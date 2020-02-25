#TripleMGVWhatsOn2020

STANHOPE SHOW SHINE & SWAP MEET

The 2020 Stanhope Show & Shine is being held once again on Sunday March 8th on their New Site at the Stanhope Recreation Reserve, Midland Highway, in Stanhope.

Entry is by Gold coin donation with a Lucky Gate Prize available to win on the day.

Euroa Farmers Market - Every 3rd Saturday of the Month 

9am to 1pm @ 19 Kirkland Ave, Euroa

Echuca Farmers Market

 8am – 12noon @ Alton Reserve, Hare Street, Echuca

Damien Willoughby

25 February 2020

Damien Willoughby

