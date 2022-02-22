Truck Carrying Thousands Of RAT Kits Rolls Over On Motorway

Thousands of rapid antigen tests have been saved after a truck carrying the tests rolled over on the M7 motorway near Horsley Park on Monday afternoon.

The truck was driving near Horsley Park on the M7 motorway when the vehicle tipped over the safety barrier while attempting to take the Wallgrove Road southbound offramp at around 2PM yesterday.

Fire and rescue teams were called to the scene to assist with a suspected diesel leak.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

After discovering the cargo consisted of thousands of rapid antigen tests, the Fire and Rescue NSW assisted the NSW Rural Fire Service in collecting the tests.

Rescue teams managed to lift the truck upright while also collecting all of the rapid antigen tests for further inspection and eventual reboxing.

The entire operation took approximately 90 minutes and no one was seriously injured in the accident.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.