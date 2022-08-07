TRIPLE WEEKEND TRAGEDIES ROCK REGION AND RACQ CQ RESCUE CREWS

TRIPLE WEEKEND TRAGEDIES ROCK REGION AND RESCUE CREWS

A string of horrific tragedies has rocked the region and devastated first responders this weekend.

Today a man was killed after two utilities, one towing a caravan, the other towing a trailer, collided head-on on the Bruce Highway, north of The Leap.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to horrific scene by Queensland Health about 10am where debris was strewn across the stretch of road at Hampden, about 30km north of Mackay. The helicopter, with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, landed on the closed highway near the intersection with Zunkers Road.

Upon arrival at the horror scene, a male driver was being treated by paramedics and was in a stable condition. A woman in the second vehicle, believed to be towing the caravan, had suffered minor injuries and the driver was trapped inside the crumpled wreckage of the ute for about 30 minutes. He later died at the scene.

Yesterday RACQ CQ Rescue was returning from a hospital transfer from Clermont when the Mackay-based rescue helicopter was tasked to a serious farming accident south of Koumala.

A man had been working alone on a tractor on a hill on the property more than 60km south of Mackay and didn’t return home at the expected time. A family member set off an hour later in search and tragically found the man crushed between the tractor and a tree. It is believed the tractor came off the track and slid down a siding, pinning the driving against the tree.

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on flat group nearby the accident scene as paramedics performed CPR on the critically injured man for over an hour. Sadly, he died from his injuries.

The tragic deaths this weekend follows Friday’s airlift of a 30-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his abdomen after he and three of his family members were allegedly shot and killed over a property dispute at Bogie, east of Collinsville.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to fly to Collinsville with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board after reports four people had been shot. The flying trauma team was then diverted to a homestead on a property at Normanby Road to treat, deliver blood and transfer the wounded man. He was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition for lifesaving surgery.