Triple Stabbing In Sydney’s West Leaves One Man Dead, Two Injured

One man is dead, and two others injured after a fatal stabbing in Sydney's west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Whalan Reserve about 7:30pm on Wednesday after reports of a horrific triple stabbing.

Police, sniffer dogs, paramedics and a rescue helicopter were all called to the uncommon sporting field scene, where a father is dead, his son in a critical condition and a relative injured.

NSW ambulance crews treated the 40-year-old father at the park, who sadly lost his life at the scene of the incident.

The man’s 19-year-old son is fighting for his life after sustaining injuries to his torso and arm, while a 25-year-old man remains in a stable condition with laceration to his upper body.

The two men were transported to Westmead Hospital.

Investigators said all three men were known to each other.

Mount Druitt Police Area Command have launched an investigation into the incident and are urging anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Crime Stoppers here.

