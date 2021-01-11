Trivia Night FUNdraiser

Hervey bay trivia night presents.....
Around the world in 80 Questions Game Show Trivia Fundraiser Night.
13th February 2021
$150 per table – tables can be up to 6 people.
Doors open from 5pm trivia starts 6pm
$1500 guaranteed in cash and prizes on the night
With a massive $600 guaranteed first prize to the winning trivia team.
Also Prizes for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.
Tables are themed with a country from around the world - As you book a table your country will be handed to you.
See the Hervey bay RSL or phone them on 4197 7444 to book a table.
Come dressed as your tables theme!
$150 prize for best themed table
$50 best Fancy dressed person
10 x $20 RSL card lucky door prizes on the night.
Raffles on the night.
All money raised will go to the Local Rugby League club Hervey Bay Seagulls.

