TRUCK CRASH: B Double Goes Off Road at Woolgoolga

Weather conditions on the Coffs Coast overnight have seen a B Double end up in the median strip of the Pacific Highway.

Emergency crews worked for a number of hours just after midnight to get the truck back on the road at Woolgoolga.

One northbound lane was closed while the salvage efforts got underway.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Crews had the road cleared just before 3am.

While wet weather conditions didn’t help the situation, it’s renewed calls for motorists to drive to the conditions on wet roads.