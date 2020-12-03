Triple M's Summer Session With Maroon & Hoops - Here's How To Listen Outside Of Sydney

Anthony Maroon & James Hooper will continue the summer sports talk (and as always have some fun along the way) on Triple M, every Saturday beginning December 5th.

It's Triple M's Summer Session, from 12pm-3pm Saturdays - Bringing you three hours of fun with Maroon & Hoops plus some big name guest appearances.

While the show is exclusive to Sydney's 104.9 Triple M on your radio, you can tune in around the world via the Triple M NRL App.

Here's a four-step guide on how to tune in!

HOW TO LISTEN TO TRIPLE M'S SUMMER SESSION

No matter where you might be around the country, here's how you can listen to every minute of Triple M's Summer Session of in just four easy steps.

STEP 1 - DOWNLOAD THE TRIPLE M NRL APP!

Head the to App or Google play story and search "Triple M NRL" and download our FREE app!

STEP 2 - PICKING THE RIGHT STATION

If your local station isn't taking the show, all you need to do is click the Triple M logo in the top right corner of your screen.

STEP 3 - PICK TRIPLE M SYDNEY

On the next screen, look for Triple M Sydney, and select it as your station.

STEP 4 - ENJOY THE COVERAGE!

The bottom orange section should read LIVE: Triple M 104.9 Sydney and now you will be able to enjoy the Triple M's Summer Session!!