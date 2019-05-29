Triple M's Top 10 Things To Do in FNQ!

Triple M Top Ten things to do in FNQ

Triple M’s Give Me 5 For Kids movie day is Sunday! At 11am at the Cairns Central Cinemas, Asterix is screening. Contact us on FB for more details.

Cairns Eco Fiesta – Sunday 10am-6pm with over 120+ stalls, music, workshops, kids activities and tiny house there. Entry is free and it’s at the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal.

Hemmingway’s Brewery – Their Sunday session is on again from 1:30 with the best craft beer in town.

The Jack is doing a beer & burger special deal Saturday from 12pm.

The Cotton Club – Are doing 2 4 1 pizzas between 11:30am and 5pm Saturday!

Night Fire Tjapukai – 7:30pm Saturday night is a must see at Tjapukai as they have their night fire. Brilliant for the whole family.

Pullman’s Seafood Feast – Pullman Cairns International are having their market fresh seafood feast again! Kicking off Saturday from 6pm.

Cairns Esplanade Markets – The Cairns Esplanade Markets are on again this Saturday. This is a free event. You’ll find this marketplace in one of the most visually beautiful spots in Cairns city, right by the busy hub of the Cairns Lagoon, a man-made swimming pool on the foreshore.

Rusty’s is open all weekend! Get down for the best fruit and veg in town.

Kids Wakeboarding – Available from just $25 at the Cairns Ski & Wake Park Saturday at 10am.