TRUCK CRASH: Hazmat Clean Up After Moonee Beach Truck Crash

UPDATE:

The Pacific Highway is clear following a truck crash overnight at Moonee Beach.

Heavy tow trucks have moved the truck from the embankment into a neighbouring property to remove the rig.

EARLIER:

Emergency crews remain at the scene of a truck crash at Moonee Beach.

One southbound lane of the Pacific Highway is closed, with intermittent closures of both lanes expected during the morning as the salvage effort continues.

The truck left the highway, coming to rest down an embankment around midnight just prior to Moonee Beach Road.

Hazmat crews have worked into the morning to clean up the scene.

Triple M understands that the B Double was transporting industrial waste from Brisbane.

NSW Police will investigate the cause of the crash and whether fatigue has played a role.

More to come...