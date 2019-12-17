#TripleMGVWhatsOn Ongoing Events

Toolamba Monthly Food Swap - First Sunday of the Month

9:00am – 11:00am: Colaura Garden, Toolamba

An initiative of GV Food Gardens, Toolamba Food Swap is an opportunity for the community to come together to share and swap home grown produce.

Bring along your excess home-grown produce and swap it for something you need.

**Items always needed will be egg cartons and bags either paper or plastic to take your goodies home in**

Shepparton Farmer's Market: 1st Sunday of the Month 

9am to 1 pm - Emerald Bank 7717 Goulburn Valley Highway Kialla

The Shepparton Farmers’ Market is dedicated to connecting local producers and growers with consumers.

CLICK HERE to connect on Facebook.

We provide a great range of fresh produce at farm-gate prices. Come sample some of the quality produce our region has to offer.

Run in conjunction with The Village Market at Emerald Bank there will be over 60 stalls in total.

There will also be lots for children including a jumping castle, facepainting and mini golf at the nursery.

Shepparton Parkrun @ Victoria Park Lake

8:00am 9:00am Victoria Park Lake, Wyndham Street, Shepparton.
Come join in the 5km run - it's you against the clock.

What does it cost to join in? Nothing - it's free! But please register before your first run. Only ever register with parkrun once. Don't forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode. If you forget it, you won't get a time.

How fast do I have to be? We all run for our own enjoyment. Please come along and join in whatever your pace!

It is entirely organised by volunteers - email [email protected] to help.

