Trisha Yearwood Returns to Country Radio with Highest Debut & Biggest Add Day of Her Career

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar Trisha Yearwood released her new single “Every Girl In This Town” on June 6th making a triumphant return to country radio.

“Every Girl In This Town” marks Trisha’s highest debut and biggest add day of her career. It is Billboard’s Highest Female Debut of 2019 on the Country Airplay Chart, coming in at #21, and the #4 Highest Billboard Country Radio Debut in 2019. It is also Billboard’s #1 Greatest Gainer on the Country Airplay Chart this week. While Mediabase reports the 2nd Highest Female Debut, 8th Highest Debut All Country of 2019 and this week’s #1 Top Point Gainer. Get the new single HERE.

The song sets the stage for the upcoming 2019 release of the artist’s first full-length country record since 2007’s critically acclaimed Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love and follows on the heels of the 2019 Frank Sinatra homage, Let’s Be Frank—featured by Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more.

Trisha performed her new single at CMA Fest 2019 to an enthusiastic 60,000 plus crowd – she’s back!

