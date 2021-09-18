Triple MVP Winner Ollie Wines Joins The Saturday Rub

Port Adelaide superstar Ollie Wines joined the Saturday Rub to accept his Triple MVP award, after leading all players on 32 votes for the season.

The votes were handed out on-air following each game of the home and away season, with Wines finishing four votes clear of equal second Clayton Oliver and Jack Steele.

After Bill butchered the leaderboard intro, Wines rated his own season and discussed his chance at claiming the Brownlow on Sunday night.

"I think I've had an outstanding year, whether I'm up to winning that award will remain to be seen. There's some guys that had terrific years .. Clayton Oliver would be my tip." Wines said.

A week following his side's prelim loss to the Bulldogs, the 26-year-old spoke on the feeling around the club after a disappointing performance.

"We've got no excuses, we were prime and had our perfect team out there, and had a week off."

"We're going to have a look at it, review it and put it behind us and then move on to next year."

