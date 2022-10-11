Triple M’s Golf Day Is Back For 2022 at Busselton Golf Club
Have Your Shot At The $20,000 Hole!
Time To Dust The Clubs Off!
Triple M’s Golf Day is back for 2022 at Busselton Golf Club supporting Lamp Incorporated and Triple M will be there broadcasting from the event, hosted by Cliff and Angie! Every year the Busselton community rallies around Triple M and a chosen charity for a fun day of 18 rounds of Ambrose Golf, prizes, and a huge charity auction to raise money for a worthy charity!!
2022 is a huge year with a $20,000 hole in one up for grabs!
Listeners can register teams of 4 - $100 per person. All funds raised go to Lamp Incorporated, a local charity who specialise in mental health, and mental health support programs in the South West!
Email [email protected] To Enter
What: Triple M Golf Day
When: Friday, 25th November, 2022 - 11am-7pm
Where: Busselton Golf Club