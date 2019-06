It's a very slow trip through Hexham on Maitland Road, following a bad crash that's left debris all over the road.

One eastbound lane is closed at Millams Road near McDonalds, after two trucks collided.

There are heavy delays stretching all the way back to John Renshaw Drive.

It's unclear when all lanes will re-open.

One of the drivers was taken to John Hunter Hospital suffering cuts to his face and knee.