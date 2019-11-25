The Triple M Toy Drive is back, making sure all the kids in our neighborhood wake up with a gift on Christmas day. You can drop off your new, unwrapped gifts and toys at any of the Porters Mitre 10 stores in the region. Our local Salvation Army will distribute all the donations to the kids in time for Christmas!

The power of a simple gift can bring the magic of Christmas into a child’s life, not to mention that giving feels so good. Help us spread kindness this year with the Triple M Toy Drive, thanks to Porters Mitre 10.

To donate to Triple M’s Toy Drive, please drop your gifts into any of the following Porters Mitre 10 locations

