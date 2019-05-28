TROLLEY TANTRUM | Townsville Drivers Speak Out About Wheely Annoying Problem

A poll run on the Triple M Townsville Facebook page has resulted in a trolley tantrum.

Locals were asked their opinion on leaving trolleys in supermarket car parks, and the results were very passionate.

Ronnie:

"Just put the dam things away...you've done your shopping...you've packed it in the car...now the next step is putting the trolley away...it's an easy concept to grasp really...just remember 3 things"

Kelli:

"NO! There are trolley bays everywhere, don't be lazy"



Lisa:

"I always walk mine back. Regardless of distance. Always. Ill even grab a couple on the way. If i see a mumma or anyone that cant , ill take theirs too."

Steph:

"If i have my baby with me i leave it...if i am alone ill put it back"



Toni

"I do it at Coles Rising Sun because there are no trolley bays..."

