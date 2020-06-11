Triple M's Tribute To David Bowie

David Bowie is Number Seven on Triple M's Greatest Of All Time as voted for by you, our listeners.

Growing up in Brixton, South London, Bowie dreamed of making music. And the music he made changed the world.

Bowie's passing was the death that shocked the rock music world more than any other. So as we celebrate him as one of the true G.O.A.T.s, we go back to Triple M's touching tribute to David Bowie on the event of his passing.

Listen:



And while we're talking Bowie and celebrating, let's enjoy one more time the Thin White Duke having a dance with Mick Jagger. You're welcome.

Stay across all the latest in rock and listen to every Rock Interview ever.



Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play

