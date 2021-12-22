Triple M - Supporting The Blue Tree Project Across WA

We all know how important it is to care for our mental health. That's why you'll be hearing a lot more about The Blue Tree Project on Triple M.

The Blue Tree project started in 2014 to help spark the start of difficult conversations and kick the stigma of mental health in Western Australia.

Since then there is over 600 blue painted trees from Broome to Esperance and everywhere in between.

In March 2022, The Blue Tree Project will host their ‘A Night Under the Stars’ a cocktail gala seeking to unite regional, remote and rural towns in Western Australia in the aid to fundraise for six mental health organisations that support our regional communities.

Triple M is dedicated to improving mental health across WA has come on board to support this important cause and event.

Event Info:

Location: Williams. Narrakine Rd (Off Albany Hwy), Williams

'A Night Under The Stars' is a cocktail gala seeking to unite regional and rural towns in Western Australia to fundraise for 6 mental health organisations that support regional communities.



● A unique event in the middle of a paddock under the stars

● Camping options available

● Live music

● Array of delicious food options

● 5 Drinks included in ticket​​​​​​

● Entertainment

'Manning Up' & 'She'll Be Right' are terms that have been used out in the bush for too long. So, Happiness Co Foundation and Blue Tree Project have partnered to help bridge the gap and educate country communities whilst raising funds for 6 great causes.

Purpose Partners:

● Men's Regional Health

● MIFWA

● 6B's

● Blue Tree Project

● Happiness Co Foundation

● Nick Robbo

Schedule of event:

4pm - Camping Gate Opens

6.30pm - Event Open - Live music, food, entertainment & inspiring speakers

1am - Event Closes

Suicide is the leading cause of death in Australian's aged 14 - 45, with those in regional areas being twice more likely to take their own life. Help us fund more iniatives in the back bone of our country and build a mentally healthy future!

No Refunds Offered.