Of '69
|Bryan Adams
|1
|Love Shack [Single Version]
|The B-52's