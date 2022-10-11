Time To Dust The Clubs Off!

Triple M’s Golf Day is back for 2022 at Busselton Golf Club supporting Lamp Incorporated and Triple M will be there broadcasting from the event, hosted by Cliff and Angie! Every year the Busselton community rallies around Triple M and a chosen charity for a fun day of 18 rounds of Ambrose Golf, prizes, and a huge charity auction to raise money for a worthy charity!!

2022 is a huge year with a $20,000 hole in one up for grabs!

Listeners can register teams of 4 - $100 per person. All funds raised go to Lamp Incorporated, a local charity who specialise in mental health, and mental health support programs in the South West!

Email [email protected] To Enter

What: Triple M Golf Day

When: Friday, 25th November, 2022 - 11am-7pm

Where: Busselton Golf Club

​