Triple M's The Summer Breaky Found The Woman Who Gatecrashed Elton John's Stage Saturday Night

Saturday night, Elton John wasn't the only one to take the stage at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong.

Making news over the weekend, a die-hard fan stormed the stage during Elton John's farewell show and Triple M's The Summer Break tracked her down.

Asta, a childcare worker, was so into the show and full of "dutch courage" she planned her movements and told her mates and kids she was going to make it happen, before she "swivelled her way up" to meet her idol.

Normally in these cases, security are quick to boot the gatecrashes from the venue, but Saturday night Elton told the security to leave her and Asta danced with the music legend, before getting a big hug and a kiss.

Once back in the crowd, Asta was treated like a celeb, with other punters stoked on her efforts, including our very own Summer Break crew.

Elton John is touring Australia for a final time on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

