Trivia Night FUNdraiser

Hervey bay trivia night presents.....

Around the world in 80 Questions Game Show Trivia Fundraiser Night.

13th February 2021

$150 per table – tables can be up to 6 people.

Doors open from 5pm trivia starts 6pm

$1500 guaranteed in cash and prizes on the night

With a massive $600 guaranteed first prize to the winning trivia team.

Also Prizes for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Tables are themed with a country from around the world - As you book a table your country will be handed to you.

See the Hervey bay RSL or phone them on 4197 7444 to book a table.

Come dressed as your tables theme!

$150 prize for best themed table

$50 best Fancy dressed person

10 x $20 RSL card lucky door prizes on the night.

Raffles on the night.

All money raised will go to the Local Rugby League club Hervey Bay Seagulls.