TRUCK CRASH: Driver Arrested Following B Double Crash Near Kempsey

A truck driver has been arrested following a B Double crash near Kempsey on Friday night.

About 11pm, a prime mover with a B double configuration (2 tipper trailers), was heading north on the Pacific Highway at Collombatti. The truck was travelling at a speed of 100km/h when the B trailer detached and rolled, spilling the contents, builders waste, across the highway.

Police responded, and commenced inquiries with the 45 year old female driver who returned a negative breath test. However, she failed a sobriety test, and a search of the trucks cabin allegedly revealed drug paraphernalia, along with a small amount of prohibited drugs.

Police will also allege that an inspection of the driver’s Heavy Vehicle Work Diary showed she was in excess of her driving hours.

She was arrested and taken to Kempsey Hospital for the purpose of supplying a blood and urine sample, before being taken to Kempsey Police Station.

Police say the truck driver was interviewed and released pending further inquiries in relation to the fatigue offences, analysis of the prohibited drugs recovered, and the blood/urine sample.

She was also issued with a “prohibition to drive”.

Officers from Traffic Management Centre managed the traffic flow, and a heavy vehicle recovery company has been engaged to recover the trailer and load of rubbish waste.

The clean up and salvage operation continued on Saturday, with all lanes reopened around 1:40pm.