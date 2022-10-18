Triple M’s Golf Day Is Back For 2022 at Busselton Golf Club

Have Your Shot At The $20,000 Hole!

Article heading image for Triple M’s Golf Day Is Back For 2022 at Busselton Golf Club

Time To Dust The Clubs Off!

Triple M’s Golf Day is back for 2022 at Busselton Golf Club supporting Lamp Incorporated and Triple M will be there broadcasting from the event, hosted by Cliff and Angie! Every year the Busselton community rallies around Triple M and a chosen charity for a fun day of 18 rounds of Ambrose Golf, prizes, and a huge charity auction to raise money for a worthy charity!!

2022 is a huge year with a $20,000 hole in one up for grabs!

Listeners can register teams of 4 - $100 per person. All funds raised go to Lamp Incorporated, a local charity who specialise in mental health, and mental health support programs in the South West!

Email [email protected] To Enter

What: Triple M Golf Day
When: Friday, 25th November, 2022 - 11am-7pm
Where: Busselton Golf Club

