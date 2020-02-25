#TripleMGVWhatsOn2020
Click for special local events
Triple M 95.3 – proudly supporting the Goulburn Valley
#ThisIsTheGV - Triple M 95.3 CLICK HERE to add your event to our list.
STANHOPE SHOW SHINE & SWAP MEET
The 2020 Stanhope Show & Shine is being held once again on Sunday March 8th on their New Site at the Stanhope Recreation Reserve, Midland Highway, in Stanhope.
Entry is by Gold coin donation with a Lucky Gate Prize available to win on the day.
Euroa Farmers Market - Every 3rd Saturday of the Month
9am to 1pm @ 19 Kirkland Ave, Euroa
Echuca Farmers Market
8am – 12noon @ Alton Reserve, Hare Street, Echuca