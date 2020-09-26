Triple MVP Winner Lachie Neale Joins The Saturday Rub

Star Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale was crowned the winner of the Triple MVP Award on the Saturday Rub this afternoon.

The Triple MVP is voted on a 3,2,1 basis after every game of the season. Neale was the runaway winner with 25 votes, ahead of Travis Boak & Jack Steele who tied for second with 20.

Neale joined the boys to talk about his stellar season and his rise to the very top of the AFL.

